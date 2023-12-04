Global Phenol Industry Report 2023: India is Expected to Lead Capacity Additions by 2027, Followed by China and South Korea

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phenol Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of Active and Planned Plants to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Phenol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 15.65 mtpa in 2022 to 18.62 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 19%.

Around ten planned and announced Phenol projects are expected to come online, in Asia and North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, India is expected to lead Phenol capacity additions by 2027, followed by China and South Korea. Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, INEOS Ltd and Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Phenol capacity outlook by region

Global Phenol outlook by country

Phenol planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major Phenol producers globally

Global Phenol capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Phenol capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Phenol plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global Phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Phenol capacity data

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1 Global Phenol Industry, An Overview

2.2 Global Phenol Industry, Capacity by key countries

2.3 Global Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022

2.4 Global Phenol Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5 Global Phenol Industry, Capacity contribution by region

2.6 Key Companies by Phenol Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

2.7 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Phenol Industry

2.8 Global Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

2.9 Global Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2022

2.10 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.11 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.13 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.14 Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries



3. Global Planned and Announced Phenol Projects



4. Asia Phenol Industry

4.1 Asia Phenol Industry, An Overview

4.2 Asia Phenol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2017-2027

4.3 Asia Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022

4.4 Asia Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

4.5 Asia Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2022

4.6 Asia Phenol Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

4.7 Asia Phenol Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries



5. North America Phenol Industry



6. Europe Phenol Industry



7. South America Phenol Industry



8. Former Soviet Union (FSU) Phenol Industry



9. Middle East Phenol Industry



10. Africa Phenol Industry



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oriental Energy Co Ltd

Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd

Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd

INEOS Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

China Petrochemical Corp

Shell plc

Formosa Plastics Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy4owd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets