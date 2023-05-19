Global Pharmacy Retail Market Report 2023: Featuring CVS, Sanofi, Walgreens, Albertsons Companies, GlaxoSmithKline & More

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Pharmacy Retail industry Globally. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include By Market Structure, By Type of Pharmacy, By Type of Products, By Therapeutic Area, By Drug Type, and Geography; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, Pharmaceutical Retails Market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate due to rising chronic diseases worldwide along with intense competition among the market players.

The market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during 2022-2027 owing to the growing aging population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace.



Pharmacies are visited approximately twice as frequently as primary care physicians.



The number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries, which will drive the retail pharmacy growth.



As competition has increased from mass merchandisers and supermarkets, as well as from direct mail prescription services, drug stores have been adding value in the form of 24-hour operations and drive-through pharmacies.



Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Products: The prescription product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2021. The increasing burden of chronic diseases and the growing aging population are driving the demand for prescription medications

By Drug Type: Generic Drugs dominated the market in terms of revenue largely due to their affordability and availability to the customers in their nearby stores. Patented drugs on the other hand were largely taken by patients with severe diseases taking medicine through prescriptions

Competitive Landscape



The Global Pharmacy Retail Market will witness significant growth during the period 2022-2027, owing to the growing aging population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace. Over the forecast period, Pharmaceutical Retails Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to rising chronic diseases worldwide along with intense competition among the market players. Changing disease profiles, innovative marketing strategies, the introduction of new business models and an upsurge in hospital-based pharmacies and wellness stores have been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of pharmaceutical retail in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Healthcare and Pharmacy Retail Market Overview

2.1 Global Healthcare System

2.2 Global Health Statistics



3. Contraceptive Usage Globally



4. Global Telemedicine and E-Prescription Scenario

4.1 Telemedicine & E-Prescription Landscape

4.2 Ecosystem of Telemedicine Players in Global by Specialization

4.3 Cross Comparison (Business Model, Services Offered, Partnerships & Other KPIs)

4.4 Health Insurance for Telemedicine Services



5. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Supply

5.1 Industry Cycle of Global Pharmacy Retail Market

5.2 Ecosystem of All Major Entities (Manufacturers, Distributors, Pharmacy Players, PIS Companies, Telemedicine Companies)

5.3 Timeline of Major Players in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

5.4 Market Structure & Value Chain Analysis in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

5.5 Delivery Model of Pharmacies Globally

5.6 Wholesalers & Distributors Landscape in Global Pharmacy Retail Market



6. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Demand

6.1 Global Pharmacy Retail Market Size, By Revenue & Number of Stores, 2017-2022

6.2 Market Segmentations: By Market Structure (Pharmacy Chains & Independent Stores), 2022

6.3 By Type of Pharmacies (Community, Discount and Hospital Pharmacies), 2022

6.4 By Product Categories (Prescribed Drugs, Over-The-Counter, Non-Pharmaceutical Products & Medical Equipment)

6.5 Further Segment by Market Structure, 2022

6.6 By Therapeutic Areas (Cardiovascular, Anti-Infective, Gastrointestinal, Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients, Anti-Biotic, Central Nervous System, Respiratory, Pain/Analgesics, and Others), 2022

6.7 By Drugs (Patented & Generics), 2022

6.8 By Region, 2022

6.9 Geographical Presence of Players by Number of Stores in Major Regions



7. Industry Analysis

7.1 Government Regulations in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

7.2 Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and PBS Listing & Pricing Process

7.3 SWOT Analysis in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

7.4 Trends & Developments in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

7.5 Issues & Challenges in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

7.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Pharmacy Retail Industry



8. Competitive Landscape of the Global Pharmacy Retail Market



9. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Future Outlook, 2027

9.1 COVID Impact on Pharmacy Retail Industry in Global

9.2 Global Pharmacy Retail Market Future Outlook (Revenue, Number of Stores), 2027

9.3 Future Trends in Global Pharmacy Retail Market

9.4 Future Segmentation: Market Structure (Pharmacy Chains and Independent Stores) by Number of Stores and Revenue & By Sales, 2027

9.5 Further Segmentation of Pharmacy Chains and Independent Stores by Sales in terms of Revenue, 2027

9.6 By Product Type (Patented & Generics) and By Region, 2027



10. Online Pharmacy Landscape in Global, 2017-2027

10.1 Evolution of Online Pharmacies

10.2 Global Online Pharmacy Market Size and Segmentation, 2017-2027

10.3 Government Regulations for Online Pharmacies

10.4 Growth Drivers, Trends, and Issues & Challenges

10.5 Future Trends in Online Pharmacy Industry

10.6 Business Model for Online Pharmacies Global

10.7 Cross-Comparison of Online Pharmacy Companies Globally



11. Pharmacy Information Software (PIS) System Landscape in Global

11.1 Pain Points and Solutions in PIS Software in Global

11.2 Pharmacy Information System Requirements by Type of Pharmacies

11.3 Pharmacy Information System Landscape

11.4 Heat Map of Pharmacy Software Companies

11.5 Cross Comparison of Major Players: Product Portfolio, Software, Major Clients, Number of Clients, Advantage/USP, Customized/Standard, Revenue, Type of Technologies, Major Functions, Features



12. Analyst Recommendations



13. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Ahold Delhaize

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Cipla

CVS Pharmacy

GlaxoSmithKline

Loblaw

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk

Rite Aid

Sanofi

Walgreens Boots Alliance

