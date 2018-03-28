Global Physical Fitness Equipment Market Report 2016-2018 & 2024: Leasing Players are Amer Sports, Brunswick, ICON Health & Fitness, , Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus & Technogym

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Physical Fitness Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Treadmills, Resistance Equipment (Free Weights, & Home Gyms/ Multi-Stations)

Elliptical Trainers

Aerobic Riders

Cross Country Ski Machines

Stationary Exercise Bicycles

Exercise Bikes (Upright Stationary, Group Exercise, & Recumbent Stationary)

Benches

Ab Crunchers/ Abdominal Machines

Step Machines/ Stair Climbers

Stretching Machines

Rowing Machines

Toning Machines

Massagers

Other Physical Fitness Equipment

The report profiles 94 companies including many key and niche players such as

Amer Sports Corporation ( Finland )

) BFT Fitness Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Body-Solid, Inc. ( USA )

) Brunswick Corporation ( USA )

) Cybex International, Inc. ( USA )

) Dyaco International Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Heart Rate Inc. ( USA )

) Heinz Kettler GmbH und Co. KG ( Germany )

) ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. ( USA )

) Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Life Fitness, Inc. ( USA )

) Nautilus, Inc. ( USA )

) Paramount Fitness Corp. ( USA )

) Precor Incorporated ( USA )

) Reebok International Ltd. ( USA )

) SportsArt Fitness, Inc. ( USA )

) Star Trac Health & Fitness, Inc. ( USA )

) Technogym S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Total Gym Global Corp. ( USA )

) TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Tunturi New Fitness B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) YANRE Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Physical Fitness Equipment: Enabling Fitness through Cardiovascular Training, Strength Training, and Muscle Building

Key Trends Influencing Fitness Equipment Market Summarized

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Impeding Factors in a Nutshell

Connected Consumers and the Digital Disruption in the Fitness Industry: Fundamental Growth Drivers

Convergence of Fitness and Technology

Influence of Gen Y and Gen Z on the Marketplace

Self-Serve and On-Demand Experience

Digital Disruption Drive Focus on Innovation

Holistic Approach towards Health

Measuring Health Become More Personal

Digital Community-based Approach to Fitness

Major Technologies that are Transforming the Fitness Industry

Mobile Phones and Apps

Smart Connected Fitness Equipment

Wearable Devices

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Generators Continue to Maintain their Dominance



2. COMPETITION

Fitness Equipment Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Fragmented

Popular Gym Equipment Brands and their Features

Popular Home-Gym Equipment Brands and their Features

Popular Treadmill Brands and their Features

Popular Elliptical Machine Brands and their Features

Fitness Equipment Makers Team Up with Sports Leagues

Health Clubs Embrace New Business Models

Back to Circuit-Training

Counting on Social Media

Health Clubs to Extend Footprints

Growth for Workout Video-on-Demand

Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel

Alternative Physical Activities Affect Fitness Centers Business

Used Equipment Market: Bright or Blight

Manufacturers Look towards Novelty & Entertainment to Entice Consumers

Advent of Tools for Fitness Training

Mechanical Switches Lose Importance to Membrane Counterparts

Capacity & Cost Issues: Key Challenges for Fitness Products Market

Volatile Raw Material Prices Bother Manufacturers

Distribution Channels

Specialty Fitness Shops

Mass Market Retailers

Mail-Order Catalogs

TV Shopping Channels/Infomercials

Internet



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Booming Health and Wellness Industry and Exponential Increase in Health & Fitness Clubs Drive Demand for Commercial Equipment

Growing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide

Facilities with Advanced Equipment Offer Futuristic Workouts with Immense Health Benefits

Major Trends in the Health, Wellness and Fitness Industry Summarized

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Educated, Experienced, and Certified Fitness Professionals

Strength Training

Group Training

Exercise Is Medicine

Yoga

Personal Training

Exercise and Weight Loss

Functional Fitness

Outdoor Activities

Group Personal Training

Wellness Coaching

Worksite Health Promotion

Smartphone Exercise Apps

Outcome Measurements

Circuit Training

Mobility and Flexibility Rollers

Motion-Based Exercises

Considerations while Selecting Commercial Physical Fitness Equipment

Bodybuilders Remain the Core Customer Group for Commercial Equipment

Flexibility, Privacy, and Minimal Distraction Benefits Drive Demand for Home Fitness Equipment

Key Trends Facilitating Transition to Home Workouts

Rising Incidents of Lifestyle Diseases

Demand for Online Fitness Programs

Adoption of Wearable Devices

Popularity of Functional Fitness

Alternative Fitness Coaching

Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Home Fitness Equipment

Myriad Benefits Drive Adoption of Elliptical Trainers for Home Use

Rising Need to Maintain Physical Activity among the Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects for Treadmills and Other Fitness Equipment

