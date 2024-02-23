Global Plastic Recycling Strategic Business Report, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Plastic Recycling Market to Reach $86.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Plastic Recycling estimated at US$48.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. PET, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hdpe segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on plastic recycling, causing disruptions across the supply chain. Collection rates of recyclable plastic decreased in 2020 as lockdowns and restrictions limited recycling activities and disrupted waste management systems. In response to the crisis, traditional waste management practices experienced a resurgence, as concerns about virus transmission led to a preference for single-use plastics over reusable alternatives. However, despite these challenges, there is optimism that plastic recycling will rebound, driven by a renewed focus on sustainability and circular economy principles.

In the competitive landscape, with 130 players worldwide in 2023, companies are actively pursuing opportunities in the plastic recycling market. They are leveraging various recycling methods and technologies to address the growing demand for recycled plastics. Governments, researchers, and startups are prioritizing plastic recycling initiatives, recognizing the importance of mitigating pollution and promoting environmental sustainability.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) emerges as a major category in the plastics recycling market, with packaging being a high-growth end-use segment. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plastic recycling industry is expected to bounce back, supported by ongoing efforts to promote recycling infrastructure, improve collection systems, and raise awareness about the importance of recycling.

Recent market activity reflects the dynamic nature of the plastic recycling sector, with companies investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, and expansion initiatives to capitalize on emerging opportunities. As sustainability concerns continue to drive consumer preferences and regulatory measures, plastic recycling is poised to play a pivotal role in the transition towards a more circular economy.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The global market outlook for plastic recycling is promising, with innovation playing a key role in shaping its future trajectory. Concerns about pollution levels and increasing awareness about environmental issues are driving growth in the plastic recycling market. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, dominates the global market, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization.



The Plastic Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.2 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns for Minimizing Green House Emissions Fuel Demand for Plastic Recycling Technologies

Plastic Recycling: Big Dreams with Potential, Mammoth Role of Microbes

The Future Hinges on Molecular Recycling Techniques

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Contribute to Plastic Waste, Drives Need for Recycling

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022E

Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022E

Key Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption Globally

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Top Plastic Polluting Countries by Plastic Waste Production (in Million Tons): 2023E

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2023E

OECD Recommendations for Reducing Plastic Pollution

Increasing Impetus on Curtailing Pollution Levels Propel Demand for Recycled Plastic Waste

Will the Plastic Economy Not Let Recycling Succeed?

Growing Awareness about Energy Savings and Energy Recovery Attributes to Support Plastics Recycling Efforts

Government Regulations & Efforts to Promote Use of Recycled Plastic Products Drives Market Growth

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2023E

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2023E

MultiCycle Pilot Project in EU for Recycling Hard-to-Recycle, Multi-Material Plastics

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic Waste, Recycling Becomes an Inevitable Option

Recycled Plastic: Ambitious Efforts

Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recycled Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2023(E)

Growing Sales of Packaged Foods & Beverages Contribute to Rise in Plastic Waste, Driving Need for Recycling: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023E

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type: Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume (2023E)

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for Recycled Plastics

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth in Recycled Plastics Market: World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Post-COVID-19, Long-term Outlook for Plastic Recycling in Construction Industry Remains Promising

Recycled Plastics Continue to Hold Significance for the Textile Industry

Environmental Concerns and Awareness for Sustainable Practices Push for Technological Evolution in Recycling

Advent of Innovative Systems Streamline Plastics Recycling Process

Ongoing Technological Advancements in Plastic Recycling Market: A Brief Overview

Streamlining Recycling using IoT

Innovative Processes being Used by a Few Companies for Recycling and Returning Hard-to-Recycle Polypropylene to its Original Use Cases

Advanced Recycling Technologies

Challenges Facing Plastic Recycling Market

Major Challenges in Controlling and Working with Recycled Plastic Material

Plastic Recycling Market Faces Stiff Challenge as Manufacturers Incline Towards Virgin Plastics

Oil Prices Impact Plastic Recycling Market

Complications of Recycling Plastic: A Brief Review

Difficulties in Raw Material Collection Affects Plastics Recycling Market

Select Regulations Governing Plastic Recycling

