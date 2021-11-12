Global Pin Insertion Machines Market Report 2021-2026: COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand & Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pin Insertion Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pin Insertion Machines Market to Reach $244.1 Million by 2026

Global market for Pin Insertion Machines estimated at US$182.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$244.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period.

Fully Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$93.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-Automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.4% share of the global Pin Insertion Machines market.

Pin insertion machines are extensively used in a broad range of industries for electrical components like connectors, printed circuit boards, lead frames and transformers. Depending on pins, equipment feeds and configurations, these systems are capable of performing pin insertion or bending along with other tasks in an efficient manner.

In addition, these machines can be easily adapted for specific pin-press shapes or combinations as per requirements of end-use applications. Pin insertion machines hold numerous benefits like enhanced labor power, installation density, anti-vibration capability, and frequency properties. Moreover, these machines play an important role in increasing labor productivity while lowering product costs.



The market will continue to benefit from the strong outlook for the PCB market. The global PCB market exhibits strong potential for growth, given the increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, particularly for making computers, peripherals and other electronics devices. At the same time, demand for PCBs is also expected to grow at a robust pace from sectors including medical devices, automotive electronics, aerospace, education and industries.

Additional drivers that would benefit the PCB market growth include the Internet of Things, increased connectivity and demand for surveillance technology. The non-standard board deployment is likely to witness increases, as demand escalates for small form-factor, rigid-flex, high speed and green (such as no lead soldering) boards.

The shrinking components size is enabling use in small-form, compact devices ranging from laptops, wearable gadgets, handheld cameras to flexible displays and minimally-invasive medical devices. The availability of flexible PCB technology is particularly encouraging the use of flex-rigid and flexible PCBs.



The increasing transition of numerous markets towards thinner and smaller electronic devices is paving way for miniaturized PCBs along with enabling solutions such as pin insertion machines. While mobile devices are coming in the format of smart watches, the automotive and aerospace industries are looking forward to lightweight and smaller devices for reducing emissions and pushing fuel economy.

On the other hand, the medical industry requires smaller implantable devices, wearable sensors and handheld instruments. The production of these devices is creating the necessity for miniaturized PCBs that can be achieved by reducing board materials and size of copper features. Solutions such as ultra-thin substrates and pin insertion machines are enabling designers to achieve miniaturization without compromising over performance and reliability.

New solutions available on the market are anticipated to increase density for integrated features associated with printed circuit boards in a cost-efficient and high throughput manner. Advanced solutions are enabling manufacturers to achieve PCB miniaturization for numerous benefits. These solutions and the resulting miniaturized PCBs are allowing companies to develop small pacemakers, catheters, cochlear implants, neuro-stimulators and smart prosthesis with potential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Continuous Acceleration in the Pace of Electronics Manufacturing & Vital Role of PCBs Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Pin Insertion Machines

Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of Pin Insertion Machines

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

An Overview of Pin Insertion Machines

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand & Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of Digitalization: A Emerging Reality That The Industry Failed to Anticipate in Time to be Prepared

Beyond the Blind Side, the World Now Faces Semiconductor Chip Shortages Overrun by Demand for Digital Technologies

A Review of the Myriad Ways in Which the Pandemic is Catalyzing Demand for All Things Electronic & Digital

Digitalization Favors a Strong PCB Demand Outlook Which Will Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Pin Insertion Machines

Trend Towards PCB Board Miniaturization Bodes Well for Market Growth

A Digitalizing Healthcare Industry to Step Up Investments in Electronic Component Value Chain Including Pin Insertion Machines

The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs & PCB Assembly Line Equipment

As a Contactless Economy Emerges, PCBs for Drones Will Take Center Stage Driving Manufacturers to Invest in Assembly Equipment Like Pin Insertion Machines

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Rises in Popularity

PCB Automatic Pin Insertion Machine Gains Demand Momentum

