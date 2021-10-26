Global Photolithography Equipment Market Forecast to 2025: Surging Demand for Semiconductor Devices Across Several Industries

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Photolithography Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (EUV, DUV), Light Source (Mercury Lamps, Excimer Lasers, Fluorine Lasers, Laser-produced Plasma), Wavelength, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photolithography equipment market was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The key factors driving the growth of the photolithography equipment market include the advent of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies and the increased government support for carrying out these advancements. The key players in the market are focusing on research and development activities. They are launching new technologies to improve the photolithography process used for the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

DUV held the largest market share of photolithography market in 2020

The DUV photolithography held the largest market share of photolithography equipment market and has been segmented into i-line, KrF, ArF, and ArFi. Among these, the ArFi segment accounted for the largest size of the DUV photolithography equipment market in 2019. Multiple patterning ArFi photolithography is expected to be a promising technology for addressing the requirements of tight leading-edge devices.

IDM contributes to a significant share in photolithography equipment market by 2025

Integrated device manufacturers such as Advanced Micro Devices (US), Broadcom Limited (US), Hisilicon Technologies (China), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), NVIDIA (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Sony (Japan), and Xilinx (US) are focusing on the development and the commercialization of chips based on the low process technology nodes such as 7 nm, 5 nm, and 3 nm.

The share of the integrated device manufacturers segment in the photolithography equipment market is smaller than that of the foundries segment. This is because dedicated foundries have stronger technical know-how and economies of scale than integrated device manufacturers. Moreover, several semiconductor IC manufacturers prefer foundries for contract manufacturing to concentrate on their core businesses, such as chip designing.



North America holds the second largest market share of photolithography equipment market during forecast period

Photolithography equipment are majorly used in wafer-level packaging, advanced packaging, LED, and MEMS applications. A number of policymakers expect increased development of semiconductor fabrication technologies in the US as they are vital for the economic and national security interests of the country. The US semiconductors industry dominates different stages of the global semiconductor supply chain, including chip designing and research and development activities. Moreover, the US is among the top exporters of semiconductor devices.

Research Coverage

The report describes the photolithography equipment market and related developments in terms of type, wavelength, light source, end users and different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments.

Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Companies profiled in the report are ASML (Netherlands), Canon (Japan), Nikon (Japan) and many others.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), managers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the photolithography equipment market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Case Studies/Use Cases

Surged Demand for Semiconductor Devices Across Several Industries

Advent of Advanced Technologies for Semiconductor Device Manufacturing

Increased Government Support to Companies Operating in Photolithography Equipment Market

Functional Defects in Photolithography Equipment and Feature Pattern Complexity During Manufacturing Process

Lack of Technical Expertise to Operate EUV Photolithography Equipment

High Costs of Photolithography Equipment

Growth of Advanced Packaging Market Across the World

Technical Difficulties Faced in Fabrication of ICs

Limited Reliability of Exposure Tools

Chances of Mask Contamination

va-Q-tec Partnered with ASML for Risk Assessment of Temperature Profiles on Routes of ASML

LAM Research Unveils Technology Breakthrough for EUV Lithography

TSMC Places Order for EUV Systems with ASML to Boost Its Chip Production Capacity

Samsung Electronics Started Mass Production of 7 Nm and 6 Nm Chips

Regulatory Standards

Restriction of Hazardous Substances (ROHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH)

UN Frameworks to Address Global Issues Related to Environment

Company Profiles

ASML Holding N.V.

Nikon Corporation

Canon Inc.

Nuflare Technology Inc.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Suss Microtec AG

Neutronix Quintel

EV Group

Eulitha AG

NIL Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7swh4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

