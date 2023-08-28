Global Plastics Industry Trends Report 2023: Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers 2021-2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Aug, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next five years, significant changes are forecast to take place in the plastics industry and related end-user industries across the globe, in areas such as packaging and construction.

This study covers market segments such as plastics packaging, plastics resins and plastics recycling. The report's final chapter includes profiles of 15 of the leading plastics manufacturers, with global as well as smaller companies covered.

The goals and objectives of this study are:

  • To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with a particular focus on their developments and market activities.
  • To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.
  • To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends for plastics production, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast of the global market for plastics in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, and region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
  • Review and identification of the major manufacturers of plastics and plastics products, and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
  • Information about ESG-related developments in global plastics industry, emerging trends, ESG practices by companies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG implementation in the plastics sector
  • Analysis of patents granted in areas related to plastics manufacturing and applications to the companies involved in global plastic market business
  • Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global plastics market
  • Company profiles of the leading global players, including Amcor, BASF SE, Mondi, UFlex, INEOS, and SABIC

Competitive Analysis & Partnerships

  • Amcor
  • Basf Se
  • Mondi
  • Uflex
  • Ineos
  • Lanxess
  • Lg Chem
  • Chevron Philips
  • Dow
  • Sabic

Company Profiles

  • Amcor plc
  • Basf Se
  • Celanese Corp.
  • Chevron Philips Chemical Co.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Eni S.P.A.
  • Exxonmobil Corp.
  • Ineos
  • Kraton Corp.
  • Lanxess GmbH
  • Lg Chem
  • Mondi
  • Polifilm America Inc.
  • Sabic
  • Uflex Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • What's New in this Update
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Market Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Plastics at a Glance
  • Global Production

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Introduction
  • Market Drivers
  • Lightweight
  • Growth of Packaging Sector
  • Cost-Effectiveness
  • Industrialization
  • Market Opportunities
  • Collaborations and Partnerships
  • Sustainable and Bio-Based Plastics
  • Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
  • Market Restraints
  • Issues Related to Recycled Plastic
  • Challenges
  • Plastic Waste and Pollution
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Supply Chain and Waste Management
  • Market Penetration
  • Innovation and R&D

Chapter 5 Plastics Industry by Application

  • Introduction
  • Packaging
  • Building and Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electronic and Electrical
  • Household
  • Sports
  • Agricultural
  • Other Applications

Chapter 6 Plastics Industry by Region

  • Global Production
  • Europe
  • United States
  • Asia-Pacific

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Plastics Industry - An Esg Perspective

  • Importance of Esg in the Plastics Industry
  • Case Study: Example of Successful Esg Implementation
  • Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
  • Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 8 Emerging Trends in the Plastics Industry

  • Introduction
  • Trends by Industry
  • Building and Construction
  • Plastic Conversion
  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Healthcare and Wellbeing
  • Packaging
  • Agriculture
  • Bio-Sourced Plastics
  • Sports
  • Home Appliances
  • The Environment
  • Trends in Plastics Recycling
  • Chemical Recycling
  • Mechanical Recycling
  • Dissolution Recycling
  • Organic Recycling
  • Monomer Recycling
  • Iot-Enabled Recycling
  • Other Plastics Recycling Projects
  • U.S. Packaging Industry Facing Legislative Changes
  • Plastics Recycling Technologies Heat Up

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Mergers & Acquisitions

  • M&A Analysis
  • Funding in the Plastics Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xguns

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global MicroRNA Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2028: Small Molecules, Big Impact - The Potential of miRNA as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Avenue

Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market to 2030: Technological Innovations and Increasing Population Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.