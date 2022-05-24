Global Pigments Markets Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Developing Greener and High-performance Organic Pigments to Meet Increasing Preference

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pigments Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis indicates that the global pigments market is slated to register a moderate single-digit growth of about 2.8% in terms of volume over the 2020 to 2027 period.

The analysis of the pigments market aims at quantifying the consumption and analyzing the impact of key disruptive, transformative, and competitive trends across the value chain order to present a forecast for the seven year period of 2020 to 2027. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the pigments market on the basis of key pigment types and sub-types, applications, and geographies.

The study comprises analysis of the pigments market focusing on three key product segments, namely inorganic pigments, organic pigments, and effect pigments. It further quantifies the consumption of key sub-types within each of these product segments. Furthermore, the study also analyzes the individual pigment segments on the basis of key applications, such as paints & coatings, plastics, inks, building & construction materials, and paper, among others.

It highlights the consumption of individual pigment types across five key regional segments namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The study quantifies the consumption and provides the corresponding dollar value for individual segments and geographies for the period of 2017 to 2027.

The relatively mature pigments market has been witnessing a significant consolidation in the last five years. The market, characterized by a handful of global companies and a large number of small and mid-sized companies operating regionally, continues to witness a steady increase in competition and ensuing erosion in margins, rapid commoditization, and supply-demand imbalance. The trend is expected to continue driving a wave of consolidations in the industry over the medium term.

On the other hand, the ever-growing prominence of disruptive forces including the shift toward sustainability and circular economy, emergence of a plethora of transformative technologies, such as autonomous vehicle systems, and the ever-tightening regulatory scenario are expected to have wide-scale implications on the pigments market.

The industry is increasingly witnessing a shift toward higher performance pigments as an alternative to traditionally used commoditized pigments owing to superior performance, improving usage economics, and more importantly due to the tightening regulations.

Also, the growth in uptake of bio-based pigments, green certified pigments for compostable plastics, NIR (Near-Infrared) detectable pigments for autonomous driving systems, and NIR reflecting pigments for cool coatings, hybrid pigments, and alternatives to lead-chromates, among others are expected to assume higher significance over the medium term.

The increase in penetration of pigments due to replacement of dyes in digital printing inks with pigments, use of in-mold coloring, among others, coupled with increase in pigment loading due to growth in powder coatings, and construction materials, will enable incremental growth in demand.

However, decrease in demand due to preference for easier to recycle transparent plastics, ink-free printing, and alternatives, is expected to weigh down on growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Pigments

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Pigments - Scope of Analysis

Pigments Segmentation

Market Segmentation

Pigments Market Overview and Scope

Inorganic Pigments Global Key Competitors - Pigments

Organic Pigments Global Key Competitors - Pigments

Effect Pigments Global Key Competitors - Pigments

Composition of Coatings - Pigments Overview

Composition of Inks - Pigments Overview

Composition of Plastics - Pigments Overview

Composition of Construction and Paper - Pigments Overview

Typical Pigment Approval Cycle - Pigments Overview

Application Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Pigments

Growth Drivers for Pigments

Growth Drivers Analysis for Pigments

Growth Restraints for Pigments

Growth Restraints Analysis for Pigments

Drivers and Restraints - Impact Assessment: Pigments

Forecast Assumptions - Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast - Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis - Pigments

Revenue Forecast by Type - Pigments

Volume Forecast by Type - Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Type - Inorganic Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Type - Organic Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Type - Effect Pigments

Attractiveness Analysis by Type

Applications Overview - Pigments

Revenue Forecast by Application - Pigments

Volume Shipment Forecast by Application - Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application - Pigments

Regional Overview - Pigments

Revenue Forecast by Region - Pigments

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Pigments

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region - Pigments

Pricing Trends and Forecast - Pigments

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Pigments

Value Chain Overview

Market Share

Competitive Environment - Pigments

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Inorganic Pigments

Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Sub-type

Volume Forecast by Sub-type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-type

Revenue Forecast by Application - Inorganic Pigments

Volume Forecast by Application - Inorganic Pigments

Inorganic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis and Attractiveness Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Inorganic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis and Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Organic Pigments

Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Organic Pigments

Volume Forecast by Sub-type - Organic Pigments

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-type

Organic Pigments Attractiveness Analysis by Sub-type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Organic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Organic Pigments Attractiveness Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Organic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Effect Pigments

Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Effect Pigments

Volume Forecast by Sub-type - Effect Pigments

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-type

Effect Pigments Attractiveness Analysis by Sub-Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Effect Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis and Attractiveness Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Effect Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Pigments

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Solutions for Recycling and Circularity of Colored Plastics

Growth Opportunity 2: Solutions for Transition from Paint to Molded-in-Color (MIC) Parts

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Functional Solutions for Disruptive and Transformative Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: Developing Greener and High-performance Organic Pigments to Meet Increasing Preference

7. Next Steps

