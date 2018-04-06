Global Plasma Welding Robots Market 2018-2022 - Adoption of Metallic Composites in the Aerospace and Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Plasma Welding Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plasma welding robots market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Global plasma welding robots market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market Advantages over GTAW welding. One trend that is affecting market Growing deployment of robotics in aerospace industry. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market High price of plasma welding robots.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group
- Yaskawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metal industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Robots adoption in aerospace industry
- Intuitive programming in the robots
- Adoption of metallic composites in the aerospace and automotive industries
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mtgfh/global_plasma?w=5
