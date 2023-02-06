Global PMS And Menstrual Health Market Report to 2033: Key Players Include Amway, MetP Pharma, Nature's Bounty, GNC Holdings and Looni

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PMS And Menstrual Health Market by Product, Consumer Group (Perimenopause, Premenstrual Syndrome), Formulation, Sales Channel, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PMS and menstrual health market size is estimated to be USD 23,122.5 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Rising prevalence of PMS around the world and a growing understanding of PMS and other menstrual disorders are factors contributing to the market growth. Additionally, increasing product launch by key market players and surge in public and private initiatives to promote female health and education is expected to propel the market growth. However, strict rules and regulations by government is expected to hinder the growth.

Surge in public and private initiatives to promote female health and education is predicted to fuel the market growth during the projected period.

The Menstruation Equity for All Act of 2021, put forward by U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng, aims to expand access to and affordability of required menstrual products, including tampons, pads, and other supplies, for a variety of groups of women and girls. In 2018, JOICEP, a Japanese non-governmental organization, launched the LADY initiative to ensure that all women and girls throughout the world have access to reproductive health services and information especially maternal health and family planning.

Increasing product launch by key market players is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. In order to address hormone imbalance, the American company Looni introduced a menstrual health supplement in 2021.

The hormone stabilizer Balance Mood Complex, which comes in capsule form, frequently reduces mood swings and irritation. Chasteberry, vitamin C, passionflower, and citrus bioflavonoids are all included in the PMS relief formula created by Power Gummies, India's most valued nutraceutical company. This combination is becoming more and more well-liked and is helping the market for PMS supplements expand.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the PMS and menstrual health market are Amway, MetP Pharma AG, Nature's Bounty, GNC Holdings, Inc., Looni, RBK Nutraceuticals Pty Ltd., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Pharmavite LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Power Gummies, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, and DM Pharma.

To achieve a competitive edge, these companies are implementing a variety of growth strategies. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and agreements with different businesses and research institutions are seen to be the main strategies used by companies in this sector.



For instance, Power Gummies introduced a novel variety named That Time Of The Month Gummies in 2021 in an effort to completely alter the way women manage their menstrual health. In order to address period health and hormone imbalance, the American business Looni recently released the menstrual health supplement Balance Beam Mood Complex.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, consumer group, formulation, sales channel from 2023 to 2033.

Market Segmentation

Product (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Combined Nutritional Supplements

Single Nutritional Supplements

Consumer Group (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Perimenopause

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Formulation (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Softgels

Capsules/Tablets

Powder

Others

Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Direct Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Other Offline Channels

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/623w7w-and-menstrual?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets