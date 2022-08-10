Global Pharmaceutical Tracker Report 2022: Digital Partnerships Focused on Drug Discovery and Development Drive Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Tracker, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers comprehensive discussions about the key approvals, mergers and acquisitions, product licensing deals, and digital partnerships of the pharmaceutical industry in 2022.

A renewed focus on operational excellence and digital transformation will push top-line pharmaceutical industry growth and drive strong partnerships with small and mid-size pharma and digital solution vendors.

The digital implosion is transforming the pharma business model to achieve digital maturity. Big pharma is moving toward technology vendor partnerships to accelerate digitization and de-risk investments in in-house capabilities, platforms, and solutions.

Diminishing R&D pipelines, stagnant productivity during the last 2 decades, and the disruption in clinical trials due to the pandemic have led to a surge in partnerships. Small and mid-sized companies will continue to attract big pharma and private equity (PE) firms.

New modalities and technologies will remain attractive for licensing deals, giving biotech licensor candidates a higher chance of negotiating contract terms and up-front payments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights

Pharmaceutical Industry - Companies to Watch

2. New Modality Approvals, Q1 2022

3. Mergers & Acquisitions, Q1 2022

4. Key In-licensing & Out-licensing Deals, Q1 2022

5. Key Digital Partnerships, Q1 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqcvdz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets