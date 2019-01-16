Global Pigments and Dyes Market 2015-2018 & 2022 - Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High Performance Pigments
Jan 16, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pigments and Dyes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pigments and Dyes in US$ Thousand.
Further, the market is analyzed in Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Dyes (Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Fiber Reactive Dyes, Vat Dyes, Fluorescent Brighteners, & Other Dyes)
- Inorganic Pigments (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, & Other Inorganic Pigments)
- Organic Pigments.
Also, the report analyzes the global and regional markets in terms of sales value (US$) for the overall pigments and dyes market.
The report profiles 285 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALTANA AG (Germany)
- Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd. (India)
- Atul Ltd. (India)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cathay Industries USA (USA)
- Clariant (Switzerland)
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- DIC Corporation (Japan)
- Sun Chemical Corporation (USA)
- DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Ferro Corp. (USA)
- Flint Group (Luxembourg)
- Heubach GmbH (Germany)
- Huntsman International, LLC (USA)
- Ishihara Corp. (USA)
- Kemira Oyj (Finland)
- Keystone Aniline Corporation (USA)
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Merck KGAA (Germany)
- Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (USA)
- Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (India)
- Synthesia A.S. (Czech Republic)
- The Chemours Company (USA)
- The Shepherd Color Company (USA)
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Tronox, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pigments and Dyes: Enabling Efficient Color Solutions with Wide Applicability
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Pigments and Dyes: Fast Facts
Myriad Types, Characteristic Features, and Multiple Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Dye Types, their Characteristic Features, and Applications
Types of Organic Pigments and their Characteristic Features
Types of Inorganic Pigments and their Characteristic Features
Stable Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developing Regions Accelerate Market Expansion
Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High Performance Pigments
Stringent Legislations
Sustainable Products with Superior Color Quality and Stability
Rising Prices of Pigment Intermediaries
Changing Consumer Preferences
Technological Innovations
Laminates Production & Furniture and Floor Coatings: Booming Applications
Newer Applications
Emerging Countries
Key Concerns
Increasing Sales of Coatings: An Opportunity Indicator
Growing Adoption of Aluminum Pigments Drive Healthy Market Growth for Metallic Pigments
Silver Shades Based on Metallic Aluminum Flakes: The Preferred Choice
Asia-Pacific Turbo Charge Growth in Demand for Metallic Pigments
Growing Preference for Mettalic Paints over Solid Paints
Increasing Substitution of Metallized Substrates with Metallic Inks
Stringent Regulations Shift Focus on Development of Sustainable Products
Graphic Arts: An Important End-use of Metallics
Innovation Drives Metallics Growth
Stable Automobiles Production Offers Growth Opportunities in the OEM Vertical
Despite Challenges, Bright Future Ahead for Metallics
Growing Preference for Enhanced Performance Drives Demand for Textile Dyes
Disperse Dyes Sense Opportunities
Fashion Plays a Predominant Role
Asian Countries Hotspots for the Textile Dyes Market
Environmental Concerns Lead to Change in Dyes Product Mix in Textiles Industry
Paper Dyes Market Driven by Liquid Dyes
Increasing Significance of High-Value, Expensive Organic Pigments Benefit Market Expansion
Textiles and Plastics to Fuel Global Demand
Paints and Coatings to Represent Fastest-Growing Applications
Healthy Demand from Various Industries for Zinc Oxide Pigments
Expected Decline in Demand from Printing Inks Industry: A Major Concern for Organic Pigments Market
Booming Sleeve Labels Market Sustain Growth in Demand for Shrink Sleeve Label Printing Inks
Demand for Inorganic Pigments to Witness Noticeable Gains
Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Drive Growth in the Inorganic Pigments Market
Incomparable Usefulness in Multiple Applications Catapults TiO2 Pigments to the Dominant Position
Emerging Titanium Feedstock Processing Technologies
Steadily Growing Applications of TiO2 Pigments in a Nutshell
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Growth in Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Specialty Pigments Demonstrate Faster Growth
Fluorescent Dyes & Luminescent Pigments: Indispensable Tools in Security Applications and Medicine
Surging Demand for Environment Friendly Natural and Organic Dyes Lends Traction
Organic Dyes: A Popular Choice
Bio-Succinic Acid: An Environment Friendly Ingredient for the Pigments Industry
Blue Pigments Industry Faces Regulatory Issues
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Advanced Metallic Pigments
Innovations in TiO2 Pigments
Bio Inks: A High Potential Natural Substitute to Synthetic Dyes
Microalgae - and Microbes-Based Pigments: Novel, Innovative Pigment Pair
Borane to Replace Laser Dyes?
Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes
Parker's Biomimetics to Merge the Pigments and Polymers Industries
Recent Innovations in High Performance Pigments
Select Dyeing Technology Advancements
AirDye Technology
Ultrasonic Technology
Waterless Dyeing Technology
Limitations of Waterless Dyeing
Electrochemical Dyeing
Electrochemical Method based Vat Dyeing
Plasma Technology
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pigments
Organic Pigments
Synthetic Organic Pigments
Phthalocyanine Pigments
Diazo Pigments
Monoazo (Arylide)
Quinacridone Pigments
Other Polycyclic Pigments
Types of Organic Pigments Based on Quality
Flush Quality
Dispersion Quality
Microencapsulated Quality
Press Cake Quality
Toner Quality Powder
Classification of Organic Pigments Based on Color
Fluorescent Organic Pigments
Inorganic Pigments
Description
Classification
Titanium Dioxide
Titanium Dioxide Pigment - Production Process Overview
Sulphate Process
Chloride Process
Demand Scenario for TiO2 Pigment
Cadmium Pigments
Carbon Black Pigments
Chromium Oxide Pigments
Iron Oxide Pigments
Lead Chromate Pigments
Ultramarine Pigments
Miscellaneous Pigments
Zinc Oxide Pigments
Zinc Sulphide Pigments
Complex Inorganic Color Pigments
Manganese Violet Pigments
Iron Blue Pigments
Bismuth Vanadate Pigments
Mica-Based Pearlescent Pigments
Metallic Pigments
Benzimidazolone AZO Pigments
Diketopyrrolopyrroles (DPP)
Quinoxalindione AZO
Dyes
Acetate Rayon Dyes
Acid Dyes
Basic Dyes
Direct Dyes
Disperse Dyes
Fiber Reactive Dyes
Vat Dyes
Fluorescent Brighteners
Sulfur Dyes
Miscellaneous Dyes
Kermesic Acid
Cochineal
Alizarin
Mauve
Pigments and Dyes: How they Differ
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Pigments and Dyes Market
Consolidation Continues to Mark the Global Pigments and Dyes Market
Select M&A Deals in the World Pigments & Dyes Market (2015-2018)
Manufacturers Focus on R&D investments
Meeting Consumer Expectations and Regulatory Concerns: Need of the Hour
Global TiO2 Market Characterized by Intense Competition and High Entry Barriers
Key Challenges Faced by TiO2 Producers Worldwide
Issues Related to Supply and Costs of Raw Materials
Pricing Pressures Affect Profitability of Industry Participants
Western TiO2 Producers Eye Asian Markets
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches
Hoover Color Introduces EnvironOxide Iron Oxide Pigments
Sun Chemical Launches SunCure Aspire UV Offset Ink
BASF Rolls Out eXpand! Red Pigment for Automotive Coatings
BASF Develops New Collection of Sparkling UV Shades
Clariant Unveils Ink Jet Orange GR VP6102 and Ink Jet Magenta E-S VP6057 Pigments
DyStar Develops Environmentally Viable Indigo Spray Dyeing Procedure
Huntsman Develops HOMBITAN AFDC 101 TiO2 Pigment
Sun Chemical Introduces Sunbrite Yellow 74 High Performance Pigment
Shepherd Color Bags EPA Approval for YInMn Blue Pigment
Sun Chemical Unveils New Sunbrite, Perrindo, and Quindo Pigments
Merck Rolls Out Meoxal Victoria Red & Xirallic NXT Cougar Red
LANXESS Introduces New Bayferrox Iron Oxide Red Pigments
Venator Launches ALTIRIS W400 TiO2 Pigment
Clariant Rolls Out Hostatint A 100-ST Pigment
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Ferro Pigments Teams Up with Terra Firma
Heubach Commissions Anti-Corrosive Pigments Facility in Philadelphia
Dominion Colour Consolidates Gemini Dispersions Subsidiary
Organic Dyes and Pigments Inks Exclusive Partnership with Farbenpunkt
Dow Opens New Regional Sales Center in Toronto
SABIC to Acquire Minority Stake in Clariant
X-Rite Teams Up with Flint Group
Clariant Inks New Partnership with Interplast
DIC Australia Acquires Avlo
Tronox Extends Finalization of Cristal's TiO2 Division Acquisition
Tronox Inks Option Agreement to Acquire Majority of AMIC's Jazan Titanium Slagger Operations
Chemours to Establish Chemours Discovery Hub
Chromaflo Technologies Acquires Elementis Specialties' Tint-Ayd Colorants Portfolio
Organic Dyes & Pigments Acquires Eastern Color & Chemical Company
Milliken Chemical Acquires Keystone Aniline
DIC to Expand Blue Pigments Production at Kashima Plant
BASF Collaborates with Landa Labs for Nano-Pigment Technology
Lanxess to Increase Iron Oxide Pigment Production
Fermentalg Bags Shareholders' Approval for Partnership with DIC
Ferro Acquires Endeka Group
KRONOS Inks Distribution Deal with Brenntag
