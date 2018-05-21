Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022 - Growing Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plant growth chamber market will register a revenue of about USD 413 million by 2022.
Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers. With the rising demand for growing artificial plants, plant growth chamber manufacturers are increasingly introducing energy-efficient plant growth chambers to reduce the operational costs incurred due to the high energy consumption by heavy instruments equipped in these chambers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising global population and demand for food. With the continuously increasing world population from 1.8 billion in 1915 to over 7.3 billion in 2017, the per capita consumption of agricultural products has increased multiple times.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high maintenance cost. The plant growth chambers are used to perform research on plant and crop cultivation. Therefore, any form of error or contamination during experiments could lead to a significant economic loss if the observations made in the research are implemented in day-to-day agricultural practices.
Key vendors
- BINDER
- CARON Products & Services
- CLF Plant Climatics
- Conviron
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLANT SIZE
- Segmentation by plant size
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Reach-in - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Walk-in - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end use
- Comparison by end use
- Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Academic research - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end use
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers
- Growing adoption of genetically modified crops
- Strong growth in technological advancements
- Growing adoption of LED instead of conventional light sources
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BINDER
- CARON Products & Services
- CLF Plant Climatics
- Conviron
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
PART 18: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npznrv/global_plant?w=5
