Global Plywood Market 2019 - Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plywood in Thousand Cubic Meters.

The report profiles 99 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Boise Cascade Company ( USA )

) Century Plyboard ( India ) Ltd. ( India )

) Ltd. ( ) Eksons Corporation Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Georgia -Pacific, LLC ( USA )

-Pacific, LLC ( ) Greenply Industries Limited ( India )

) Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Linyi Junli Wood Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Roseburg Forest Products Co. (USA)

Sarda Plywood Industries Limited ( India )

) SDS Lumber Company ( USA )

) Seihoku Corporation ( Japan )

) Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad ( Malaysia )

) SVEZA ( Russia )

) Ta Ann Holdings Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Tianjin Plywood Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Uniply Industries Ltd. ( India )

) UPM-Kymmene Corporation ( Finland )

) West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. ( Canada )

) Weyerhaeuser Company ( USA )

) WTK Holdings Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Xuzhou Zhongyuan Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Plywood: An Introductory Prelude

Table 1: World Plywood Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Construction, Flooring, Furniture, Packaging, Transportation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Micro & Macro Environmental Factors Support Future Growth

Uptrend in Engineered Wood Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Developing Countries Remain Major Consumers

China: The Most Important Market

Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR for 2015-2022: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, US, Europe, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario Enhances Market Prospects

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Asian Enterprises Seek to Widen Market Footprint

Chinese Players Aim to Expand Operations Beyond Domestic Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Grades and Groups of Plywood

Plywood Panels

Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Categories in Plywood Panels

Plyform

Types of Plyform Plywood

Plyform Class I

Structural I Plyform

Plyform Class II

B-B Plyform

High-Density Overlay (HDO) Panels

Medium-Density Overlay (MDO) Panels

Canply Exterior Plywood

Laminates

Decorative Veneers

Advantages of Plywood

Maintenance and Life Span of Plywood

Plywood: A Historical Perspective



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

SVEZA Launches SVEZA Titan Birch Plywood

SVEZA Rolls Out SVEZA Parquet Calibrated Plywood

UPM Plywood Introduces New Fire Retardant WISA-SpruceFR Structural Plywood

Freres Lumber Unveils Mass Plywood Panel

SVEZA Rolls Out SVEZA Deck 350 Plywood in New Packaging

SVEZA Unveils SVEZA Color

Roseburg Launches RigidCore Plywood for Industrial Applications

SVEZA Rolls Out SVEZA Deck 350

CenturyPly Launches Sainik Plywood Brand

Bothbest Bamboo Launches Green Bamboo Plywood



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

2. CANADA

3. JAPAN

4. EUROPE

5. CHINA

6. ASIA-PACIFIC

7. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

8. LATIN AMERICA



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6887bd

