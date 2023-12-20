Global Photomedicine Market Size Projected to Reach USD 9,682.15 Million By 2032, With 7.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Photomedicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Light Emitting Diodes, Lasers, Full Spectrum Light, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Dichroic Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global photomedicine market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 4,781.63 million in 2022 to USD 9,682.15 million in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is Photomedicine? How Big is Photomedicine Market Size & Share?

A Quick Review

Photomedicine is a medical field dealing with the therapeutic usage of light. It circumscribes both the positive and negative reaction of light on human health and operations. For instance, excessive sun can elevate the probability of skin cancer and several skin diseases whereas too scarce sun can result in deficiency of vitamin D and other issues. Also excessive interior can cause both physical and psychological issues. The rapidly rising demand for photomedicine market can be attributed to the latest high tech advances in photomedicine involving the usage of light for diagnostic causes and usage of both laser and non laser light for remedial causes.

Photomedicine market growth can be attributed to the fact that by capitalizing on distinct features of light for causes, traversing diagnosis, cure, and research, photomedicine has witnessed outstanding growth and invention. The speedily proliferating field has allured significant heed from researchers, healthcare professionals and industry trailblazers alike. Situated at the confluence of contemporary technology and healthcare, the market showcases an encouraging boundary for progressing medical diagnostics and therapies. This active authority influences the possibility of light covering a stretch of applications enclosing diagnostics and remedial mediation.

Which is the Largest Photomedicine in the World?

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Biolitec AG

BIOLASE, Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Fotona

Lumenis Ltd.

Lumibird

MedX Health Corp.

Quantel Medical

Theralase Technologies Inc.

Thor Photomedicine Ltd.

Zeiss Meditec AG

Important Highlights from the Report

The latest high tech advances in photomedicine involving the usage of light for diagnostic causes and usage of both laser and non laser light for remedial causes is driving the market expansion.

Capitalizing on distinct features of light for causes, traversing diagnosis, cure, and research pushes the market growth.

The photomedicine market segmentation is primarily based on type, application end-use, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Technological progressions: The speedy advancement in light of established technology progression has been a foundation of the market growth. The photomedicine market size is expanding as invention in laser technologies, imaging approaches, and phototherapy options have dilated the capacity and potency of photomedicine applications. These progressions have eased more accurate diagnoses and selected remedial intrusion. Additionally, in an age where patients are growingly searching for minimally invasive treatment alternatives, photomedicine has surfaced as a feasible and favored choice. Processes such as photodynamic therapy (PDT) and low level laser therapy (LLLT) provide productive cures with decreased recuperation times and least side effects as juxtaposed to conventional surgical intrusions.

Escalating demand for medaesthetic processes: Photomedicine has converted a conventional disease diagnosis and treatment procedures. The photomedicine market sales are soaring as there is a growing demand for medaesthetic processes such as undesirable hair removal, acne phototherapy, and skin revival is anticipated to push the market growth. Further, the escalating consciousness levels amidst end users, instigation of technologically progressive commodities, growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic processes and the obtainability of progressive body outlining devices are important bestowing factors causing notable market growth.

Trends and Opportunities

Reaching distant areas: The merger of photomedicine into telemedicine manifestos permit for distant negotiations and therapies. It not only dilates the penetration of photomedicine services but also improves comfort for patients, particularly those in disadvantaged or distant areas. Additionally, resumed progression in nanotechnology are confident to transfigure drug delivery system in photomedicine. Earmarked therapies using nanoparticles have the possibility to improvise the efficacy of cure while lessening off-target effects.

Segmental Analysis

Laser Segment Witnessed a Steep Surge

Based on type, the laser segment witnessed a steep surge. Photomedicine market demand is on the rise as laser based therapies have surfaced as crucial instruments covering manifold medical branch of knowledge such as dermatology, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The initiation of progressive laser systems has notably improved treatment accuracy, reducing collateral mutilation to nearby tissues. Additionally, the escalating approval of lasers in cosmetic and aesthetic processes has spiraled the demand even further. Proceeding research and development endeavours indicate an even profound impact of lasers in framing the future of photomedicine. The adjustability and broadening extent of laser applications in medicine are predicted to encourage notable growth in this segment, announcing a metamorphic era in contemporary healthcare.

Ophthalmology Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the ophthalmology segment dominated the market. This is principally propelled by technological inventions. Photomedicine market trends include inventions such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and laser helped cataract surgery have spawned a modification in eye care. OCT provides magnified imaging, easing accurate detection of conditions such as macular degeneration. Laser technology has converted cataract surgery, enhancing accuracy and healing. Photocoagulation utilizing lasers is now normal in curing retinopathy and macular edema. With a maturing population and growing optical conditions, demand for inventive ophthalmic cures is escalating. The amalgamation of AI in ophthalmic imaging additionally improves diagnostic potential.

Photomedicine Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9,682.15 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 5,118.25 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.3% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest photomedicine market share due to a progressive healthcare framework, substantial research and development enterprise, and an escalated acquisition rate of contemporary medical technologies. The region is encountering a rise in detrimental illnesses, captivating a demand for inventive photomedicine solutions. Further, the escalating demographics and a growing inclination for minimally invasive cures are devoting market augmentation.

Asia Pacific: The growth in this region is fuelled by elements such as growing healthcare disbursement, a proliferating population, and a growing pervasiveness of detrimental illnesses. In nations such as China and India dilating middle class population are pushing healthcare demand causing a speedy acquisition of photomedicine technologies. Additionally, these nations are funding progressive medical facilities and research, pushing the market's expansion.

The Detail Report "Photomedicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Light Emitting Diodes, Lasers, Full Spectrum Light, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Dichroic Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032"

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected photomedicine market value?

Ans: The current market value of photomedicine is USD 5,118.25 million, and the expected market value is USD 9,682.15 million.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The CAGR at which the market is anticipated to grow from 2023-2032 is 7.3%

Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans: Technological advancements are the factors driving the market growth.

Which segment accounts for the largest photomedicine market share?

Ans: The laser and ophthalmology segment accounts for the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the photomedicine market report based on type, application, end-Use, and region:

Photomedicine, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Light Emitting Diodes

Lasers

Full Spectrum Light

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Dichroic Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Photomedicine, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Oncology

Dermatology

Pain Management

Dental Procedures

Aesthetics

Ophthalmology

Others

Photomedicine, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Others

Photomedicine, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia



Latin America

Argentina Brazil Mexico



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



