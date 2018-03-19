Global Phenol Market 2018-2022 - Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world phenol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for phenol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of phenol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing phenol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on phenol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of phenol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Phenol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: PHENOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. PHENOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. PHENOL WORLD MARKET



3.1. World phenol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World phenol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Phenol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Phenol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Phenol prices in the world market



4. PHENOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Phenol European market analysis

4.2. Phenol Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Phenol North American market analysis

4.4. Phenol Latin American market analysis

4.5. Phenol Africa & Middle East market analysis



5. PHENOL MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Phenol capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Phenol consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Phenol market prices forecast up to 2022



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PHENOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. PHENOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. PHENOL END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



