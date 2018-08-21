Global Phosphates Markets Report 2016-2024: World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/Country

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Phosphates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Fertilizers

Animal Nutrition

Others

The report profiles 122 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Acron Group ( Russia )

) Anglo American Plc (UK)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Coromandel International Limited ( India )

) EcoPhos Group ( Belgium )

) EuroChem Group ( Switzerland )

) Fosfitalia Group ( Italy )

) Israel Chemicals Limited ( Israel )

) Itafos ( USA )

) LANXESS AG ( Germany )

( ) Mosaic Company, The ( USA )

) Nutrien Ltd. ( Canada )

) OCP Group ( Morocco )

) Phosphate Resources Limited ( Australia )

) PJSC PhosAgro ( Russia )

) Prayon S.A. ( Belgium )

) Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd ( China )

) United Phosphorus Limited ( India )

) Wengfu Group ( China )

) Yara International ASA ( Norway )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Phosphate (PO4)







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Phosphates - A Prelude



Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates



Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth



Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential



China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates



World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region /Country



Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer



Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates



Phosphate Market Outlook



Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market



Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries



Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES



Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential



Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets



Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment



Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for Phosphate Fertilizers



Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer



Global Food Scenario: Key Facts



Key Statistical Inputs



Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator



Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains



Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market



Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed Phosphates



Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat Products



Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed Phosphates Market



Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand



Opportunity Indicators:



Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth



Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market



Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry



Growth of Retail Sales Sector



Expansion of Agriculture Industry



Efforts by Leading Players



North America to Lead the Global Market



Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand



Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates



Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market



Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to Find New Options



Market Challenges



Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth of Phosphates?



Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation



Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats



Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents







4. PHOSPHATE ROCK, PHOSPHORIC ACID & DERIVATIVES - A REVIEW



Phosphate Rock



Phosphate Rock Reserves



Phosphate Rock Production



Production Scenario (2016 & 2017)



Phosphate Rock Consumption



Major Phosphate Mining Projects Underway



Aguia Resources



Arianne Phosphate



DuSolo Fertilizers



Potash West



Focus Ventures



Fertoz



Avenira Limited



Mosaic



Phosphoric Acid



Phosphoric Acid Market to Witness Remarkable Expansion



Wet Acid Process Reigns in Phosphoric Acid Market



Growth Drivers & Restraints



Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates



Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key Markets for DAP



Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications



Superphosphates



Normal or Single SuperPhosphate (NSP or SSP)



Triple SuperPhosphate (TSP)







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Phosphate (PO4)



Role in Living Beings



Sources of Phosphate



Quality of Phosphate Rock



Types of Phosphates



Phosphate Rock



Phosphoric Acid



Diammonium Phosphate



Monoammonium Phosphate



Super Phosphate



Triple Super Phosphate



Trioctyl Phosphate



Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP)



The Mining of Phosphate



Chemical Processing







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Production Capacity Scenario



Phosphate Rock - Key Producers







6.1 Focus on Select Global Players







6.2 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Innophos Enters into PPA Supply Agreement with Nutrien



Emaphos Approves a Project to Expand Production Capacity



Yara Acquires Vale Cubato Fertilizantes Complex



Ecophos and Chanhen Sign Agreement to Establish Sino-Foreign Equity JV



LANXESS Purchases Solvay's Phosphorus Chemicals Business



Handa to Acquire the Mejillones Phosphate Project



Itafos Acquires Conda Phosphate Operations from Agrium



Agrium Merges with PotashCorp to Form Nutrien



Mosaic Acquires Vale Fertilizantes



Itafos to Acquire GB Minerals



Maaden to Commence Third Phosphate Facility in Saudi Arabia



Mimran Natural Resources Set to Acquire Minority Stake in Senegalese AFRIG S.A.



Greenstar Fertilizers Set to Expand Capacity for Production of Phosphoric Acid







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Phosphates Market by End-Use Applications







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 THE UNITED STATES



A. Market Analysis



United States - A Major Phosphate Rock Producer



The US Witnesses Marginal Increase in the Production of Phosphate Rock



Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators



US - One of the Top Feed Phosphate Consuming Regions



Food Grade Phosphates Market in the US Exhibits Growth



Use of Phosphate in Detergents Banned



Florida - The Last Viable Phosphate Mining Site in the US



Mosaic's Premium Product Innovations



MicroEssentials



Aspire



B. Market Analytics







8.2 CANADA



A. Market Analysis



Increased Fertilizer Demand Drives Phosphates Market



Agriculture Produce Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator



B. Market Analytics







8.3 JAPAN



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicator



B. Market Analysis







8.4 EUROPE



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Europe Phosphate Market Faces Challenges



Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents



Agriculture Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators for Phosphate Fertilizers



B. Market Analytics







8.5 CHINA



A. Market Analysis



China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates



Phosphate Rock Reserves



Feed Phosphates



Robust Growth Predicted for China's DAP Industry



China's Export Tariff on Phosphates



Easing of Chemical Fertilizer Policy Drives China's Ammonium Phosphate Exports



Chinese Phosphorus Market Overview



Chinese Phosphorus Chemicals Industry: Issues and Solutions



Competitive Scenario



Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators



B. Market Analytics







8.6 ASIA-PACIFIC



A. Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer of Phosphates



B. Market Analytics







8.7 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



African Phosphate Fertilizer Market - An Overview



Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates



Phosphate Projects Under Pipeline in the Region



B. Market Analytics







8.8 LATIN AMERICA







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 122 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 131)

The United States (13)

(13) Canada (7)

(7) Europe (98)

(98) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (23)

(23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64)

(Excluding Japan) (64) Middle East (7)

(7) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9nmcn/global_phosphates?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