Chromaflo Technologies Inaugurates New Plant in India
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
A. Volume Analytics
Dyes Market
Pigments Market
B. Value Analytics
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: A Major Market for Pigments & Dyes
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Printing Inks: The Fastest Growing End-use Market for Pigments
US Textile Dye Industry: An Overview
Rising Usage in Ferrites Drive Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments
Titanium Dioxide Pigments Production Witness Steady Improvement
High Performance Pigments Gain Traction
Consolidation: A Prominent Industry Trend
Asian Producers Target Export Market
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Rising Demand for High-End Pigments Drives Market Growth
High Performance Pigments Accelerate Market Expansion
Manufacturers Focus on Specialty Customized Pigments
Achieving Variations in Surfaces, Shapes, and Sizes: Focus of Latest Innovations
Re-migration of Textile Printing Benefits Local Pigment Manufacturers
Unique Water Clean-up Technology Finds Application Potential in Textile Industry
Chinese and Indian Producers Dominate European Pigments Market
Market for Effect Pigments
Regulatory Scenario
REACH Regulations
New Legislation for Azoic Dyes
Regulations-Driven High Temperature Production: A Key Challenge
Stringent Standards & Regulations Help Companies Gain Competitive Edge
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
UK Pigments & Dyes Market - An Overview
Slow and Steady Growth Projected
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
Outlook Remains Promising
Asia: A Major Market for Textile Dyes
Agricultural Pigments and Dyes in Demand
Pigment Producers Target South East Asian Countries to Boost Profitability
Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market to Surge
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China Dominates the World Pigments & Dyes Market
Steady Growth in Production over the Years Steers Momentum
Market Gains from Sluggish Production Scenario in the Western World
China Leads Dyestuffs Production & Exports
Entering a Restructuring Phase
Rapid Promotion of Product Brands
Improved Innovative Ability
Direct Dyes: Large Production but Little Variety
Pigments Market Overview
Thriving Chinese Pigment Industry
China: The Largest Inorganic Pigments Consumer
Phthalocyanine Blue Industry Faces Challenges
Iron Oxide: A Potential Market
Titanium Dioxide: Concerns Mount Over the Availability of Titanium Feedstock
Growth in the Titanium Dioxide Market
Market Consolidation to Ease Oversupply Conditions
High Performance Pigments Poised to Make Gains
Issues Persist, Challenging Future Growth
Regulations
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India: A Leading Producer and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Pigment and Dye Production Landscape
Enforcement of Norms in China: A Boon for Indian Players
Lower Cost and Higher Quality Products Drive Market Demand
Paints, Coatings, and Printing Inks Dominate Pigment Consumption
Domestic Paint Industry Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Exceptional Growth Marks the Recent Decades
Textile Industry Dominates Dyestuff Consumption in India
Huge Textile Industry Base Drive Shifting of Manufacturing Units to Asia
Domestic Manufacturing Set-Up
Future Outlook for the Indian Dyestuff Market
Indian Colorant Industry: A Macro Perspective
Competitive Landscape
European REACH Compliance Benefit Leading Players
Differentiated Product Portfolio: Stepping Stone for Success in the Marketplace
Niche Pigment and Dye Manufacturers in India: Snapshot Profiles
Aarti Industries
Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals
Other Key & Leading Players
Export Scenario
Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Market Prospects
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 285 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 303)
- The United States (37)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (98)
- France (2)
- Germany (30)
- The United Kingdom (17)
- Italy (13)
- Spain (7)
- Rest of Europe (29)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (152)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bshkkz/global_pigments?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article