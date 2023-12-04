Global Phenol Industry Report 2023: India is Expected to Lead Capacity Additions by 2027, Followed by China and South Korea

The "Phenol Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of Active and Planned Plants to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Phenol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 15.65 mtpa in 2022 to 18.62 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 19%.

Around ten planned and announced Phenol projects are expected to come online, in Asia and North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, India is expected to lead Phenol capacity additions by 2027, followed by China and South Korea. Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, INEOS Ltd and Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope

  • Global Phenol capacity outlook by region
  • Global Phenol outlook by country
  • Phenol planned and announced projects details
  • Capacity share of the major Phenol producers globally
  • Global Phenol capital expenditure outlook by region
  • Global Phenol capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Phenol plants globally
  • Identify opportunities in the global Phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Phenol capacity data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
2.1 Global Phenol Industry, An Overview
2.2 Global Phenol Industry, Capacity by key countries
2.3 Global Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022
2.4 Global Phenol Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
2.5 Global Phenol Industry, Capacity contribution by region
2.6 Key Companies by Phenol Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022
2.7 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Phenol Industry
2.8 Global Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022
2.9 Global Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2022
2.10 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
2.11 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries
2.12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
2.13 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
2.14 Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Phenol Projects

4. Asia Phenol Industry
4.1 Asia Phenol Industry, An Overview
4.2 Asia Phenol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2017-2027
4.3 Asia Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022
4.4 Asia Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022
4.5 Asia Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2022
4.6 Asia Phenol Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects
4.7 Asia Phenol Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries

5. North America Phenol Industry

6. Europe Phenol Industry

7. South America Phenol Industry

8. Former Soviet Union (FSU) Phenol Industry

9. Middle East Phenol Industry

10. Africa Phenol Industry

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Oriental Energy Co Ltd
  • Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd
  • Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd
  • INEOS Ltd
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc
  • China Petrochemical Corp
  • Shell plc
  • Formosa Plastics Group

