Global Pharmaceutical Research & Development Directory 2024: Trends in Licensing for Major Pharmaceutical Companies

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jan, 2024, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory provides a wealth of key business data on trends in pharmaceutical research. At a time when investment in R&D is at an all-time high, this essential publication is intended as a strategic reference guide to the important trends in pharmaceutical R&D, as well as providing the means to benchmark your company's performance.

From an examination of global R&D investment and productivity to a breakdown of R&D trends in every major therapeutic class, The R&D Directory provides a comprehensive review of the current R&D environment.

The Pharmaceutical R&D Directory provides essential time-saving business information on:

  • The development pipeline of major companies is analyzed by therapeutic categories and stages
  • Compounds in research by therapeutic class for major companies
  • Number of licensed compounds by therapeutic class and development stage
  • Comparison of companies' licensed/originated product pipelines
  • Average development time to market, and attrition data
  • Trends in global R&D investment, cost, and culture
  • Number of biotechnology products by development phase, therapeutic class, and type
  • Plus much, much more!

Key Features:

  • Trends in licensing for major pharmaceutical companies
  • R&D Focus for key therapy areas
  • Benchmark development time by phase and success for over dozens of therapeutic categories
  • Comparisons of compounds in research by development stage for dozens of therapeutic areas
  • Analysis of previous year's pipeline development by stage for all major pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Contents:

  • Section 1 & 2 of The R&D Directory looks at the trends in R&D expenditure in the major markets, changes in employment patterns and productivity levels in relation to pharmaceutical sales.
  • Section 3 reviews the outsourcing industry and examines its role in pharmaceutical R&D.
  • Sections 4 to 9 analyse the trends in R&D by examining the therapeutic focus of selected companies, preclinical compounds, biotechnology compounds, compounds in clinical development for every major therapy class, and licensing activities.
  • Section 10 provides extensive attrition and time-in-development data for the major therapeutic categories.

Coverage:

  • Western & Eastern Europe incl. UK
  • USA & Canada
  • South & Central America
  • The Middle East
  • All of Africa
  • All of Asia, including China, India, and Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1h40ys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Gin Market Set to Reach US$ 20.2 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Demand for Premium Spirits and RTD Cocktails

Global Gin Market Set to Reach US$ 20.2 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Demand for Premium Spirits and RTD Cocktails

The "Global Gin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Report, Featuring Extensive Company Profiles of Leading Metallizing and Vacuum Coating Entities

Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Report, Featuring Extensive Company Profiles of Leading Metallizing and Vacuum Coating Entities

The "Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Review 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Vacuum Coated & Metallized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.