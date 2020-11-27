Global Phosphine Fumigation Markets Report 2020: Forecast to 2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 for 2020-2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphine Fumigation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Phosphine Fumigation Market to Reach $753 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phosphine Fumigation estimated at US$575 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$753 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Aluminum Phosphide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$237.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium Phosphide segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $155 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Phosphine Fumigation market in the U. S. is estimated at US$155 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Calcium Phosphide Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Calcium Phosphide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Agrosynth Chemical Limited

Cytec Solvay Group

Degesch America, Inc. (Dai)

Excel Crop Care Ltd.

National Fumigants (Pty) Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phosphine Fumigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Phosphine Fumigation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Phosphine Fumigation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Aluminum Phosphide (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Aluminum Phosphide (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Aluminum Phosphide (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Calcium Phosphide (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Calcium Phosphide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Calcium Phosphide (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Phosphine Fumigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Phosphine Fumigation Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kteicc

