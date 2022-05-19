Global Plastic Antioxidants Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic antioxidants market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Plastic antioxidants help protect materials against thermal and light-assisted oxidation reactions that are caused by ultraviolet (UV) light exposure during high-temperature processing operations. They are utilized in a wide range of applications to enhance the appearance and maintain strength, stiffness, and flexibility of products while prolonging their service life. Nowadays, several manufacturers are offering multifunctional variants that have special molecular designs and combine primary and secondary functions in one compound.



Plastic Antioxidants Market Trends:

Polymers change over time when exposed to oxygen, light, radiation, excessive heat, and corrosive environments. This can lead to loss of impact strength, elongation, surface cracks, discoloration, and poor service life of products. As a result, plastic antioxidants are widely utilized in various end use industries to inhibit oxidative degradation and maintain the integrity of products during long-term storage.

Apart from this, plastic antioxidants are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of a wide range of polymer-based interior and exterior components of vehicles, such as bumpers, dashboards, steering wheels, and switches. In addition to this, stringent emission standards implemented by governing agencies of several countries are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt plastic antioxidants in modern vehicles.

Plastic antioxidants assist in minimizing the risk of excessive volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions caused by polymer degradation. Besides this, the expanding use of medical equipment worldwide on account of the growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of sports accessories and electronic items, such as cable insulation and circuit boards, is driving the applications of plastic antioxidants in the telecommunications, electronics, and sports industries across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3V Sigma S.p.A., Adeka Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dover Chemical Corporation (ICC Industries Inc.), Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Solvay S.A., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Synthomer plc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global plastic antioxidants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plastic antioxidants market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the antioxidant type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the polymer resin?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global plastic antioxidants market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Antioxidant Type

6.1 Phenolic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Phosphite and Phosphonite

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Antioxidant Blends

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Polymer Resin

7.1 Polypropylene

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyethylene

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polystyrene

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Solid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Packaging

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3V Sigma S.p.A.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Adeka Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 BASF SE

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Clariant AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Dover Chemical Corporation (ICC Industries Inc.)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Evonik Industries AG

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Lanxess AG

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Solvay S.A.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Synthomer plc

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4bkgy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets