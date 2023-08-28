Global Plastics Industry Trends Report 2023: Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next five years, significant changes are forecast to take place in the plastics industry and related end-user industries across the globe, in areas such as packaging and construction.

This study covers market segments such as plastics packaging, plastics resins and plastics recycling. The report's final chapter includes profiles of 15 of the leading plastics manufacturers, with global as well as smaller companies covered.

The goals and objectives of this study are:

To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with a particular focus on their developments and market activities.

To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends for plastics production, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast of the global market for plastics in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Review and identification of the major manufacturers of plastics and plastics products, and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Information about ESG-related developments in global plastics industry, emerging trends, ESG practices by companies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG implementation in the plastics sector

Analysis of patents granted in areas related to plastics manufacturing and applications to the companies involved in global plastic market business

Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global plastics market

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Amcor, BASF SE, Mondi, UFlex, INEOS, and SABIC

Competitive Analysis & Partnerships

Amcor

Basf Se

Mondi

Uflex

Ineos

Lanxess

Lg Chem

Chevron Philips

Dow

Sabic

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Basf Se

Celanese Corp.

Chevron Philips Chemical Co.

Dow Inc.

Eni S.P.A.

Exxonmobil Corp.

Ineos

Kraton Corp.

Lanxess GmbH

Lg Chem

Mondi

Polifilm America Inc.

Sabic

Uflex Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

What's New in this Update

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Market Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Plastics at a Glance

Global Production

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Drivers

Lightweight

Growth of Packaging Sector

Cost-Effectiveness

Industrialization

Market Opportunities

Collaborations and Partnerships

Sustainable and Bio-Based Plastics

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Market Restraints

Issues Related to Recycled Plastic

Challenges

Plastic Waste and Pollution

Regulatory Landscape

Supply Chain and Waste Management

Market Penetration

Innovation and R&D

Chapter 5 Plastics Industry by Application

Introduction

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electronic and Electrical

Household

Sports

Agricultural

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Plastics Industry by Region

Global Production

Europe

United States

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Plastics Industry - An Esg Perspective

Importance of Esg in the Plastics Industry

Case Study: Example of Successful Esg Implementation

Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 8 Emerging Trends in the Plastics Industry

Introduction

Trends by Industry

Building and Construction

Plastic Conversion

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare and Wellbeing

Packaging

Agriculture

Bio-Sourced Plastics

Sports

Home Appliances

The Environment

Trends in Plastics Recycling

Chemical Recycling

Mechanical Recycling

Dissolution Recycling

Organic Recycling

Monomer Recycling

Iot-Enabled Recycling

Other Plastics Recycling Projects

U.S. Packaging Industry Facing Legislative Changes

Plastics Recycling Technologies Heat Up

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A Analysis

Funding in the Plastics Industry

