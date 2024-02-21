Global Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, by Polymer (ABS, PP), Application (Wires & Cables, Electrical Insulation), Region and Segment

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Polymer (ABS, PP), Application (Wires & Cables, Electrical Insulation), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastics in electrical and electronics market is anticipated to reach USD 53.27 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The global electrical & electronics market is vast and dynamic. It encompasses a wide range of products and services. The growth of this market across the world is driven by multiple factors, including ongoing technological advancements, rising consumer demand for electrical components and electronic devices, and increasing urbanization. Surging disposable income and increasing demand for energy efficiency are factors contributing to the growth of electrical & electronics market worldwide.



An expansion of electronics industry, driven by the emergence of 5G, IoT, and AI technologies, has driven the demand for plastics in electrical & electronics market. Moreover, increasing demand from building & construction industry globally is anticipated to boost demand for plastics across electrical & electronics industry.



Players across the market maintain a high market competition with the implementation of various strategic initiatives such as new Polymer launch, Polymerion expansion, merger & acquisitions, among others.



The market is witnessing a transformation of the value chain from a linear economy into a circular one. Major players in the market are transitioning to a circular economy to obtain more sustainable solutions and minimize their dependency on crude oil in the future. This trend has led to a rise in the demand for renewable raw materials such as vegetable oil, and plastic waste to produce plastics in recent years.



The rising number of data centers across the world has increased the demand for electronic devices, electrical connectors, laptops, desktops, printing devices, server racks, and other such equipment that are developed from plastics. Polycarbonate is a prime plastic utilized across the IT server industry as it leads to the development of highly durable, flexible, and lightweight twin walls, wall-mounted enclosures, aisle containment panels, cooling system housings, etc.



Moreover, the surging demand for data servers owing to the prevailing trend of cloud computing has led companies such as Facebook, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Twitter, and Microsoft Corporation to install sever systems for data storage. This has contributed to the demand for polycarbonate (PC) and other plastics for use in the global IT server industry.



Plastics In Electrical And Electronics Market Report Highlights

Based on polymer, PVC is commonly used for insulation, cable sheathing, and wire coatings. Its fire resistance and good electrical properties make it an ideal material for ensuring safety and reliability in electrical systems

Smartphones, tablets, and computers are ubiquitous in consumer electronics, providing communication, entertainment, and productivity functions. Medical devices such as diagnostic, monitoring, and treatment systems rely on electronic components for accurate and reliable performance

The demand for high-quality medical devices across countries such as China , India , and Singapore , is increasing on account of the rising healthcare expenditure which again increases in demand for the market as majority of the medical devices requires polymers, PCBs, electrical casings and others

