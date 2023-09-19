Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Report 2023-2029: R&D and Innovations & Collaboration and Partnerships with Telecommunications at the Forefront of Developments

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type, Application, End-User Industry: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents the analysis of Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market is expected to generate ~USD 1.94 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.1 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market experiences substantial growth, primarily fueled by the telecommunications sector's rapid expansion. This comprehensive research study assesses various growth indicators, constraints, supply and demand risks, and critical statistics.

It also offers an extensive evaluation of present and future market trends crucial to the market's evolution. Piezoelectric ceramics, known for their capacity to convert mechanical stress into electric charge and vice versa, have diverse applications across industries.

They play a pivotal role in telecommunications, especially in devices like mobile phones, tablets, and computers, where they function as microphones and speakers. Additionally, advancements in sintering techniques have significantly improved the efficiency, reliability, and versatility of piezoelectric materials, contributing to the industry's consistent growth.

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Piezoelectric Ceramics Market

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Ecosystem Factors

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Price Analysis

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Market Indicators

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Dashboard

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

Impact of COVID-19 on Piezoelectric Ceramics Market

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segmentation: By Type

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Barium Titanate, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Potassium Sodium Niobate, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Sodium Tungstate, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Other Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segmentation: By Application

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Capacitors, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Data Storage Devices & Optoelectronic Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Actuators, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Sensors, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segmentation: By End-use Industry

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market, By End-use Industry Overview

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Manufacturing, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Consumer Electronics, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Automotive, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Medical, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size, By Other End-use Industries, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Piezoelectric Ceramics Screening Market

Strategic Recommendations

R&D and Innovation

Collaboration and Partnerships

Company Profiles

Kyocera Corporation

CTEC I GmbH Plochingen

CTS Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Johnson Matthey

KEMET Corporation

APC International, Ltd.

Piezo Kinetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr55sn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets