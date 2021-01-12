Global Plasticizers Markets Report 2020 - Focus on Low Phthalate Plasticizers, High Phthalate Plasticizers & Non-Phthalate Plasticizers
Rapidly growing emerging economies, such as those in China and India, which have both growing economies and populations, have significantly increased their demand for recycled plastics. In addition, the establishment of new start-ups and smaller manufacturing companies in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to growth in the plasticizers market.
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Increasing Demand for Flexible PVC
- Emerging Demand for Eco-Friendly Plasticizers
- Increasing Bioplastics Production
- Stringent Regulations on the Use of Phthalate Plasticizers
- Innovations and Advancements in DOTP and Alternatives
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- European Union
- China
- Investment and Phase Estimation Analysis
- Plasticizers Market by Type
- Low Phthalate Plasticizers
- High Phthalate Plasticizers
- Non-Phthalate Plasticizers
- Plasticizers Market by End User
- Floor and Wall Coverings
- Wires and Cables
- Film and Sheets
- Coated Fabric
- Other Applications
- Plasticizers Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific Region Market for Plasticizers
- European Market for Plasticizers
- North American Market for Plasticizers
- RoW Market for Plasticizers
- Key Vendor Analysis
- BASF
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries
- ExxonMobil
- LG Chem
