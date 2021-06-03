Global Plasticizers Market Report 2021 Featuring Arkema, BASF, Dow Chemical, LG CHEM, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil, Eastman Chemical , Ineosp, UPC and Bluesail

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the plasticizers market are Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG CHEM LTD., Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP and Bluesail.



The global plasticizers market is expected to grow from $78.91 billion in 2020 to $87.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $93.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



Rising demand for flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) contributing to the growth of the plasticizers market. Flexible PVC is softer than unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) due to the addition of plasticizers. Increasing demand for flexible PVC material in various end-use industries, drives the demand for plasticizers. Flexible packaging provides a long-lasting safety, lightweight and compactness while maintaining a low carbon footprint, therefore rising demand of PVC from the packaging industry.



The strict regulations on using phthalates plasticizers is limiting the growth of the plasticizers market. Phthalates plasticizers are the most commonly used plasticizers due to easy availability and low cost. Several companies are moving away from phthalate plasticizers as the number of studies reveal the health effects caused due to the use of plasticizers.

However, non-governmental organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) promotes the use of non-phthalate plasticizers because of their environment friendly nature. The applications of certain phthalates in many consumer products are prohibited in various countries.

Directives such as EEC Directive and other regulations in Europe ban the use of phthalates plasticizers in some applications. The European parliament forbids the use of phthalates plasticizers such as DEHP, DBP, and BBP in toys and childcare products. Therefore, strict regulations on using phthalates plasticizers have a negative impact on the plasticizers market growth.



The plasticizers market covered in this report is segmented by type into phthalates plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, others, non-phthalates plasticizers, DOTP, adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, benzoates. It is also segmented by application into flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, others.



Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalates plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproof with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability. Due to these factors, phthalates plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers. Eco-friendly plasticizers are polymer additives that improve a material's plasticity.

The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is growing rapidly due to increased demand of eco-friendly plasticizers to keep human health and environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing and is driving the growth of the plasticizers market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Plasticizers Market Characteristics



3. Plasticizers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Plasticizers



5. Plasticizers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Plasticizers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.2. Global Plasticizers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Plasticizers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Plasticizers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Phthalates Plasticizers

DOP

DINP/DIDP/DPHP

Others

Non-Phthalates Plasticizers

DOTP

Adipates

Trimellitates

Epoxies

Benzoates

6.2. Global Plasticizers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Flooring & Wall

Film & Sheet Coverings

Wires & Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

6.3. Global Plasticizers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. Plasticizers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Plasticizers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Plasticizers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

LG Chem Ltd.

Evonik Industries Ag

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Ineos Group

UPC GROUP

Bluesail

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals

Shangdong Qilo Plasticizers

Clariant International

Adeka

Kao Corporation

Lanxess AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk96fy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

