Global Plastics Industry Trends Report 2023: Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers 2021-2028

Over the next five years, significant changes are forecast to take place in the plastics industry and related end-user industries across the globe, in areas such as packaging and construction.
This study covers market segments such as plastics packaging, plastics resins and plastics recycling. The report's final chapter includes profiles of 15 of the leading plastics manufacturers, with global as well as smaller companies covered.
The goals and objectives of this study are:
- To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with a particular focus on their developments and market activities.
- To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends for plastics production, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast of the global market for plastics in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Review and identification of the major manufacturers of plastics and plastics products, and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Information about ESG-related developments in global plastics industry, emerging trends, ESG practices by companies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG implementation in the plastics sector
- Analysis of patents granted in areas related to plastics manufacturing and applications to the companies involved in global plastic market business
- Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global plastics market
- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Amcor, BASF SE, Mondi, UFlex, INEOS, and SABIC
Competitive Analysis & Partnerships
- Amcor
- Basf Se
- Mondi
- Uflex
- Ineos
- Lanxess
- Lg Chem
- Chevron Philips
- Dow
- Sabic
Company Profiles
- Amcor plc
- Basf Se
- Celanese Corp.
- Chevron Philips Chemical Co.
- Dow Inc.
- Eni S.P.A.
- Exxonmobil Corp.
- Ineos
- Kraton Corp.
- Lanxess GmbH
- Lg Chem
- Mondi
- Polifilm America Inc.
- Sabic
- Uflex Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- What's New in this Update
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Market Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Plastics at a Glance
- Global Production
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Market Drivers
- Lightweight
- Growth of Packaging Sector
- Cost-Effectiveness
- Industrialization
- Market Opportunities
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Sustainable and Bio-Based Plastics
- Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
- Market Restraints
- Issues Related to Recycled Plastic
- Challenges
- Plastic Waste and Pollution
- Regulatory Landscape
- Supply Chain and Waste Management
- Market Penetration
- Innovation and R&D
Chapter 5 Plastics Industry by Application
- Introduction
- Packaging
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Electronic and Electrical
- Household
- Sports
- Agricultural
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Plastics Industry by Region
- Global Production
- Europe
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Plastics Industry - An Esg Perspective
- Importance of Esg in the Plastics Industry
- Case Study: Example of Successful Esg Implementation
- Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks Research
Chapter 8 Emerging Trends in the Plastics Industry
- Introduction
- Trends by Industry
- Building and Construction
- Plastic Conversion
- Automotive and Transportation
- Healthcare and Wellbeing
- Packaging
- Agriculture
- Bio-Sourced Plastics
- Sports
- Home Appliances
- The Environment
- Trends in Plastics Recycling
- Chemical Recycling
- Mechanical Recycling
- Dissolution Recycling
- Organic Recycling
- Monomer Recycling
- Iot-Enabled Recycling
- Other Plastics Recycling Projects
- U.S. Packaging Industry Facing Legislative Changes
- Plastics Recycling Technologies Heat Up
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Mergers & Acquisitions
- M&A Analysis
- Funding in the Plastics Industry
