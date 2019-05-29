Global Pipes & Pipe/Hose Fittings Markets to 2024 with Profiles on 467 Market Players

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel, & Other Pipes)

Pipe & Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges & Unions, Hydraulic Couplings, & Other Fittings)

The report profiles 467 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude

Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Developing Regions to Energize Growth

Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments

Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Primary Growth Driver

Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand

Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category

A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their Applications

OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth

High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects

Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging Environments

Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand

A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently Launched Pipeline Projects

USA

Canada

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

European Union (EU)

Middle East

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications

Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base

Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials

Different Types of Plastic Pipes and their Applications

Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities

Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise

Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities

PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth

Mining Pipelines Offers Potential for PE Pipes

HDPE Pipes Find Wider Acceptance

Marine Pipelines - A Niche Market Beckons HDPE Pipes

Potential of HDPE Corrugated Pipe in Storm Sewer Applications

Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market

Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

PVC - The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation

RFP Pipes Gain Ground

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead

Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Pipes

Concrete Pipes

PVC Pipes

Advantages of PVC Pipes

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

Advantages of CPVC Pipes

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

PVC Vs PE Pipes: A Comparative Study

Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

Steel Pipes

Other Pipes

End-Use Applications of Pipes

Municipal Water Supply/Distribution/Irrigation

Municipal Drainage/Sewer Pipes

Oil/Natural Gas Pipes

Pipes for Telecommunications Cables

Other Piping Applications

Pipe/Hose Fittings

Metal Flanges and Unions

Hydraulic Couplings

Other Fittings



5. REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

Oil & Gas - The Major End-Use Market

Shale Gas - Opportunities for Growth

Changing Energy Mix & Increase in Natural Gas Share - Emerging Opportunities

General Construction Pipes & Water and Sewerage Transmission Pipelines

Water Transmission

Sewerage Pipelines

General Construction

Piling Applications

Infrastructure Construction

Energy Construction

Automotive Industry

Agriculture Sector

Telecommunication Sector

Industrial Sector



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Steel Pipes

Plastic Pipes

Vendors Prioritize M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals Involving Pipe Manufacturers (2016-19)



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Viega Introduces MegaPress Stainless XL Pipes Fittings

BMG Adds Latest Generation 4S/6S Spiral Hoses and Fittings to Eaton Winner Portfolio

Parryware Launches New cPVC Pipes Portfolio

Gates Industrial Rolls Out MXT Family of Premium Hydraulics Hoses

Milla Group Unveils New PVC Pipes Offering

Kongsberg Automotive Releases New Fittings for KA High Performance Hoses

Advanced Drainage Systems Rolls Out HPXTM 75 Large Diameter Storm Water Pipe

Fibrex Introduce PE Pipes

Eaton Offers High Performance Hose

HOBAS Group Unveils New Generation of GRP Pipes

REHAU Unveils new EVERLOC+ Compression-Sleeve Fitting System



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

NSSMC to Integrate Welded Stainless Steel Pipe & Tube Businesses

Tenaris and PAO Severstal to Establish Welded Pipe JV

Wind Point Partners to Acquire Clock Spring Co and Neptune Research

Tenaris Acquires Stake in Saudi Steel Pipe Company

J.F. Lehman Acquires Inland Pipe Rehabilitation

Anvil International Acquires Basic-PSA

North American Pipe Corporation and Royal Pipe and Fittings Unveil Single Brand - NAPCO

HammerHead Trenchless Inks CIPP Deal with Per Aarsleff Pipe Technology

DYKA Opens New Branch in Czech Republic

Tata Steel Acquires Bhushan Steel

Mueller Water Products to Acquire Israel's Krausz Industries

AM Investco Italy Acquires Ilva S.p.A.

CCI Approves ArcelorMittal's Acquisition of Essar Steel

Wynnchurch Capital Acquires Select Assets of Uponor Infra and Rebrands the Business as Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd.

Northwest Pipe Co. Acquires Ameron Water Transmission Group

Hillcore Group Acquires Controlling Stake in Panels and Pipes, Inc.

Aliaxis Agrees to Fully Acquire Ashirvad Pipes

Wienerberger to Acquire Isoterm

Reliance Worldwide Acquires John Guest Holdings

Pipeline Plastics LLC Invests in KraussMaffei Berstorff Pipe Extrusion Lines

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group Acquires Ferrostaal Piping Supply

Anvil International Acquires Assets of FlexHead Industries and SprinkFLEX

American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to Build New Spiral-Weld Facility in Paris, Texas

Astral Poly Technik to Acquire Rex Polyextrusion

TMK Commissions New Integrated Heat Treatment Facility at TMK -ARTROM in Romania

TMK Commissions External Coating Plant at TMK IPSCO in Wilder, Kentucky

Arabian Pipes Bags Supply Order from Saudi Aramco

ChelPipe Inks New Agreement with Gazprom

DYKA Inaugurates New Extruder at Steenwijk Pipe Extrusion Plant

Uponor to Cease Operations in Asia

GF Acquires Stake in Urecon Ltd

Liberty House to Acquire Tata Pipe Mills

Forterra to Sell Pipe Assets to Thompson Pipe Group

Trans Mountain Signs Pipe Supply Agreement with EVRAZ North America

EUROPIPE to Deliver LDP for European Gas Pipeline Link

Lubrizol Signs Agreement with Finolex Industries Limited for the Manufacture of Finolex FlowGuard Plus pipes



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



