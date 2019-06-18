Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market and Forecast Analysis 2018-2022: V114 and GSK-3 will Threaten the Dominance of Prevnar 13 with Potential for Broader Coverage, Starting in 2022
Jun 18, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccines Market and Forecast Analysis to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Streptococcus Pneumoniae is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with an estimated 1.6 million people dying of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) each year. IPD primarily comprises septicemia, pneumonia, and meningitis. However, S. Pneumoniae infections can also lead to other diseases such as bronchitis or pericarditis. IPD occurs most commonly among the very young (24 months) and the elderly (65 years); the elderly have the highest IPD mortality rates.
Market Snapshot
- Market growth will be maintained by price rises, increased vaccination uptake in the elderly, and a stable infant population.
- Prevnar 13 will continue to dominate US and EU markets, but pipeline vaccines could pose formidable threats from 2022.
- V114 and GSK-3 will threaten the dominance of Prevnar 13 with potential for broader coverage, starting in 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES (Published on 21 December 2018)
Overview
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Us Market Forecast
Japan Market Forecast
France Market Forecast
Germany Market Forecast
Italy Market Forecast
Spain Market Forecast
Uk Market Forecast
Product Profile: Prevnar
Product Profile (Late Stage): V114
MARKETED DRUGS: PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES (Published on 21 December 2018)
Overview
Product Overview
Product Profile: Pneumovax
Product Profile: Prevnar
Product Profile: Synflorix
PIPELINE: PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES (Published on 21 December 2018)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Product Profile (Late Stage): Gsk-3
Product Profile (Late Stage): Pf-06482077
Product Profile (Late Stage): V114
