Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $35 Billion by 2030 at a 7.7% CAGR

02 Jun, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Size, Trends, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Competition Type and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2023-2030." report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market was valued at US$ 17 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 35 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.76 % from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

Initially, homes and other social gatherings were the only settings where board gamers could play these playing cards and board games. However, as commercialization has grown, there has been a significant increase in the number of cafes where customers can play these games for a small fee.

Due to these cafes, the global market for playing cards and board games is expected to have strong growth throughout the forecast period.

During the forecast period, social media has been a major factor in the market's growth. This is due to the abundance of games that are accessible and integrated with social media, allowing users to play with friends who are located far away. Another significant aspect affecting the market's anticipated growth is the game's unlimited access based on social media profiles.

Market Restraints

During the aforementioned forecast period, the rising import tariffs and the emergence of new manufacturing hubs will probably act as major market restraints.

Market Segmentation

The scope of the Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market covers segmentation based on By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Competition Type and By Region.

By Type, the market is segmented into Playing Cards, Board Games. By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Offline. By Competition Type, the market is segmented into Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3.

Regional Analysis

The Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Due to some of these games' success at the Asian Games, Asia-Pacific currently holds a monopoly on the world market for playing cards and board games. In addition, China and India control the majority of the Asia-Pacific industry because there are more and more leisure and recreational options there.

Due to its ability to draw millennials yearning for traditional forms of relaxation and entertainment, North America is expected to experience the quickest rate of growth during the projected period. Due to the rising popularity of recreational activities and the growing number of casinos, the United States is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in the North American market.

Market Taxonomy
By Type

  • Playing Cards
  • Board Games

By Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Competition Type

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Outlook

5 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market, By Type

6 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market, By Distribution Channel

7 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market, By Competition Type

8 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market, By Region

9 North America Playing Cards and Board Games Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Europe Playing Cards and Board Games Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Asia Pacific Playing Cards and Board Games Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Latin America Playing Cards and Board Games Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Middle East Playing Cards and Board Games Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Games Workshop Limited
  • Disney
  • NECA/WizKids LLC
  • Grey Fox Games
  • Buffalo Games
  • Tennent Holdings Ltd.
  • LongPack Games
  • Nintendo. Games
  • Blizzard Entertainment Inc.
  • Gameloft.

