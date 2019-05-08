Global Plywood Market 2019 - Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2022
May 08, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plywood - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plywood in Thousand Cubic Meters.
The report profiles 99 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Boise Cascade Company (USA)
- Century Plyboard (India) Ltd. (India)
- Eksons Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)
- Georgia-Pacific, LLC (USA)
- Greenply Industries Limited (India)
- Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
- Linyi Junli Wood Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co., Ltd. (China)
- Roseburg Forest Products Co. (USA)
- Sarda Plywood Industries Limited (India)
- SDS Lumber Company (USA)
- Seihoku Corporation (Japan)
- Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
- SVEZA (Russia)
- Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
- Tianjin Plywood Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Uniply Industries Ltd. (India)
- UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland)
- West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (Canada)
- Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)
- WTK Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
- Xuzhou Zhongyuan Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Plywood: An Introductory Prelude
Table 1: World Plywood Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Construction, Flooring, Furniture, Packaging, Transportation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strong Micro & Macro Environmental Factors Support Future Growth
Uptrend in Engineered Wood Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Developing Countries Remain Major Consumers
China: The Most Important Market
Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR for 2015-2022: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, US, Europe, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario Enhances Market Prospects
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Asian Enterprises Seek to Widen Market Footprint
Chinese Players Aim to Expand Operations Beyond Domestic Market
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Grades and Groups of Plywood
Plywood Panels
Softwood Plywood
Hardwood Plywood
Categories in Plywood Panels
Plyform
Types of Plyform Plywood
Plyform Class I
Structural I Plyform
Plyform Class II
B-B Plyform
High-Density Overlay (HDO) Panels
Medium-Density Overlay (MDO) Panels
Canply Exterior Plywood
Laminates
Decorative Veneers
Advantages of Plywood
Maintenance and Life Span of Plywood
Plywood: A Historical Perspective
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
SVEZA Launches SVEZA Titan Birch Plywood
SVEZA Rolls Out SVEZA Parquet Calibrated Plywood
UPM Plywood Introduces New Fire Retardant WISA-SpruceFR Structural Plywood
Freres Lumber Unveils Mass Plywood Panel
SVEZA Rolls Out SVEZA Deck 350 Plywood in New Packaging
SVEZA Unveils SVEZA Color
Roseburg Launches RigidCore Plywood for Industrial Applications
SVEZA Rolls Out SVEZA Deck 350
CenturyPly Launches Sainik Plywood Brand
Bothbest Bamboo Launches Green Bamboo Plywood
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
2. CANADA
3. JAPAN
4. EUROPE
5. CHINA
6. ASIA-PACIFIC
7. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
8. LATIN AMERICA
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6887bd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article