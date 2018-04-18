Global Phenol Market Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023: Ineos Phenol Represents the World's Largest Phenol Manufacturer

The global phenol market has grown at a CAGR of around 4% during 2010-2017

The global demand for phenol is currently being driven by an increasing demand of its various derivatives. Another major factor catalysing its demand is the increasing application of epoxy resins (derived from phenol) in composites and adhesives which are used in the production of wind rotor blades and other structural elements. With the global wind energy market experiencing strong growth in recent years, the demand for phenol has also stepped up.

The report has segmented the global phenol market on the basis of end-use. Currently, phenol is being used as a chemical intermediate in the production of a number of chemicals such as Bisphenol A (BPA), phenolic resins, caprolactum, alkyl-phenols, aniline and 2,6-xylenol. In 2017, Bisphenol A accounted for majority of the total global phenol consumption followed by phenolic resins, caprolactum and alkyl phenyls. Other applications of phenol are in herbicides, pharmaceuticals, dyes and plastic additives.

The report has also provided the market analysis based on key regions and finds that Asia-Pacific represents the biggest producer as well as consumer of phenol followed by Europe and the United States. Analysing the import data, the report finds that Netherlands is the largest importer of phenol followed by Belgium and Germany.

At present, Ineos Phenol represents the world's largest phenol manufacturer.

