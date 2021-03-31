Global Plastics and Composites Industry Report 2021: Strengthening Closed-loop Recycling to Address the Demand for Recyclates from High-value and Sensitive Applications

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Convergence and Collaboration to Usher Circular Economy in the Plastics and Composites Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Convergence and Collaboration to Usher Circular Economy in the Plastics and Composites Industry,'

focuses on what companies in the plastic and composite industries are doing to achieve a more circular economy, and how this is likely to develop between 2020 and 2025.

Having successfully supported diverse applications across demanding industries, polymers and composites have emerged as key enablers of innovation in product design and manufacturing. Their exceptional physical and chemical properties, coupled with ease of processing and lower cost, render them ideal for a diverse set of applications across industries, such as packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, furniture, building and construction, and consumer goods.

Nearly 370 million tonnes of plastic were consumed in 2019, and overall plastic waste collection volumes were estimated to be 45% to 50% of the total consumption. However, the grim reality of the existing shortfall in plastic waste handling is that only under a third of the plastic waste collected is recycled while two-thirds of the volume is either sent to landfills or incinerators or to energy recovery. Packaging accounts for more than 40% of overall plastic consumption and composes more than 55% of total global plastic waste; less than 15% of the plastic packaging waste so generated is collected for recycling.

In the wake of ever-rising pressure, from both consumers and government bodies, leading brand owners and OEMs across diverse sectors have adopted ambitious targets to integrate sustainability and circularity into their business activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Research Scope

Circular Economy in Plastics-Scope of Analysis

Circular Economy in Plastics-Segmentation

Circular Economy in Plastics-Research Structure

Circular Economy in Plastics-Driving Factors

Circular Economy in Plastics-Key Challenges

Operational

Regulatory

Competitive

Circularity Initiatives Being Undertaken to Accelerate Adoption

Challenges to Circularity Initiatives

Possible Outcomes of Circularity Initiatives

Integrated Circular Economy-Convergence of Key Themes

3. Overview of the Plastic Industry

Plastic Consumption by Application

Plastic Production by Region

Plastic Consumption by Polymer Type

Plastic Material Flow

Polymers and Prominent Recycling Techniques

Recycling Themes

Global Plastics Recycling Overview

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Re-Use for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 1-Reuse

Reuse By Reconditioning-Industrial Bulk Packaging

Reuse By Reconditioning-Consumer Packaging

Reuse and the Right to Repair

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Mechanical Recycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 2-Mechanical Recycling

Short-loop Recycling Strategy from Renault

Bottle-to-Bottle-Closed-loop Recycling from Alpla

Mechanical Recycling Strategies

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Purification & Depolymerisation for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 3-Purification and Depolymerization

Purification-Polystyrene

Purification-Polypropylene

Depolymerization-Polystyrene

Depolymerization-Polyester

Key Participants in Purification and Depolymerization for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Feedstock Recycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 4-Feedstock Recycling

Pyrolysis Oil from Mixed Plastic Waste for Circular Plastic

Pyrolysis-Proprietary Technology from LyondellBasell

Gasification of Mixed-Plastic Waste-Enerkem Case Study

Gasification of Mixed-Plastic Waste-Eastman Case Study

Hydrothermal Upgrading-Licella Case Study

Chemical Recycling

Key Participants in Feedstock Recycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Upcycling for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 5-Upcycling

Upcycling of Post-Processing as well as Post-Consumer Waste

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Alternative Feedstocks for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 6-Alternative Feedstock

Renewal Feedstock for Polyolefins-Vegetable Oils and Fats

Renewal Feedstock for Polyolefins-Wood Residues

Renewal Feedstock for Polyolefins-Biobased Plastics/Bioplastics

Bioplastics in a Circular Economy

Alternative Feedstock-CO2 Valorization for CO2-based Polyurethanes (PU)

Alternative Feedstock-CO2 Valorization for CO2-based Polyolefins

Cross-sector Collaboration in CO2 Valorization

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Enabling Technologies for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 7-Enabling Technologies

Digital Tracking with Blockchain

Mass-Balance Approach

Advanced Physical Tracing Measures

Synergies Between the Different Aspects of Enabling Technology

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Collaborations for a Circular Economy in Plastics & Composites

Theme 8-Collaborations Driving Circularity

Collaborations Between Personal Care Brand Owners & Recycling Companies

Collaborations-Resin Manufacturers Acquiring Recycling Companies

Collaborations-Resin Manufacturers Partnering with Recycling Companies

Collaborations-Resin Manufacturers Partnering with Recycling Companies and Brand Owners

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Circular Economy in the Plastics Industry-Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Collaborative Approach Toward Sustainable Product Development

Growth Opportunity 2-Strengthening Reverse Logistics and Recycling Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3-Strengthening Closed-loop Recycling to Address the Demand for Recyclates from High-value and Sensitive Applications

Growth Opportunity 4-Integrating Mechanical and Chemical Recycling Approaches to Improve Recycling Rates

Growth Opportunity 5-Decoupling Petroleum Feedstock and Plastics: Upscaling Recycling and Use of Green Energy

Growth Opportunity 6-Strengthening Transparency & Traceability in Material Provenance: Composition and Specifications

Growth Opportunity 7-Design for Recyclability and Reuse: Responsible Design

13. Next Steps



