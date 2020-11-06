Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market (2020 to 2025) - Advancements in Material Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market by Application (Semiconductor & IC,LCD, PCB), Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion, ArF Dry Film, KrF, G-line & I-line), Ancillary Type (Anti-reflective Coating, Remover, Developer), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size was estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growing demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices, memory chips, printed circuit boards, LCDs, high-performance compact consumer electronic products such as smartphones & tablets, game devices, and high-speed servers are expected to drive the market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in the coming years. The major restraining factor in the photoresist market is that it is an expensive and time-consuming process. The process requires special equipment, which is expensive. The restraining factors associated with the particular market are limited consumption in the emerging economies and taxation policies linked to particular products.



Anti-reflective coatings - largest photoresist ancillaries in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



Anti-reflective coatings accounted for the largest share in the photoresist ancillaries market. The properties of anti-reflective coatings, such as the prevention of light spreading and high resolution, are the major driver for the growth of this photoresist ancillaries type. The emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart transportation, Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the semiconductor industry and result in the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



G-line - fastest-growing photoresist by type in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



The G-line segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. G-line photoresists are used mainly in automotive power semiconductors, sensors, and LCDs. The growth of smart transportation will increase the demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and sensors, which are likely to drive the G-line segment in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. Due to the impact of COVID19, demand for sensors has also increased that are used in rapid diagnostic systems that will further boost the demand for G-line photoresist.



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries.



APAC accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, in terms of value. It is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market attributed to the growing demand from the IC manufacturers, looking for products that can help them produce complex chips. The new emerging technologies, such as AI, 5G, and IoT, create the demand for more complex ICs and chips. Countries like China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the region.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market

4.2 APAC: Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application and Country, 2019

4.3 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Recovery of the Semiconductor Industry After a Downfall in 2019

5.2.1.2 Acceptance of Nanotechnology Resulting in a Shift Toward the Use of Nanodevices

5.2.1.3 Connected World on Devices with IoT

5.2.1.4 Increasing Production of Nm-Based Chips

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Consumption and Taxation Policies in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.2 Increasing Geopolitical Tensions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Material Technology

5.2.3.2 Upcoming 5G Technology

5.2.3.3 Growing Applications of Ai and Big Data in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.4 Growing Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Systems Due to COVID-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Costs Associated with Photoresist Materials

5.2.4.2 Constantly Changing Market Dynamics

5.2.4.3 Talent Risk

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Yc, Ycc Drivers

5.5 Photoresist Patent Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Case Study

5.8 Ecosystem Map

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Factors Impacting Market Growth

5.11 Trade Partners - Key Suppliers and Importers

5.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.13 Average Price Analysis

5.14 Macroeconomic Overview



6 Photoresist Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Arf Immersion

6.3 Arf Dry

6.4 Krf

6.5 G-Line and I-Line



7 Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings

7.3 Remover

7.4 Developer

7.5 Others



8 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semiconductors & ICS

8.2.1 Growing Demand for High Component Density of Electronic Devices

8.3 Lcds

8.3.1 Excellent Uniformity of Photoresist Enhances Photo-Spacer Function

8.4 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

8.4.1 Trend of Compact Devices to Increase the Demand for More Flexible and Smaller Printed Circuit Boards

8.5 Others



9 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Investment & Expansion

10.2.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.2.3 Joint Venture/Partnership

10.2.4 New Product Launch

10.3 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definition

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participant

10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10.6 Market Share Analysis

10.6.1 Market Share Analysis by Type, 2019

10.6.1.1 Arf Market Share Company Wise

10.6.1.2 Krf Market Share Company Wise

10.6.1.3 I+G Line Market Share Company Wise

10.6.1.4 Euv Market Share Company Wise

10.6.2 Overall Photoresist Market Share, by Companies, 2019



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

11.2 Jsr Corporation

11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.4 Fujifilm Corporation

11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.6 Allresist

11.7 Merck Group

11.8 Dupont

11.9 Micro Resist Technology

11.10 Dj Microlaminates

11.11 Others

11.11.1 LG Chem

11.11.2 Hitachi Chemicals

11.11.3 Hitech Photopolymere Ag

11.11.4 Kemlab

11.11.5 Kolon Industries

11.11.6 Inpria Corporation

11.11.7 Ikonics Corporation

11.11.8 Eternal Materials

11.11.9 Versum Materials

11.11.10 Microfabrication Materials Technologies (Distributor)



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtbukc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

