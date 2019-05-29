Global Pipes & Pipe/Hose Fittings Markets to 2024 with Profiles on 467 Market Players
May 29, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel, & Other Pipes)
- Pipe & Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges & Unions, Hydraulic Couplings, & Other Fittings)
The report profiles 467 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Hancor, Inc. (USA)
- Aliaxis SA (Belgium)
- Ipex, Inc. (Canada)
- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)
- Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)
- Performance Pipe (USA)
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)
- Europipe GmbH (Germany)
- EVRAZ North America (USA)
- Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)
- GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Forterra, Inc. (USA)
- JM Eagle (USA)
- Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Amanco (Brazil)
- Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Nibco, Inc. (USA)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- NAPCO (USA)
- PAO TMK (Russia)
- Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)
- Techint Group (Italy)
- Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)
- Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
- Tigre SA (Brazil)
- Uponor Corp. (Finland)
- United States Steel Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude
Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Developing Regions to Energize Growth
Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments
Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Primary Growth Driver
Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand
Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category
A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their Applications
OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth
High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects
Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes
Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging Environments
Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand
A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently Launched Pipeline Projects
USA
Canada
Russia
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
European Union (EU)
Middle East
Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications
Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base
Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials
Different Types of Plastic Pipes and their Applications
Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities
Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise
Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities
PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical
Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth
Mining Pipelines Offers Potential for PE Pipes
HDPE Pipes Find Wider Acceptance
Marine Pipelines - A Niche Market Beckons HDPE Pipes
Potential of HDPE Corrugated Pipe in Storm Sewer Applications
Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage
Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market
Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities
Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects
Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs
PVC - The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation
RFP Pipes Gain Ground
Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead
Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pipes
Concrete Pipes
PVC Pipes
Advantages of PVC Pipes
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
Advantages of CPVC Pipes
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes
PVC Vs PE Pipes: A Comparative Study
Polypropylene (PP) Pipes
Steel Pipes
Other Pipes
End-Use Applications of Pipes
Municipal Water Supply/Distribution/Irrigation
Municipal Drainage/Sewer Pipes
Oil/Natural Gas Pipes
Pipes for Telecommunications Cables
Other Piping Applications
Pipe/Hose Fittings
Metal Flanges and Unions
Hydraulic Couplings
Other Fittings
5. REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
Oil & Gas - The Major End-Use Market
Shale Gas - Opportunities for Growth
Changing Energy Mix & Increase in Natural Gas Share - Emerging Opportunities
General Construction Pipes & Water and Sewerage Transmission Pipelines
Water Transmission
Sewerage Pipelines
General Construction
Piling Applications
Infrastructure Construction
Energy Construction
Automotive Industry
Agriculture Sector
Telecommunication Sector
Industrial Sector
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Steel Pipes
Plastic Pipes
Vendors Prioritize M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals Involving Pipe Manufacturers (2016-19)
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Viega Introduces MegaPress Stainless XL Pipes Fittings
BMG Adds Latest Generation 4S/6S Spiral Hoses and Fittings to Eaton Winner Portfolio
Parryware Launches New cPVC Pipes Portfolio
Gates Industrial Rolls Out MXT Family of Premium Hydraulics Hoses
Milla Group Unveils New PVC Pipes Offering
Kongsberg Automotive Releases New Fittings for KA High Performance Hoses
Advanced Drainage Systems Rolls Out HPXTM 75 Large Diameter Storm Water Pipe
Fibrex Introduce PE Pipes
Eaton Offers High Performance Hose
HOBAS Group Unveils New Generation of GRP Pipes
REHAU Unveils new EVERLOC+ Compression-Sleeve Fitting System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
NSSMC to Integrate Welded Stainless Steel Pipe & Tube Businesses
Tenaris and PAO Severstal to Establish Welded Pipe JV
Wind Point Partners to Acquire Clock Spring Co and Neptune Research
Tenaris Acquires Stake in Saudi Steel Pipe Company
J.F. Lehman Acquires Inland Pipe Rehabilitation
Anvil International Acquires Basic-PSA
North American Pipe Corporation and Royal Pipe and Fittings Unveil Single Brand - NAPCO
HammerHead Trenchless Inks CIPP Deal with Per Aarsleff Pipe Technology
DYKA Opens New Branch in Czech Republic
Tata Steel Acquires Bhushan Steel
Mueller Water Products to Acquire Israel's Krausz Industries
AM Investco Italy Acquires Ilva S.p.A.
CCI Approves ArcelorMittal's Acquisition of Essar Steel
Wynnchurch Capital Acquires Select Assets of Uponor Infra and Rebrands the Business as Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd.
Northwest Pipe Co. Acquires Ameron Water Transmission Group
Hillcore Group Acquires Controlling Stake in Panels and Pipes, Inc.
Aliaxis Agrees to Fully Acquire Ashirvad Pipes
Wienerberger to Acquire Isoterm
Reliance Worldwide Acquires John Guest Holdings
Pipeline Plastics LLC Invests in KraussMaffei Berstorff Pipe Extrusion Lines
Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group Acquires Ferrostaal Piping Supply
Anvil International Acquires Assets of FlexHead Industries and SprinkFLEX
American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to Build New Spiral-Weld Facility in Paris, Texas
Astral Poly Technik to Acquire Rex Polyextrusion
TMK Commissions New Integrated Heat Treatment Facility at TMK -ARTROM in Romania
TMK Commissions External Coating Plant at TMK IPSCO in Wilder, Kentucky
Arabian Pipes Bags Supply Order from Saudi Aramco
ChelPipe Inks New Agreement with Gazprom
DYKA Inaugurates New Extruder at Steenwijk Pipe Extrusion Plant
Uponor to Cease Operations in Asia
GF Acquires Stake in Urecon Ltd
Liberty House to Acquire Tata Pipe Mills
Forterra to Sell Pipe Assets to Thompson Pipe Group
Trans Mountain Signs Pipe Supply Agreement with EVRAZ North America
EUROPIPE to Deliver LDP for European Gas Pipeline Link
Lubrizol Signs Agreement with Finolex Industries Limited for the Manufacture of Finolex FlowGuard Plus pipes
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 467 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 546)
- The United States (72)
- Canada (12)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (289)
- France (12)
- Germany (64)
- Italy (40)
- The United Kingdom (54)
- Russia (8)
- Spain (12)
- Rest of Europe (99)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (131)
- Middle East & Africa (19)
- Latin America (8)
