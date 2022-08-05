Global Plant-based Meat Market Report 2022-2027: Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Plant-Based Meat Presents Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant-based Meat Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Blends, Pea), Product (Burger Patties, Strips & Nuggets, Sausages, Meatballs), Type (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Fish), Distribution Channel, Storage and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global plant-based meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027. The market is gaining momentum with the increasing demand for plant-based meat products. Additionally, increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits offered by a vegan diet is one of the major factors that is propelling the demand for plant-based meat products across the world. Key players have been investing significantly in R&D to cater to changing consumer preferences and reduce production costs.

By source, the soy segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on the source, the soy segment is estimated to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period. Soy is a nutrient-dense legume that is an alternative to meat sources. Traditionally, the consumption of soy and soy products is associated with the Asian population, and it is widely used compared to wheat and corn. However, concern associated with soy is that it is a recognized allergen in a significant population.

By type, the beef segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share

Based on the type, the beef segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Plant-based beef provides similar characteristics to that of beef. Beef-related plant-based products, such as meat-free beef pieces, no-beef burgers, beef watercress, and beefsteak, are made from sources such as soy and wheat.

By product, the burger patties segment is forecasted to dominate the market during the forecasted period

Based on product, the burger patties segment accounts for the highest market share in 2022. The plant-based burger patties are made from legumes, grains, and various vegetables. Beyond Meat (US), one of the key players in the market supplies its burger patty to different food service locations in the US and has also partnered with Dot Foods (US), which is the largest food redistributor in the US.

By distribution channel, food retail segment is estimated to account for the highest market share

Based on distribution channels, the food retail segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global plant-based meat market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR. The companies operating in the market are forming partnerships with retail outlets to distribute their products. The plant-based meat products are one of the key drivers of sales in the grocery section in food retail channels.

European region is the largest market for the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest region in the plant-based meat market and it is growing with a considerable CAGR between 2022 and 2027. In Europe, the growing vegan trends, especially in the UK, are expected to increase the demand for plant-based meat products. The UK is projected to be the largest plant-based meat market in Europe during the forecast period. The rising health concerns among the consumers regarding meat products, consumers' growing inclination toward healthy plant-based meat products, and the exponentially growing veganism trend in the country are the key factors driving the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Vegan and Flexitarian Population Across the World

Rising Awareness About the Health Benefits of Plant-Based Meat Products Over Animal-Meat Products

Growth in Government Initiatives and Significant Investments

Major Food Industries Investing in Plant-Based Meat Products

Restraints

Population Allergic to Plant-Based Meat Sources, Such as Soy and Wheat

Higher Price of Products in Comparison to Traditional Meat

of Products in Comparison to Traditional Meat Possibilities of Nutritional and Vitamin Deficiencies Among Vegans

Opportunities

Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Plant-Based Meat

Increase in Consumers' Focus on Meat Alternatives

Challenges

Perception Regarding the Taste of Plant-Based Meat Products

Genetically Modified (GM) Soybeans

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Plant-Based Meat Market, by Source

8 Plant-Based Meat Market, by Type

9 Plant-Based Meat Market, by Product

10 Plant-Based Meat Market, by Distribution Channel

11 Plant-Based Meat Market, by Storage

12 Plant-Based Meat Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

