Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022 - Growing Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops

The global plant growth chamber market will register a revenue of about USD 413 million by 2022.

Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers. With the rising demand for growing artificial plants, plant growth chamber manufacturers are increasingly introducing energy-efficient plant growth chambers to reduce the operational costs incurred due to the high energy consumption by heavy instruments equipped in these chambers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising global population and demand for food. With the continuously increasing world population from 1.8 billion in 1915 to over 7.3 billion in 2017, the per capita consumption of agricultural products has increased multiple times.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high maintenance cost. The plant growth chambers are used to perform research on plant and crop cultivation. Therefore, any form of error or contamination during experiments could lead to a significant economic loss if the observations made in the research are implemented in day-to-day agricultural practices.

Key vendors

BINDER

CARON Products & Services

CLF Plant Climatics

Conviron

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLANT SIZE

Segmentation by plant size

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Reach-in - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Walk-in - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end use

Comparison by end use

Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Academic research - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end use

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers

Growing adoption of genetically modified crops

Strong growth in technological advancements

Growing adoption of LED instead of conventional light sources

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BINDER

CARON Products & Services

CLF Plant Climatics

Conviron

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PART 18: APPENDIX



