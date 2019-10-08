Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 3.8 During the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Extrusion Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic extrusion machine market size was $6,057 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,244 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Plastic extrusion machines are mechanical systems designed to produce continuous profile extruded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide plastic extrusion machines of various sizes, types, and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others exhibit high demand for various types of plastic extrusion machines.

The global plastic extrusion machine industry experiences growth owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for extruded plastics products in the packaging, construction, and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing high-quality and high-performance plastic extrusion machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, Mitsuba Mfg. Co., Ltd. offers a variety of plastic extruders such as KMD32 type counter-rotating twin-screw extruder and four-layer resin profile extruder. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of high quality and high-performance plastic extrusion machines is estimated to drive the plastic extrusion machine market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the plastic extrusion machine industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the plastic extrusion machine market.

Key Findings of the Plastic Extrusion Machine Market:



Based on process type, the blown film extrusion segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2017.

In 2017, twin-screw plastic extrusion machine generated the highest revenue, accounting for almost three-fifths of the market, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The aftermarket segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

China accounted for approximately half the Asia-Pacific plastic extrusion machine market share in 2017 in terms of revenue.



