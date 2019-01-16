Global Pigments and Dyes Market 2015-2018 & 2022 - Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High Performance Pigments

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pigments and Dyes in US$ Thousand.

Further, the market is analyzed in Tons by the following Product Segments:

Dyes (Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Fiber Reactive Dyes, Vat Dyes, Fluorescent Brighteners, & Other Dyes)

Inorganic Pigments (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, & Other Inorganic Pigments)

Organic Pigments.

Also, the report analyzes the global and regional markets in terms of sales value (US$) for the overall pigments and dyes market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pigments and Dyes: Enabling Efficient Color Solutions with Wide Applicability

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Pigments and Dyes: Fast Facts

Myriad Types, Characteristic Features, and Multiple Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Dye Types, their Characteristic Features, and Applications

Types of Organic Pigments and their Characteristic Features

Types of Inorganic Pigments and their Characteristic Features

Stable Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Expansion

Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High Performance Pigments

Stringent Legislations

Sustainable Products with Superior Color Quality and Stability

Rising Prices of Pigment Intermediaries

Changing Consumer Preferences

Technological Innovations

Laminates Production & Furniture and Floor Coatings: Booming Applications

Newer Applications

Emerging Countries

Key Concerns

Increasing Sales of Coatings: An Opportunity Indicator

Growing Adoption of Aluminum Pigments Drive Healthy Market Growth for Metallic Pigments

Silver Shades Based on Metallic Aluminum Flakes: The Preferred Choice

Asia-Pacific Turbo Charge Growth in Demand for Metallic Pigments

Growing Preference for Mettalic Paints over Solid Paints

Increasing Substitution of Metallized Substrates with Metallic Inks

Stringent Regulations Shift Focus on Development of Sustainable Products

Graphic Arts: An Important End-use of Metallics

Innovation Drives Metallics Growth

Stable Automobiles Production Offers Growth Opportunities in the OEM Vertical

Despite Challenges, Bright Future Ahead for Metallics

Growing Preference for Enhanced Performance Drives Demand for Textile Dyes

Disperse Dyes Sense Opportunities

Fashion Plays a Predominant Role

Asian Countries Hotspots for the Textile Dyes Market

Environmental Concerns Lead to Change in Dyes Product Mix in Textiles Industry

Paper Dyes Market Driven by Liquid Dyes

Increasing Significance of High-Value, Expensive Organic Pigments Benefit Market Expansion

Textiles and Plastics to Fuel Global Demand

Paints and Coatings to Represent Fastest-Growing Applications

Healthy Demand from Various Industries for Zinc Oxide Pigments

Expected Decline in Demand from Printing Inks Industry: A Major Concern for Organic Pigments Market

Booming Sleeve Labels Market Sustain Growth in Demand for Shrink Sleeve Label Printing Inks

Demand for Inorganic Pigments to Witness Noticeable Gains

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Drive Growth in the Inorganic Pigments Market

Incomparable Usefulness in Multiple Applications Catapults TiO2 Pigments to the Dominant Position

Emerging Titanium Feedstock Processing Technologies

Steadily Growing Applications of TiO2 Pigments in a Nutshell

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Growth in Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Specialty Pigments Demonstrate Faster Growth

Fluorescent Dyes & Luminescent Pigments: Indispensable Tools in Security Applications and Medicine

Surging Demand for Environment Friendly Natural and Organic Dyes Lends Traction

Organic Dyes: A Popular Choice

Bio-Succinic Acid: An Environment Friendly Ingredient for the Pigments Industry

Blue Pigments Industry Faces Regulatory Issues



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Advanced Metallic Pigments

Innovations in TiO2 Pigments

Bio Inks: A High Potential Natural Substitute to Synthetic Dyes

Microalgae - and Microbes-Based Pigments: Novel, Innovative Pigment Pair

Borane to Replace Laser Dyes?

Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes

Parker's Biomimetics to Merge the Pigments and Polymers Industries

Recent Innovations in High Performance Pigments

Select Dyeing Technology Advancements

AirDye Technology

Ultrasonic Technology

Waterless Dyeing Technology

Limitations of Waterless Dyeing

Electrochemical Dyeing

Electrochemical Method based Vat Dyeing

Plasma Technology



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Pigments

Organic Pigments

Synthetic Organic Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

Diazo Pigments

Monoazo (Arylide)

Quinacridone Pigments

Other Polycyclic Pigments

Types of Organic Pigments Based on Quality

Flush Quality

Dispersion Quality

Microencapsulated Quality

Press Cake Quality

Toner Quality Powder

Classification of Organic Pigments Based on Color

Fluorescent Organic Pigments

Inorganic Pigments

Description

Classification

Titanium Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide Pigment - Production Process Overview

Sulphate Process

Chloride Process

Demand Scenario for TiO2 Pigment

Cadmium Pigments

Carbon Black Pigments

Chromium Oxide Pigments

Iron Oxide Pigments

Lead Chromate Pigments

Ultramarine Pigments

Miscellaneous Pigments

Zinc Oxide Pigments

Zinc Sulphide Pigments

Complex Inorganic Color Pigments

Manganese Violet Pigments

Iron Blue Pigments

Bismuth Vanadate Pigments

Mica-Based Pearlescent Pigments

Metallic Pigments

Benzimidazolone AZO Pigments

Diketopyrrolopyrroles (DPP)

Quinoxalindione AZO

Dyes

Acetate Rayon Dyes

Acid Dyes

Basic Dyes

Direct Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Fiber Reactive Dyes

Vat Dyes

Fluorescent Brighteners

Sulfur Dyes

Miscellaneous Dyes

Kermesic Acid

Cochineal

Alizarin

Mauve

Pigments and Dyes: How they Differ



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World Pigments and Dyes Market

Consolidation Continues to Mark the Global Pigments and Dyes Market

Select M&A Deals in the World Pigments & Dyes Market (2015-2018)

Manufacturers Focus on R&D investments

Meeting Consumer Expectations and Regulatory Concerns: Need of the Hour

Global TiO2 Market Characterized by Intense Competition and High Entry Barriers

Key Challenges Faced by TiO2 Producers Worldwide

Issues Related to Supply and Costs of Raw Materials

Pricing Pressures Affect Profitability of Industry Participants

Western TiO2 Producers Eye Asian Markets



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches

Hoover Color Introduces EnvironOxide Iron Oxide Pigments

Sun Chemical Launches SunCure Aspire UV Offset Ink

BASF Rolls Out eXpand! Red Pigment for Automotive Coatings

BASF Develops New Collection of Sparkling UV Shades

Clariant Unveils Ink Jet Orange GR VP6102 and Ink Jet Magenta E-S VP6057 Pigments

DyStar Develops Environmentally Viable Indigo Spray Dyeing Procedure

Huntsman Develops HOMBITAN AFDC 101 TiO2 Pigment

Sun Chemical Introduces Sunbrite Yellow 74 High Performance Pigment

Shepherd Color Bags EPA Approval for YInMn Blue Pigment

Sun Chemical Unveils New Sunbrite, Perrindo, and Quindo Pigments

Merck Rolls Out Meoxal Victoria Red & Xirallic NXT Cougar Red

LANXESS Introduces New Bayferrox Iron Oxide Red Pigments

Venator Launches ALTIRIS W400 TiO2 Pigment

Clariant Rolls Out Hostatint A 100-ST Pigment



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Ferro Pigments Teams Up with Terra Firma

Heubach Commissions Anti-Corrosive Pigments Facility in Philadelphia

Dominion Colour Consolidates Gemini Dispersions Subsidiary

Organic Dyes and Pigments Inks Exclusive Partnership with Farbenpunkt

Dow Opens New Regional Sales Center in Toronto

SABIC to Acquire Minority Stake in Clariant

X-Rite Teams Up with Flint Group

Clariant Inks New Partnership with Interplast

DIC Australia Acquires Avlo

Tronox Extends Finalization of Cristal's TiO2 Division Acquisition

Tronox Inks Option Agreement to Acquire Majority of AMIC's Jazan Titanium Slagger Operations

Chemours to Establish Chemours Discovery Hub

Chromaflo Technologies Acquires Elementis Specialties' Tint-Ayd Colorants Portfolio

