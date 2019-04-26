Global Phototherapy Devices Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Phototherapy Devices Market: Focus on Applications, Configuration, Products, End-users, and 15 Countries Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phototherapy devices market was valued at approximately $682.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1.07 billion by 2028.

The incidence of skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne are growing which impacts the market demand for the phototherapy devices positively. The healthcare infrastructure in the developed market such as the U.S. and Germany has helped in the high adoption of phototherapy devices. The developing markets such as India and South Africa face a relatively lower installation for the phototherapy devices due to lack of awareness and limitations in the medical infrastructure. There are a limited number of market players operating in the market, whereas the market is expected to witness the entry of new players. The product approvals for the phototherapy devices are awaited in the market for some of the new entrants.

There is a rising incidence of skin diseases such as eczema, vitiligo, psoriasis, and acne. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of skin diseases has increased globally. The global phototherapy market is currently at a niche stage considering there are products which are yet to be launched in the market during the forecast period. With a low adoption rate in several countries such as India, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, the market is anticipated to surge rapidly by 2028. North America (45.0%), followed by Europe (30.0%) held the major share of the global market (in terms of revenue) in 2018.

Also, North America and Europe are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period (2018-2028), accounting for shares of 45.3% and 31.6% respectively of the total market in 2028. With the increasing awareness about benefits of phototherapy, growing consciousness about seasonal affective disorders, and high prevalence of skin disorders such as vitiligo, psoriasis, and eczema are the major drivers promoting the adoption of phototherapy devices globally.

Further, the anticipated launch of new products would significantly propel the growth of the market for phototherapy devices in North America. The positive attitude towards the use of home-care devices, aided by high per-capita disposable income, has resulted in massive demand for phototherapy devices mainly in developed countries such as Germany and the U.K..

The key players who have been contributing significantly to the phototherapy devices market include Atom Medical Corporation, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Honle UV America, Inc., Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. Ningbo David Medical Device Co., NOVOS, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. Solarc Systems, Inc., Daavlin, Weyer GmbH, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and NeoMedlight, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 History of Phototherapy Devices

1.2 Factors Impeding the Market Growth

1.2.1 Incidence of Skin Diseases

1.2.2 Incidence of Neonatal Jaundice

1.3 Mechanism of Phototherapy Devices

1.4 Classification of Phototherapy Devices Market

1.5 Technological Advancements in the Market



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Product Pipeline Analysis



3 Industry Regulations

3.1 Regulatory Framework

3.1.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

3.1.2 Regulatory Framework in Canada

3.1.3 Regulatory Framework in Europe

3.1.4 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

3.1.4.1 Japan

3.1.4.2 Australia

3.1.4.3 Thailand

3.1.4.4 China

3.2 List of Regulatory Bodies



4 Global Phototherapy Devices Market (by Application)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Neonatal Jaundice Management

4.3 Skin Disease Treatment

4.4 Others



5 Global Phototherapy Devices Market (by End user)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Clinics and Neonatal Clinics

5.4 Home-care



6 Global Phototherapy Devices (by Configuration)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Fixed

6.3 Mobile



7 Global Phototherapy Devices (by Region)

7.1 Analysis of Growth Potential of Different Countries

7.2 North America

7.2.1 The U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 The U.K.

7.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle-East



8 Company Profiles



Atom Medical USA , LLC

, LLC AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Bistos Co. Ltd.

Daavlin

GE Healthcare Inc.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Honle UV America, Inc.

Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

National Biological Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

NeoMedlight

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Solarc Systems, Inc.

Weyer GmbH

