Global Plasticizers Market Forecast to 2025: Focus on Relatively Small, Sensitive, and Niche Applications
Oct 16, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analysis of the Plasticizers Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is an attempt to quantify the consumption of various plasticizers and to gauge the level of impact that the market developments are expected to have on the demand for plasticizers over the next seven years. The study quantifies the consumption of various plasticizers on the basis of product types, prominent applications, and end-use industries from 2018 to 2025.
The key product types considered in the study include phthalates, terephthalates, epoxide, aliphatic, trimellitates, and Others (benzoates, citrates, and phosphates, among others). The end-use industries considered in the study include construction, transportation, toys & medical, and Others (consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and packaging, among others). Furthermore, the various applications under consideration in the study include wire & cables, flooring & wall coverings, film & sheet, coated fabrics, profile & tubes, and Others (coatings, adhesives, and sealants, and rubber compounds, among others).
Plasticized PVC accounts for nearly a third (around 14 million tonnes) of the total global PVC resin consumption and is among the most versatile, cost-effective, durable, and pliable plastics. It continues to be a material of choice for a wide range of applications including flooring, wall coverings, films, sheets, and artificial leather used across a diverse set of industries.
Over 7.5 million tons of plasticizers (i.e., chemicals that convert rigid plastic into a flexible form) were consumed for the production of flexible PVC in 2018. Although flexible PVC exhibits exceptional properties and performance, the EHS-related issues associated with exposure to certain conventional plasticizers (particularly orthophthalates) render the selection of plasticizer' among the most contentious aspects associated with flexible PVC.
While government agencies and authorities in Europe and North America continue to witness tightening in regulations and standards associated with the use of plasticizers, marked growth in preference for safer alternatives in developing countries (especially China) is expected to impact the global plasticizer product mix over the forecast period. Such a shift in preference toward non-classified phthalates and non-phthalate alternatives is expected to be more prominent in applications that involve direct human contact (for instance, flooring, wall coverings, and consumer products).
Although the demand for flexible PVC (and hence that for plasticizers) is closely linked to the overall economic performance and particularly to the growth in construction activity, the ever-evolving regulatory scenario and growing concerns are likely to result in above-average growth in demand for certain chemistries, whereas sluggish growth or decline in that for certain others.
APAC continues to dominate the global plasticizers market. In 2018, the region accounted for nearly 60% share in the overall global plasticizer consumption. The ever-increasing urbanization and middle-class population, coupled with growth in electrification and evolving energy dynamics, are expected to drive the demand for flexible PVC (and that for plasticizers) in the region. Furthermore, tightening standards, especially in China, are expected to invigorate the demand for alternatives to conventional products.
The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace. It also presents a seven-year growth forecast (CAGR) for the segments under consideration.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the major product types that are used, and what is the consumption scenario for such product types across applications and end-use industries?
- What are the prominent trends in key product types and applications across the globe?
- What are the trends in technology development and the adoption of individual materials for specific applications?
- What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in the market?
- Who are the key participants in the plasticizers market?
- What are the regional trends in the plasticizers market?
- What is the likely impact of regulations on the use of plasticizers?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions-Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
PVC and Plasticizers-Overview
- Plasticizers-Overview
- Plasticizer Prices and Forecast
- PVC, Flexible PVC, and Plasticizers
- Total Plastics Consumption and PVC
- PVC Market-Overview
- Flexible PVC-Overview
Noteworthy Standards and Regulations
Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends-Total Plasticizers Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Analysis by Product Type
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Phthalates Segment
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Terephthalates Segment
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Epoxides Segment
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Aliphatic Segment
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Trimellitates Segment
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Others Segment
- Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type
Analysis by Application
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Wires & Cables
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Films & Sheets
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Flooring & Wall Coverings
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Extrusions & Mouldings
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Coated Fabrics
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application-Others Segment
- Attractiveness Analysis by Application
Analysis by End-use Industry
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by End-Use industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-use Industry-Construction and Transportation
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-use Industry-Other Industries
- Attractiveness Analysis by End-use Industry
Analysis by Region
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment & Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Attractiveness Analysis by Region
Market Trends
Value Chain Overview
- Plasticizers-Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Indicative List of Market Participants
- Product Matrix
Market Share Analysis
- Market Share of Key Companies
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Development of Safer Alternatives and Differentiated Product Offerings
- Growth Opportunity 2-Strengthening Scale and Scope: Capacity and Portfolio Development
- Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Relatively Small, Sensitive, and Niche Applications
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market
Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends-Impact on Plasticizers Market
