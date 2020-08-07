Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry Report 2020-2024 - Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals with Regional and Country Comparisons

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry (Oil and Gas) Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, 189 new-build (planned and announced) liquids storage terminals are expected to start operations between 2020 and 2024. Of these, 67 are being proposed in Asia, 49 in North America, and 73 in the rest of the regions. China, the US, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia are the top five countries that are expected to contribute 65.9 percent to the global new-build liquids storage capacity by 2024.



Report Scope

Updated information on all planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2020 to 2024

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for all planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced liquids storage terminals till 2024

Latest developments and contracts related to liquids storage terminals, wherever available

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry

3.1. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

3.1.1. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Overview of Liquids Storage Terminals Data

3.1.2. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Liquids Storage Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2024

3.1.3. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Crude Oil Storage Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2024

3.1.4. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Petroleum Products Storage Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2024

3.1.5. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Chemicals Storage Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2024

3.2. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

3.2.1. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Capacity, 2020-2024

3.2.2. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

3.2.3. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

3.3. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Regional Comparisons

3.3.1. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Regional Comparison based on Contribution to Global Planned Liquids Storage Capacity, 2020-2024

3.3.2. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Capacity Additions Through New Storage Terminals by Region, 2020-2024

3.4. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparisons

3.4.1. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparison based on Contribution to Global Planned Liquids Storage Capacity, 2020-2024

3.4.2. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Capacity Increase through New-Build Storage Terminals by Country, 2020-2024



4. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry



5. Asia Planned Liquids Storage Industry



6. Caribbean Planned Liquids Storage Industry



7. Europe Planned Liquids Storage Industry



8. Former Soviet Union Planned Liquids Storage Industry



9. Middle East Planned Liquids Storage Industry



10. North America Planned Liquids Storage Industry



11. Oceania Planned Liquids Storage Industry



12. South America Planned Liquids Storage Industry



