Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives (Soy, Almond, Corn and Wheat) Market 2019-2024 - Marketing and Correct Positioning to Increase Customer Base

The "Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market: Focus on Product Type (Plant Based Meat and Plant Based Dairy), Source (Soy, Almond, Corn and Wheat), and Distribution Channel - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



Increasing health-conscious population, investments by food and beverage industry giants, animal and environmental concerns among the consumers are the factors supporting the growth of plant-based food and beverage alternatives products, globally.



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market growth are majorly driven by the rise of the flexitarian consumers (people who consume meat and dairy but are focusing on reducing their consumption level) along with the increase in the number of vegan and vegetarian consumers. The market has also been witnessing increasing merger and acquisition activities for the last three years. The developments in the market are largely driven by food and drink industry giants and financial investors tapping into the fast-growing plant-based food and beverage alternatives market.



Plant-based foods are also known as plant-based products, which are the direct replacements of animal-based products. Some of the examples of plant-based products are plant-based meat, eggs, dairy products, and beverages. Plant-based food products use the biomimicry approach to replicate the taste and texture of meat. Several plant-based products such as Beyond Sausage and the Impossible Burger, available in the industry, ensures that this approach creates the same flavor, texture, and overall experience of eating meat with a high degree of consumer satisfaction.



Health and wellness, food safety, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare, and adopting restrictive diets because of preferred lifestyle choices are some of the main reasons due to which consumers are inclined toward the use of plant-based products.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What is the revenue generated by different types of plant-based food and beverage alternatives meat, dairy, and others?

What are the product types that are expected to witness the highest growth by specifically analyzing different meat alternatives such as tofu, seitan, and tempeh?

What is the expected growth and market size for key dairy alternatives based on different ingredients?

What is the market size and projected growth of plant-based food and beverage alternatives based on different sources such as corn, wheat, soy, pea, and almond?

Which distribution channels are generating high revenue for plant-based food alternatives?

What is the market size and opportunities for plant-based food and beverage alternatives across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market during the forecast period?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global plant-based food and beverage alternatives?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market?

What is the present investment landscape for plant-based food and beverage alternatives?

What kind of strategies is being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market positions in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the plant-based food and beverage alternatives market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What is the regulatory landscape in different regions for plant-based food and beverage alternatives?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Number of Ethical and Health-Conscious Consumer

1.1.2 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

1.1.3 Growing Concern for Animal Welfare

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Reduction in High Processing Method

1.2.2 Increasing Labelling Issues

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Scope of Expansion in Developing Countries

1.3.2 Marketing and Correct Positioning to Increase Customer Base



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Development

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Investments Landscape: Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

3.2 Emerging Startups in the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

3.3 Emerging Trends in the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

3.3.1 Growth of Plant-Based Seafood Segment

3.3.2 Rise in Flexitarian Diet Among Consumers

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific



4 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Product Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Plant-Based Dairy

4.3.1 Plant-Based Milk

4.3.2 Plant-Based Cheese

4.3.3 Plant-Based Creamers

4.3.4 Plant-Based Butter

4.3.5 Plant-Based Yogurt

4.4 Plant-Based Meat

4.4.1 Global Plant-Based Meat Market, By Subtype

4.5 Others (Plant Based Eggs, Egg Replacer, Egg Free Spreads, Plant-Based Ice-Cream, Plant-Based Dressings, Sour Creams, and Dips)

4.5.1 Global Plant-Based Other Products Market, By Subtype



5 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Source)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Soy

5.3 Wheat

5.4 Almond

5.5 Corn

5.6 Others (Potato, Lentils, Nuts, and Flaxseeds)



6 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Distribution Channel)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.3 Convenience Stores

6.4 Specialty Stores

6.5 Online Stores

6.6 Others



7 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America (by Product Type)

7.1.2 North America (by Country)

7.1.2.1 The U.S.

7.1.2.2 Canada

7.1.2.3 Mexico

7.1.2.4 Rest-of-North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe (by Product Type)

7.2.2 Europe (by Country)

7.2.2.1 U.K.

7.2.2.2 Italy

7.2.2.3 Netherlands

7.2.2.4 Germany

7.2.2.5 Rest-of-Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific (by Product Type)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

7.3.2.1 China

7.3.2.2 India

7.3.2.3 Japan

7.3.2.4 Singapore

7.3.2.5 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

7.3.2.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW (by Product Type)

7.4.2 RoW (by Country)

7.4.2.1 Brazil

7.4.2.2 Argentina

7.4.2.3 Others



8 Company Profiles



Amy's Kitchen

Before the Butcher LLC

Beyond Meat Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

Boca Foods Co.

Califia Farms LP

ConAgra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dr. McDougall's Right Foods

Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc.

Good Karma Foods

Impossible Foods Inc.

JUST Inc.

Kite Hill

Lightlife Foods

Morningstar Farms L.C.

Moving Mountains

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC.

Quorn Foods Ltd.

Ripple Foods

Sweet Earth Inc.

The Meatless Farm Co.

The Vegetarian Butcher

Tofurkey

Upfield

Wildwood Foods

Yofix Probiotics Ltd.

