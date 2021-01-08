Global Plastics Recycling Markets Report 2020: Markets Should Grow from $26.5 Billion in 2020 to $34.4 Billion by 2025
Jan 08, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for plastic recycling should grow from $26.5 billion in 2020 to $34.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2020-2025.
The global market for plastic recycling by non-durable goods source should grow from $21.5 billion in 2020 to $27.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2020-2025.
The global market for plastic recycling by durable goods source should grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2020-2025.
In 2020, the global plastic recycling business was heavily impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Collecting and recycling recyclable waste has been suspended, widely. Recycled volume slumped in the first half of 2020. China and some other countries have quickly recovered from the pandemic.
In 2019, the global plastic recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017, before China started to significantly ban its post-consumer plastics import in Jan 2018.
Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastic recycling market:
- Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally-collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year from 2017-2019.
- China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market.
- Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity.
The report includes:
- Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plastics recycling within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Assessment of market potential for recycled plastics, revenue forecast in dollar value terms and market volumes on the basis of resin type, source of waste, end use, application sector and geographical region
- Country specific data and analysis of China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and South Africa
- Latest information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace
- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the global plastics recycling market demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Competitive landscape of the leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments
- Company profiles of market leading participants, including CarbonLITE, Kunststoffrecycling Ges.m.b.H, LyondellBasell, MBA Polymers Inc., MTM Plastics GmbH, Montello S.p.A., Teijin, Recycled Plastics UK and Shakti Plastics Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Target Audience of the Study
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Highlights
- Largest and Fastest Growing Markets
- Significant Market Trends
Chapter 3 Overview of Plastic Recycling
- Background
- The Economics of Plastic Recycling
- Plastic Recycling Industry
- How Plastics are Made
- Classifications of Plastics
- End-use Markets
- Recycling
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Plastic Recycling
- Global Plastic Recycling Market by Region
- Global Plastic Recycling Market by Source
- Bottles
- Films
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Global Plastic Recycling Market by Resin
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- High-Density Polyethylene
- LDPE and LLDPE
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polystyrene
- Polyurethane
- Polycarbonate
- Mixed Resins
- Global Plastic Recycling Market by End Use
- Consumer Products
- Building Products
- Automotive
- Industrial and Commercial
Chapter 5 Asian Market for Plastic Recycling
Chapter 6 European Market for Plastic Recycling
Chapter 7 North American Markets for Plastic Recycling
Chapter 8 Rest of the World Market for Plastic Recycling
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ACI Plastics
- American Plastic Lumber Inc.
- Anfu
- Astron
- Axion International
- Axion Polymers
- B&F Plastics
- Billion Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Blue Mountain Plastics
- Blue Ridge Plastics
- Butler Macdonald
- Carbonlite
- Clean Tech Inc.
- Clodam Do Brasil
- Cobeplast
- Commercial Plastics Recycling Inc.
- Conigliaro Industries
- Delta Plastics
- Dentis
- East Coast Electronics Recycling
- EFS Plastics Inc.
- EPD Plastic Industries Sdn. Bhd.
- Galloo
- Geo-Tech Polymers
- Hangzhou Taifor Chemical Textile Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Heng Hiap Industries Sdn. Bhd.
- IAV Global
- Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
- JK Plastics Pty. Ltd.
- Kunststoffrecycling Ges. M.B.H
- KW Plastics
- Los Angeles Fiber Co.
- Lyondellbasell
- Malaysian Companies
- Mas Maschinen-Und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH
- MBA Polymers Germany GmbH
- MBA Polymers Inc.
- MBA Polymers India Pvt. Lvt.
- Mobius Technologies GmbH
- Mondo Polymer Technologies
- Montello S.p.A.
- MTM Plastics GmbH
- Nexcycle Canada Ltd.
- Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Pet Recycling Co.
- Petcia
- Phoenix Technologies L.P.
- Plasgran Ltd.
- Plasteak Inc.
- Plastic Recycling Inc.
- Plasticruz
- Plasticycle Corp.
- Polindo Utama
- Polywood
- Pt. Production Recycling Indonesia
- Rapac Inc.
- Rastra of the Americas L.L.C.
- Recycled Plastics UK
- Recycling Technologies
- Renew Plastics
- Reprocessed Plastics Inc.
- RPM Plastic Pallets
- Selectech Inc.
- Shakti Plastics Industries
- Shandong Yongping Renewable Tiomin Resources Inc.
- Shanghai Tianqiang Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.
- Teijin
- Thai Plastic Recycle Group Co. Ltd.
- Tomra Systems ASA
- Transcontinental Recycling Montreal/Enviroplast Inc.
- Trex Co.
- Wellman Neufchateau Recyclage
- Werlor Waste Control Inc.
- Yemm & Hart Ltd.
