Global Pharmaceutical Research & Development Directory 2024: Trends in Licensing for Major Pharmaceutical Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory provides a wealth of key business data on trends in pharmaceutical research. At a time when investment in R&D is at an all-time high, this essential publication is intended as a strategic reference guide to the important trends in pharmaceutical R&D, as well as providing the means to benchmark your company's performance.



From an examination of global R&D investment and productivity to a breakdown of R&D trends in every major therapeutic class, The R&D Directory provides a comprehensive review of the current R&D environment.



The Pharmaceutical R&D Directory provides essential time-saving business information on:

The development pipeline of major companies is analyzed by therapeutic categories and stages

Compounds in research by therapeutic class for major companies

Number of licensed compounds by therapeutic class and development stage

Comparison of companies' licensed/originated product pipelines

Average development time to market, and attrition data

Trends in global R&D investment, cost, and culture

Number of biotechnology products by development phase, therapeutic class, and type

Plus much, much more!

Key Features:

Trends in licensing for major pharmaceutical companies

R&D Focus for key therapy areas

Benchmark development time by phase and success for over dozens of therapeutic categories

Comparisons of compounds in research by development stage for dozens of therapeutic areas

Analysis of previous year's pipeline development by stage for all major pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Contents:

Section 1 & 2 of The R&D Directory looks at the trends in R&D expenditure in the major markets, changes in employment patterns and productivity levels in relation to pharmaceutical sales.

Section 3 reviews the outsourcing industry and examines its role in pharmaceutical R&D.

Sections 4 to 9 analyse the trends in R&D by examining the therapeutic focus of selected companies, preclinical compounds, biotechnology compounds, compounds in clinical development for every major therapy class, and licensing activities.

Section 10 provides extensive attrition and time-in-development data for the major therapeutic categories.

Coverage:

Western & Eastern Europe incl. UK

incl. UK USA & Canada

& South & Central America

The Middle East

All of Africa

All of Asia , including China , India , and Japan

, including , , and Australia & New Zealand .

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1h40ys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets