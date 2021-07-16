Global Photocatalysts Markets Report 2021-2026: Focus on Construction, Automotive, Medical/Dental, Mechanical/Chemical, Environmental, Consumer Products, Energy
DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photocatalysts: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global photocatalysts market should reach $5.1 billion by 2026 from $3.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The photocatalyst market scope covers all commercially available battery types that are actively being used. The photocatalyst market report covers all the end use segments in which photocatalyst find application. The photocatalyst industry is also thoroughly analyzed at the regional level.
Increased use in the construction and consumer product sectors and in general improvement of global economic conditions are the main drivers for this expansion, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period between 2020-2026.
Since 2018, a marked increase in product demand has been partially offset by a significant reduction in the unit prices of raw materials, resulting in lower revenues. With the COVID-19 outbreak, subdued demand from the construction sector has reduced demand for photocatalysts in 2021, which is expected to recover by the end of 2022.
Photocatalysts are a category of catalysts that use photons to activate chemical reactions. Superior oxidizing properties and super-hydrophilicity characterize these products. Since the late 1960s, these unique properties have been used in various commercial products.
Although anatase titanium dioxide is the most common material used to produce photocatalysts, other compounds are available (or are under development) to achieve higher photocatalytic efficiency. Photocatalysts have current and potential use across seven main industry sectors: automotive, construction, consumer products, energy, environmental, mechanical/chemical and medical/dental. This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of photocatalyst materials, types of photocatalysts, production technologies and applications. It details current and emerging applications for these materials.
Sales of photocatalyst-based products in this sector are primarily the result of using glass coatings and additives in building materials.
Market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue (USD Million) considering 2020 as base year and the market forecast is given for 2021-2026. The regional market size is also covered. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving market estimations.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Discussion on milestones in the history of photocatalysts and recent events, and coverage of latest technological developments in the industry
- Information on summary of patents awarded, relevant R&D activities of the photocatalysts industry and assessment of regulations and norms concerning the photocatalyst market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries, JSR Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Photocatalysts
- Milestones in the History of Photocatalysts and Recent Events
- Applications of Photocatalysts
- Construction
- Automotive
- Medical/Dental
- Mechanical/Chemical
- Environmental
- Consumer Products
- Energy
- Types and Production Technologies
- Latest Technological Developments
- Visible Light Photocatalyst: Copper Supported on Titanium Oxide
- Gold/Titanium Dioxide Photocatalyst with Core-Shell Structure
- High-Efficiency Photocatalysts Using High-Surface Area Substrates
- Heterostructured Photocatalyst for Carbon Dioxide Decomposition
- Hybrid Photocatalyst for Wastewater Treatment
- Niobium Nitride Photocatalyst for Water Splitting
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Material Type
- Introduction
- Titanium Dioxide
- Tungsten Trioxide-Based
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use
- Introduction
- Construction
- Consumer Products
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Size by Segment
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
- Introduction
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
Chapter 8 Market Competition Analysis
- Market Competition Structure
- Leading Suppliers of Photocatalyst Products
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Asahi Glass
- Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- GC Corp.
- Harvest Aoinn Special Material Technology Co., Ltd.
- Itochu Corp.
- JSR Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Marusyo Sangyo
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- Murakami Corp.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Soda
- Okitsumo Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Saint-Gobain
- Showa Denko
- Toto