Organic Dyes & Pigments Acquires Eastern Color & Chemical Company

Milliken Chemical Acquires Keystone Aniline

DIC to Expand Blue Pigments Production at Kashima Plant

BASF Collaborates with Landa Labs for Nano-Pigment Technology

Lanxess to Increase Iron Oxide Pigment Production

Fermentalg Bags Shareholders' Approval for Partnership with DIC

Ferro Acquires Endeka Group

KRONOS Inks Distribution Deal with Brenntag

Chromaflo Technologies Inaugurates New Plant in India



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

A. Volume Analytics

Dyes Market

Pigments Market

B. Value Analytics



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: A Major Market for Pigments & Dyes

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Printing Inks: The Fastest Growing End-use Market for Pigments

US Textile Dye Industry: An Overview

Rising Usage in Ferrites Drive Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments

Titanium Dioxide Pigments Production Witness Steady Improvement

High Performance Pigments Gain Traction

Consolidation: A Prominent Industry Trend

Asian Producers Target Export Market

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Rising Demand for High-End Pigments Drives Market Growth

High Performance Pigments Accelerate Market Expansion

Manufacturers Focus on Specialty Customized Pigments

Achieving Variations in Surfaces, Shapes, and Sizes: Focus of Latest Innovations

Re-migration of Textile Printing Benefits Local Pigment Manufacturers

Unique Water Clean-up Technology Finds Application Potential in Textile Industry

Chinese and Indian Producers Dominate European Pigments Market

Market for Effect Pigments

Regulatory Scenario

REACH Regulations

New Legislation for Azoic Dyes

Regulations-Driven High Temperature Production: A Key Challenge

Stringent Standards & Regulations Help Companies Gain Competitive Edge

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

UK Pigments & Dyes Market - An Overview

Slow and Steady Growth Projected

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

Outlook Remains Promising

Asia: A Major Market for Textile Dyes

Agricultural Pigments and Dyes in Demand

Pigment Producers Target South East Asian Countries to Boost Profitability

Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market to Surge

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China Dominates the World Pigments & Dyes Market

Steady Growth in Production over the Years Steers Momentum

Market Gains from Sluggish Production Scenario in the Western World

China Leads Dyestuffs Production & Exports

Entering a Restructuring Phase

Rapid Promotion of Product Brands

Improved Innovative Ability

Direct Dyes: Large Production but Little Variety

Pigments Market Overview

Thriving Chinese Pigment Industry

China: The Largest Inorganic Pigments Consumer

Phthalocyanine Blue Industry Faces Challenges

Iron Oxide: A Potential Market

Titanium Dioxide: Concerns Mount Over the Availability of Titanium Feedstock

Growth in the Titanium Dioxide Market

Market Consolidation to Ease Oversupply Conditions

High Performance Pigments Poised to Make Gains

Issues Persist, Challenging Future Growth

Regulations

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

India: A Leading Producer and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Pigment and Dye Production Landscape

Enforcement of Norms in China: A Boon for Indian Players

Lower Cost and Higher Quality Products Drive Market Demand

Paints, Coatings, and Printing Inks Dominate Pigment Consumption

Domestic Paint Industry Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Exceptional Growth Marks the Recent Decades

Textile Industry Dominates Dyestuff Consumption in India

Huge Textile Industry Base Drive Shifting of Manufacturing Units to Asia

Domestic Manufacturing Set-Up

Future Outlook for the Indian Dyestuff Market

Indian Colorant Industry: A Macro Perspective

Competitive Landscape

European REACH Compliance Benefit Leading Players

Differentiated Product Portfolio: Stepping Stone for Success in the Marketplace

Niche Pigment and Dye Manufacturers in India: Snapshot Profiles

Aarti Industries

Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals

Other Key & Leading Players

Export Scenario

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 285 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 303)

The United States (37)

(37) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (11)

(11) Europe (98)

(98) France (2)

(2)

Germany (30)

(30)

The United Kingdom (17)

(17)

Italy (13)

(13)

Spain (7)

(7)

Rest of Europe (29)

(29) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (152)

(Excluding Japan) (152) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (1)

