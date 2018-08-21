Global Phosphates Markets Report 2016-2024: World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/Country
The "Phosphates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Fertilizers
- Animal Nutrition
- Others
The report profiles 122 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acron Group (Russia)
- Anglo American Plc (UK)
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Coromandel International Limited (India)
- EcoPhos Group (Belgium)
- EuroChem Group (Switzerland)
- Fosfitalia Group (Italy)
- Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)
- Itafos (USA)
- LANXESS AG (Germany)
- Mosaic Company, The (USA)
- Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)
- OCP Group (Morocco)
- Phosphate Resources Limited (Australia)
- PJSC PhosAgro (Russia)
- Prayon S.A. (Belgium)
- Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
- United Phosphorus Limited (India)
- Wengfu Group (China)
- Yara International ASA (Norway)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Phosphate (PO4)
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Phosphates - A Prelude
Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates
Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential
China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates
World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region /Country
Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer
Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates
Phosphate Market Outlook
Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market
Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries
Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential
Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets
Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment
Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for Phosphate Fertilizers
Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Key Statistical Inputs
Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator
Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains
Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market
Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed Phosphates
Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat Products
Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed Phosphates Market
Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand
Opportunity Indicators:
Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth
Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market
Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry
Growth of Retail Sales Sector
Expansion of Agriculture Industry
Efforts by Leading Players
North America to Lead the Global Market
Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand
Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates
Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market
Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to Find New Options
Market Challenges
Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth of Phosphates?
Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation
Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats
Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents
4. PHOSPHATE ROCK, PHOSPHORIC ACID & DERIVATIVES - A REVIEW
Phosphate Rock
Phosphate Rock Reserves
Phosphate Rock Production
Production Scenario (2016 & 2017)
Phosphate Rock Consumption
Major Phosphate Mining Projects Underway
Aguia Resources
Arianne Phosphate
DuSolo Fertilizers
Potash West
Focus Ventures
Fertoz
Avenira Limited
Mosaic
Phosphoric Acid
Phosphoric Acid Market to Witness Remarkable Expansion
Wet Acid Process Reigns in Phosphoric Acid Market
Growth Drivers & Restraints
Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates
Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key Markets for DAP
Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications
Superphosphates
Normal or Single SuperPhosphate (NSP or SSP)
Triple SuperPhosphate (TSP)
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Phosphate (PO4)
Role in Living Beings
Sources of Phosphate
Quality of Phosphate Rock
Types of Phosphates
Phosphate Rock
Phosphoric Acid
Diammonium Phosphate
Monoammonium Phosphate
Super Phosphate
Triple Super Phosphate
Trioctyl Phosphate
Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP)
The Mining of Phosphate
Chemical Processing
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Production Capacity Scenario
Phosphate Rock - Key Producers
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Innophos Enters into PPA Supply Agreement with Nutrien
Emaphos Approves a Project to Expand Production Capacity
Yara Acquires Vale Cubato Fertilizantes Complex
Ecophos and Chanhen Sign Agreement to Establish Sino-Foreign Equity JV
LANXESS Purchases Solvay's Phosphorus Chemicals Business
Handa to Acquire the Mejillones Phosphate Project
Itafos Acquires Conda Phosphate Operations from Agrium
Agrium Merges with PotashCorp to Form Nutrien
Mosaic Acquires Vale Fertilizantes
Itafos to Acquire GB Minerals
Maaden to Commence Third Phosphate Facility in Saudi Arabia
Mimran Natural Resources Set to Acquire Minority Stake in Senegalese AFRIG S.A.
Greenstar Fertilizers Set to Expand Capacity for Production of Phosphoric Acid
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Phosphates Market by End-Use Applications
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
United States - A Major Phosphate Rock Producer
The US Witnesses Marginal Increase in the Production of Phosphate Rock
Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators
US - One of the Top Feed Phosphate Consuming Regions
Food Grade Phosphates Market in the US Exhibits Growth
Use of Phosphate in Detergents Banned
Florida - The Last Viable Phosphate Mining Site in the US
Mosaic's Premium Product Innovations
MicroEssentials
Aspire
B. Market Analytics
8.2 CANADA
A. Market Analysis
Increased Fertilizer Demand Drives Phosphates Market
Agriculture Produce Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator
B. Market Analytics
8.3 JAPAN
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicator
B. Market Analysis
8.4 EUROPE
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Europe Phosphate Market Faces Challenges
Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents
Agriculture Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators for Phosphate Fertilizers
B. Market Analytics
8.5 CHINA
A. Market Analysis
China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates
Phosphate Rock Reserves
Feed Phosphates
Robust Growth Predicted for China's DAP Industry
China's Export Tariff on Phosphates
Easing of Chemical Fertilizer Policy Drives China's Ammonium Phosphate Exports
Chinese Phosphorus Market Overview
Chinese Phosphorus Chemicals Industry: Issues and Solutions
Competitive Scenario
Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators
B. Market Analytics
8.6 ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer of Phosphates
B. Market Analytics
8.7 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
African Phosphate Fertilizer Market - An Overview
Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates
Phosphate Projects Under Pipeline in the Region
B. Market Analytics
8.8 LATIN AMERICA
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 122 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 131)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (98)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64)
- Middle East (7)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9nmcn/global_phosphates?w=5