Emerging Technologies, Advanced Software, and Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training Drive Demand from Military Sector

Emergence of New Technologies

Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training

Incorporation of Advanced Software

Growing Prominence of Exercise Bikes as an Effective Fitness Solution for Cardiovascular Health Drive Demand

Cardiovascular Diseases: Key Facts & Figures

Rising Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology

Surging Interest in Home Gym Exercising among Women

Big Sporting Events Underpin Sales Growth

Muscle Strengthening Equipment Gain Popularity among Youth

Cardio Equipment Outweigh Weights

Elliptical Trainers: Offering Advantages over Treadmills

Stationary Upright Exercise Bicycle: Ideal for Cardio Workouts

Treadmill Desks: The New Fad

Trends Towards Group Exercise Promotes Market Expansion

Technology Integration in Fitness Equipment for the Visually Impaired Augurs Well for the Market

Types of Fitness Consoles

Factors Hindering Usage of Fitness Equipment in Visually Impaired

Major Challenges

Developing Countries: Focal Point for Current and Future Market Growth

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Production Activity to Favor Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

The VUE VR Treadmill

Fusion CST

Peloton-Tread: High-Technology Integrated Treadmill

Fitness Equipment & Device Innovations at CES 2018

Treadmills with Heart Rate Monitors

Fitness Equipment with Multiple Hi-Tech Features

DisruptiveStrong

Fitness Equipment that can Slash Exercise Time and Increase Calories Burnt

Cryochambers

Spivi Studio

Rope Trainer

Jacobs Ladder

Air 300 Squat Machine

Self-Powered Treadmills

Wellness Key

Position Adjusting Elliptical Machine

Equilibrium Suit



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Exercise: Definition and Evolutionary Insights

Electronic Physical Fitness Equipment: An Evolutionary Scan

Utility-Based Equipment

Cardiovascular Equipment

Stretching Equipment

Muscle Strengthening Equipment

Relaxation Equipment

Types of Physical Fitness Equipment

Treadmills

Resistance Equipment

Free Weights

Home Gyms/Multi-Stations

Elliptical Trainers

Aerobic Riders

Cross Country Ski Machines

Stationary Exercise Bicycles

Exercise Bikes

Upright Stationary

Recumbent

Benches

Ab Crunchers/Abdominal Machines

Step Machines/Stair Climbers

Stretching Machines

Rowing Machines

Toning Machines

Massagers

Other Physical Fitness Equipment

Select Gym Equipment and their Associated Risks

Pec-Fly Machine

Assisted Pull Up Machine

Leg-Extension Machine

Leg-Press Machine

Seated-Bench Press

Hyperextension-Machine (The Roman Chair)

Ab-Crunch Machine



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Nautilus Introduces New Retro-inspired Schwinn Classic Cruiser Exercise Bike

Peloton Unveils New High-Tech Treadmill at CES

Life Fitness Launches the IC8 Indoor Power Trainer

Life Fitness Launches New Integrity Series Cardio Line

SportsArt Launches ECO-POWR Treadmill

Nautilus Announces the Availability of Bowflex HVT Machine

Octane Fitness Introduces ZR7000 Zero Runner and Octane AirdyneX Air Resistance Bike

Precor Launches New Addition Experience Series Cardio Equipment - the 700 Line

Precor Introduces Preva MyUI

Nautilus Launches Bowflex Max Trainer M7

Precor Introduces New Level Spinner Chrono Bikes



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Johnson Health Tech Retail Announces the 100 Retail Locations Under Johnson Fitness and Wellness Brand

Heartline Fitness Systems Acquires ABR Tech LLC

UFC Enters into Partnership with Dyaco International

Foundation Fitness Partners with Stages Indoor Cycling to Introduce the Indoor Bike

Stages Indoor Cycling Acquires VismoX

Precor and Assault Fitness Join Forces to Provide Fitness Facilities Globally



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

Precor Incorporated (USA)

BFT Fitness Co., Ltd. (China)

Body-Solid, Inc. (USA)

Brunswick Corporation (USA)

Cybex International, Inc. (USA)

Life Fitness, Inc. (USA)

Dyaco International Inc. (Taiwan)

Heart Rate Inc. (USA)

Heinz Kettler GmbH und Co. KG (Germany)

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. (USA)

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Nautilus, Inc. (USA)

Reebok International Ltd. (USA)

SportsArt Fitness, Inc. (USA)

Star Trac Health & Fitness, Inc. (USA)

Technogym S.p.A. (Italy)

Total Gym Global Corp. (USA)

TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc. (USA)

Paramount Fitness Corp. (USA)

Tunturi New Fitness B.V. (The Netherlands)

YANRE Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 103)

The United States (61)

(61) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (17)

(17) Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)



