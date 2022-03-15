Global Pharmaceuticals Market Review 2021 and Look to the Future - Volume of Personalized Drugs Expected to Double or Even Triple in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Pharmaceuticals Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world pharmaceutical market was worth an estimated $1.2 trillion at ex-factory prices in 2020. It is one of the top performing industries globally.

New medications are constantly being developed, approved and marketed, resulting in significant market growth. The FDA approved 55 novel drugs in 2021. Other market growth drivers include the aging population, as seniors use more medicines per capita and there is a rise in the prevalence and treatment of chronic diseases.

Immunology, oncology and neurology are the fastest-growing therapy areas and are expected to be the main sources of growth through 2026. The biologics market is growing at significant rate and is expected to continue outstripping that of small molecules in the coming decade. The three largest biologic therapy areas include oncology, autoimmune and diabetes.



The U.S. dominates the global pharmaceutical markets, accounting for almost half of pharmaceutical sales globally in 2021. However, the industry faces many challenges including regulatory hurdles, escalating R&D costs, and competition from generic drugs and biosimilars.

The pharmaceutical industry, one of the most profitable industries in the world, is under significant pressure to bring in cost-effective and innovative drugs. The discipline of precision medicine and genomic medicine has gained significant interest from researchers and healthcare providers globally. Already, it is making an impact in the fields of oncology, pharmacology, rare and undiagnosed diseases, and infectious disease, and its popularity is expected to grow significantly in coming years.

Sensing the huge opportunity in the field of precision medicine and genomic medicine, several big pharma companies have been making huge investments to expand their precision and genomic medicine portfolios and pipelines. The number of personalized drugs is expected to double or even triple in the upcoming years.



Market Forecasts

The global market for generic drugs should grow from $411.6 billion in 2020 to $650.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

in 2020 to by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2020-2025. The global market for orphan drugs should grow from $190.8 billion in 2021 to $248.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026. The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals should grow from $177.4 billion in 2021 to $313.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Foreword

Chapter 2 Global Markets for Generic Drugs (PHM009J)

Chapter 3 Global Markets for Orphan Drugs (PHM038F)

Chapter 4 Global Oncology Pharmaceutical Market (PHM256A)

Chapter 5 Immunotherapy Drugs: Global Markets (PHM249A)

Chapter 6 Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061E)

Chapter 7 Pharmaceutical Treatments for Mental Health Disorders: Global Markets (PHM237A)

Chapter 8 Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2026 (PHM010L)

Chapter 9 Softgel Capsules: Global Markets (PHM244A)

Chapter 10 Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043H)

Chapter 11 Pharma 4.0 Market (PHM248A)

Chapter 12 Neurostimulation: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM149B)

