Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market and Forecast Analysis 2018-2022: V114 and GSK-3 will Threaten the Dominance of Prevnar 13 with Potential for Broader Coverage, Starting in 2022

Streptococcus Pneumoniae is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with an estimated 1.6 million people dying of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) each year. IPD primarily comprises septicemia, pneumonia, and meningitis. However, S. Pneumoniae infections can also lead to other diseases such as bronchitis or pericarditis. IPD occurs most commonly among the very young (24 months) and the elderly (65 years); the elderly have the highest IPD mortality rates.

Market growth will be maintained by price rises, increased vaccination uptake in the elderly, and a stable infant population.

Prevnar 13 will continue to dominate US and EU markets, but pipeline vaccines could pose formidable threats from 2022.

V114 and GSK-3 will threaten the dominance of Prevnar 13 with potential for broader coverage, starting in 2022.

FORECAST: PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES (Published on 21 December 2018)

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Us Market Forecast

Japan Market Forecast

France Market Forecast

Germany Market Forecast

Italy Market Forecast

Spain Market Forecast

Uk Market Forecast

Product Profile: Prevnar

Product Profile (Late Stage): V114



MARKETED DRUGS: PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES (Published on 21 December 2018)

Product Overview

Product Profile: Pneumovax

Product Profile: Prevnar

Product Profile: Synflorix



PIPELINE: PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES (Published on 21 December 2018)

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): Gsk-3

Product Profile (Late Stage): Pf-06482077

Product Profile (Late Stage): V114



