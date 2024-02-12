Global Plant-Based Dairy Products Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Danone, Nestle, Natura Foods, Oatly Group, Unilever, Epigamia, Earth's Own Food Company, Plamil Foods & Sunrise Soya Foods

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant-Based Dairy Products Market (2024 Edition) - Analysis By Product Category (Milk, Desserts, Cream, Cheese, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant Based Dairy Products Market attained a market value of USD 24.61 Billion in 2022 witnessing a growth of 2.33% during 2019-2022. Plant-based products are changing the food industry, and there are several factors driving this shift in consumer decision-making. Increasing number of consumers are willing to make right decisions for their health and the health of their planet based on their increasing awareness for the availability of plant based dairy products. Additionally, ever increasing number of consumers with lactose intolerance and growing preference of compromising the taste of food to focus on health benefits has been propelling the growth.

A plant-based diet is exactly what it sounds like. The diet consists primarily of food made of plants: fruits and vegetables in addition to nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes. Plant-based or plant-forward eating patterns focus on foods primarily from plants. This includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. It doesn't mean that one is a vegetarian or vegan and never eat meat or dairy. Rather, a person is proportionately choosing more of his foods from plant sources.

Plant-based diets offer all the necessary protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health, and are often higher in fiber and phytonutrients. However, some vegans may need to add a supplement (specifically vitamin B12) to ensure they receive all the nutrients required. A plant-based diet is considered to be nutrient-dense and packed with fiber, healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. It is a very healthy way of eating and can meet all of your nutrient needs.



In 2020, double-digit growth in the plant-based dairy products market accelerated because of rapid expansion in consumer adoption and an overall favorable environment for grocery purchases (and online purchases) as consumers spent more time at home during the pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, topline growth for plant-based dairy products has decelerated to single digits, as some product categories are maturing (particularly plant-based milk).

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the global market, the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea). The research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



