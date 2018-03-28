Global Physical Fitness Equipment Market Report 2016-2018 & 2024: Leasing Players are Amer Sports, Brunswick, ICON Health & Fitness, , Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus & Technogym

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Physical Fitness Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Physical Fitness Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Treadmills, Resistance Equipment (Free Weights, & Home Gyms/ Multi-Stations)
- Elliptical Trainers
- Aerobic Riders
- Cross Country Ski Machines
- Stationary Exercise Bicycles
- Exercise Bikes (Upright Stationary, Group Exercise, & Recumbent Stationary)
- Benches
- Ab Crunchers/ Abdominal Machines
- Step Machines/ Stair Climbers
- Stretching Machines
- Rowing Machines
- Toning Machines
- Massagers
- Other Physical Fitness Equipment
The report profiles 94 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)
- BFT Fitness Co., Ltd. (China)
- Body-Solid, Inc. (USA)
- Brunswick Corporation (USA)
- Cybex International, Inc. (USA)
- Dyaco International Inc. (Taiwan)
- Heart Rate Inc. (USA)
- Heinz Kettler GmbH und Co. KG (Germany)
- ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. (USA)
- Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Life Fitness, Inc. (USA)
- Nautilus, Inc. (USA)
- Paramount Fitness Corp. (USA)
- Precor Incorporated (USA)
- Reebok International Ltd. (USA)
- SportsArt Fitness, Inc. (USA)
- Star Trac Health & Fitness, Inc. (USA)
- Technogym S.p.A. (Italy)
- Total Gym Global Corp. (USA)
- TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Tunturi New Fitness B.V. (The Netherlands)
- YANRE Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Physical Fitness Equipment: Enabling Fitness through Cardiovascular Training, Strength Training, and Muscle Building
Key Trends Influencing Fitness Equipment Market Summarized
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Growth Impeding Factors in a Nutshell
Connected Consumers and the Digital Disruption in the Fitness Industry: Fundamental Growth Drivers
Convergence of Fitness and Technology
Influence of Gen Y and Gen Z on the Marketplace
Self-Serve and On-Demand Experience
Digital Disruption Drive Focus on Innovation
Holistic Approach towards Health
Measuring Health Become More Personal
Digital Community-based Approach to Fitness
Major Technologies that are Transforming the Fitness Industry
Mobile Phones and Apps
Smart Connected Fitness Equipment
Wearable Devices
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Generators Continue to Maintain their Dominance
2. COMPETITION
Fitness Equipment Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented
Popular Gym Equipment Brands and their Features
Popular Home-Gym Equipment Brands and their Features
Popular Treadmill Brands and their Features
Popular Elliptical Machine Brands and their Features
Fitness Equipment Makers Team Up with Sports Leagues
Health Clubs Embrace New Business Models
Back to Circuit-Training
Counting on Social Media
Health Clubs to Extend Footprints
Growth for Workout Video-on-Demand
Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel
Alternative Physical Activities Affect Fitness Centers Business
Used Equipment Market: Bright or Blight
Manufacturers Look towards Novelty & Entertainment to Entice Consumers
Advent of Tools for Fitness Training
Mechanical Switches Lose Importance to Membrane Counterparts
Capacity & Cost Issues: Key Challenges for Fitness Products Market
Volatile Raw Material Prices Bother Manufacturers
Distribution Channels
Specialty Fitness Shops
Mass Market Retailers
Mail-Order Catalogs
TV Shopping Channels/Infomercials
Internet
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Booming Health and Wellness Industry and Exponential Increase in Health & Fitness Clubs Drive Demand for Commercial Equipment
Growing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide
Facilities with Advanced Equipment Offer Futuristic Workouts with Immense Health Benefits
Major Trends in the Health, Wellness and Fitness Industry Summarized
High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
Educated, Experienced, and Certified Fitness Professionals
Strength Training
Group Training
Exercise Is Medicine
Yoga
Personal Training
Exercise and Weight Loss
Functional Fitness
Outdoor Activities
Group Personal Training
Wellness Coaching
Worksite Health Promotion
Smartphone Exercise Apps
Outcome Measurements
Circuit Training
Mobility and Flexibility Rollers
Motion-Based Exercises
Considerations while Selecting Commercial Physical Fitness Equipment
Bodybuilders Remain the Core Customer Group for Commercial Equipment
Flexibility, Privacy, and Minimal Distraction Benefits Drive Demand for Home Fitness Equipment
Key Trends Facilitating Transition to Home Workouts
Rising Incidents of Lifestyle Diseases
Demand for Online Fitness Programs
Adoption of Wearable Devices
Popularity of Functional Fitness
Alternative Fitness Coaching
Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Home Fitness Equipment
Myriad Benefits Drive Adoption of Elliptical Trainers for Home Use
Rising Need to Maintain Physical Activity among the Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects for Treadmills and Other Fitness Equipment
Emerging Technologies, Advanced Software, and Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training Drive Demand from Military Sector
Emergence of New Technologies
Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training
Incorporation of Advanced Software
Growing Prominence of Exercise Bikes as an Effective Fitness Solution for Cardiovascular Health Drive Demand
Cardiovascular Diseases: Key Facts & Figures
Rising Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales
Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology
Surging Interest in Home Gym Exercising among Women
Big Sporting Events Underpin Sales Growth
Muscle Strengthening Equipment Gain Popularity among Youth
Cardio Equipment Outweigh Weights
Elliptical Trainers: Offering Advantages over Treadmills
Stationary Upright Exercise Bicycle: Ideal for Cardio Workouts
Treadmill Desks: The New Fad
Trends Towards Group Exercise Promotes Market Expansion
Technology Integration in Fitness Equipment for the Visually Impaired Augurs Well for the Market
Types of Fitness Consoles
Factors Hindering Usage of Fitness Equipment in Visually Impaired
Major Challenges
Developing Countries: Focal Point for Current and Future Market Growth
Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Production Activity to Favor Market Growth
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Rising Standards of Living
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
The VUE VR Treadmill
Fusion CST
Peloton-Tread: High-Technology Integrated Treadmill
Fitness Equipment & Device Innovations at CES 2018
Treadmills with Heart Rate Monitors
Fitness Equipment with Multiple Hi-Tech Features
DisruptiveStrong
Fitness Equipment that can Slash Exercise Time and Increase Calories Burnt
Cryochambers
Spivi Studio
Rope Trainer
Jacobs Ladder
Air 300 Squat Machine
Self-Powered Treadmills
Wellness Key
Position Adjusting Elliptical Machine
Equilibrium Suit
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Exercise: Definition and Evolutionary Insights
Electronic Physical Fitness Equipment: An Evolutionary Scan
Utility-Based Equipment
Cardiovascular Equipment
Stretching Equipment
Muscle Strengthening Equipment
Relaxation Equipment
Types of Physical Fitness Equipment
Treadmills
Resistance Equipment
Free Weights
Home Gyms/Multi-Stations
Elliptical Trainers
Aerobic Riders
Cross Country Ski Machines
Stationary Exercise Bicycles
Exercise Bikes
Upright Stationary
Recumbent
Benches
Ab Crunchers/Abdominal Machines
Step Machines/Stair Climbers
Stretching Machines
Rowing Machines
Toning Machines
Massagers
Other Physical Fitness Equipment
Select Gym Equipment and their Associated Risks
Pec-Fly Machine
Assisted Pull Up Machine
Leg-Extension Machine
Leg-Press Machine
Seated-Bench Press
Hyperextension-Machine (The Roman Chair)
Ab-Crunch Machine
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Nautilus Introduces New Retro-inspired Schwinn Classic Cruiser Exercise Bike
Peloton Unveils New High-Tech Treadmill at CES
Life Fitness Launches the IC8 Indoor Power Trainer
Life Fitness Launches New Integrity Series Cardio Line
SportsArt Launches ECO-POWR Treadmill
Nautilus Announces the Availability of Bowflex HVT Machine
Octane Fitness Introduces ZR7000 Zero Runner and Octane AirdyneX Air Resistance Bike
Precor Launches New Addition Experience Series Cardio Equipment - the 700 Line
Precor Introduces Preva MyUI
Nautilus Launches Bowflex Max Trainer M7
Precor Introduces New Level Spinner Chrono Bikes
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Johnson Health Tech Retail Announces the 100 Retail Locations Under Johnson Fitness and Wellness Brand
Heartline Fitness Systems Acquires ABR Tech LLC
UFC Enters into Partnership with Dyaco International
Foundation Fitness Partners with Stages Indoor Cycling to Introduce the Indoor Bike
Stages Indoor Cycling Acquires VismoX
Precor and Assault Fitness Join Forces to Provide Fitness Facilities Globally
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)
Precor Incorporated (USA)
BFT Fitness Co., Ltd. (China)
Body-Solid, Inc. (USA)
Brunswick Corporation (USA)
Cybex International, Inc. (USA)
Life Fitness, Inc. (USA)
Dyaco International Inc. (Taiwan)
Heart Rate Inc. (USA)
Heinz Kettler GmbH und Co. KG (Germany)
ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Nautilus, Inc. (USA)
Reebok International Ltd. (USA)
SportsArt Fitness, Inc. (USA)
Star Trac Health & Fitness, Inc. (USA)
Technogym S.p.A. (Italy)
Total Gym Global Corp. (USA)
TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc. (USA)
Paramount Fitness Corp. (USA)
Tunturi New Fitness B.V. (The Netherlands)
YANRE Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 103)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (17)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
