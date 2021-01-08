Global Plastics Recycling Markets Report 2020: Markets Should Grow from $26.5 Billion in 2020 to $34.4 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for plastic recycling should grow from $26.5 billion in 2020 to $34.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global market for plastic recycling by non-durable goods source should grow from $21.5 billion in 2020 to $27.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2020-2025.



The global market for plastic recycling by durable goods source should grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2020-2025.



In 2020, the global plastic recycling business was heavily impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Collecting and recycling recyclable waste has been suspended, widely. Recycled volume slumped in the first half of 2020. China and some other countries have quickly recovered from the pandemic.

In 2019, the global plastic recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017, before China started to significantly ban its post-consumer plastics import in Jan 2018.



Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastic recycling market:

Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally-collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year from 2017-2019.

significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally-collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year from 2017-2019. China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam , Malaysia , South Korea , Japan , Indonesia , Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market.

has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. , , , , , and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market. Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity.

The report includes:

Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plastics recycling within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Assessment of market potential for recycled plastics, revenue forecast in dollar value terms and market volumes on the basis of resin type, source of waste, end use, application sector and geographical region

Country specific data and analysis of China , India , Vietnam , Indonesia , Japan , South Korea , Germany , Italy , France , U.K., Spain , U.S., Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Australia and South Africa

, , , , , , , , , U.K., , U.S., , , , and Latest information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace

Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the global plastics recycling market demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Competitive landscape of the leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments

Company profiles of market leading participants, including CarbonLITE, Kunststoffrecycling Ges.m.b.H, LyondellBasell, MBA Polymers Inc., MTM Plastics GmbH, Montello S.p.A., Teijin, Recycled Plastics UK and Shakti Plastics Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Target Audience of the Study

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Highlights

Largest and Fastest Growing Markets

Significant Market Trends

Chapter 3 Overview of Plastic Recycling

Background

The Economics of Plastic Recycling

Plastic Recycling Industry

How Plastics are Made

Classifications of Plastics

End-use Markets

Recycling

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Plastic Recycling

Global Plastic Recycling Market by Region

Global Plastic Recycling Market by Source

Bottles



Films



Automotive



Electrical and Electronics

Global Plastic Recycling Market by Resin

Polyethylene Terephthalate



High-Density Polyethylene



LDPE and LLDPE



Polypropylene



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polystyrene



Polyurethane



Polycarbonate



Mixed Resins

Global Plastic Recycling Market by End Use

Consumer Products



Building Products



Automotive



Industrial and Commercial

Chapter 5 Asian Market for Plastic Recycling

Chapter 6 European Market for Plastic Recycling

Chapter 7 North American Markets for Plastic Recycling

Chapter 8 Rest of the World Market for Plastic Recycling

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ACI Plastics

American Plastic Lumber Inc.

Anfu

Astron

Axion International

Axion Polymers

B&F Plastics

Billion Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Blue Mountain Plastics

Blue Ridge Plastics

Butler Macdonald

Carbonlite

Clean Tech Inc.

Clodam Do Brasil

Cobeplast

Commercial Plastics Recycling Inc.

Conigliaro Industries

Delta Plastics

Dentis

East Coast Electronics Recycling

EFS Plastics Inc.

EPD Plastic Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Galloo

Geo-Tech Polymers

Hangzhou Taifor Chemical Textile Fiber Co. Ltd.

Heng Hiap Industries Sdn. Bhd.

IAV Global

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

JK Plastics Pty. Ltd.

Kunststoffrecycling Ges. M.B.H

KW Plastics

Los Angeles Fiber Co.

Lyondellbasell

Malaysian Companies

Mas Maschinen-Und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH

MBA Polymers Germany GmbH

MBA Polymers Inc.

MBA Polymers India Pvt. Lvt.

Mobius Technologies GmbH

Mondo Polymer Technologies

Montello S.p.A.

MTM Plastics GmbH

Nexcycle Canada Ltd.

Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Pet Recycling Co.

Petcia

Phoenix Technologies L.P.

Plasgran Ltd.

Plasteak Inc.

Plastic Recycling Inc.

Plasticruz

Plasticycle Corp.

Polindo Utama

Polywood

Pt. Production Recycling Indonesia

Rapac Inc.

Rastra of the Americas L.L.C.

Recycled Plastics UK

Recycling Technologies

Renew Plastics

Reprocessed Plastics Inc.

RPM Plastic Pallets

Selectech Inc.

Shakti Plastics Industries

Shandong Yongping Renewable Tiomin Resources Inc.

Shanghai Tianqiang Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

Teijin

Thai Plastic Recycle Group Co. Ltd.

Tomra Systems ASA

Transcontinental Recycling Montreal/Enviroplast Inc.

Trex Co.

Wellman Neufchateau Recyclage

Werlor Waste Control Inc.

Yemm & Hart Ltd.

