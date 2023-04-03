Global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) Markets 2015-2022 & 2022-2030: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Users, Sales Channel, Foreign Trade

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2030" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market has expanded to reach approximately 2,000,000 tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period until 2030. The global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market will most likely reach 3,000,000 tonnes by 2030.



Along with the expanding global market for processed foods and drinks, the widespread use of phosphoric acid as an ingredient to enhance flavor in these goods is another important aspect that substantially impacts the phosphoric acid market. The pharmaceutical grade of this acid is employed mainly in the dentistry and medicinal sector.



The primary market driving factor of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is the Oral Care industry. Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is used to etch enamel and dentin surfaces during dental bonding procedures. To facilitate bonding to enamel, the acid-etch method is widely employed in dentistry.

To create a porous retentive surface, phosphoric acid is used to etch the enamel's topmost layer. Phosphoric acid is a chemical utilized in total parenteral nutrition (TPN) therapy, the replenishment of electrolytes, and the treatment of nausea-related digestive problems.

In the forecast period, the demand for Phosphoric Acid by the dentistry and medicinal industry is anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade).



Based on demand by region, the Asia Pacific region dominates the Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market. In 2021, this region accounted for consumption of approximately 45% of the market share. APAC is anticipated to retain this position owing to the demand from the healthcare sector with a rapidly increasing population. Moreover, APAC is also the leading producer of this chemical, with China and Taiwan as the key producers.



Based on the end-user industry, the global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market is segmented into Oral Care, OTC Medication, Personal Care Products, and Other end-use industries. Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is primarily consumed by the Oral Care industry. This industry accounted for approximately 40% of global consumption in 2021. OTC Medication is also a significant segment of phosphoric acid.



Major players in the production of Global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) are

Prayon Group S.A

Stauffer Chemical Company

Duc Giang - Lao Cai Chemical Limited Company

- Lao Cai Chemical Limited Company Solvay

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Euro Maroc Phosphore (EMAPHOS)

Hydrite Chemical Company

Yunnan Malong Industry Group

FMC Corporation

Mobil Chemical Company

Monsanto Company

Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company limited

Core Chemical Inc.

Sino-Linchem International, Inc

Report Scope:



In this report, Global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by End-use: Oral Care, OTC Medication, Personal Care Products, and Other

Market, by Sales Channel: Direct Sale and Indirect Sale

Market, by Region: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade).

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Capacity By Process

To evaluate the demand of various methods and their capacities while looking for the future growth of each process.

4. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

5. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Oral Care, OTC Medication, Personal Care Products, and Other) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market.

6. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) in different regions, i.e., North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South America , that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

7. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade). Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

8. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade).

9. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is currently held by leading players across the globe.

10. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) exported by major countries.

11. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) imported by major countries.

