Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global point-of-care diagnostics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global point-of-care diagnostics market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global point-of-care diagnostics market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global point-of-care diagnostics market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global point-of-care diagnostics market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global point-of-care diagnostics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global point-of-care diagnostics market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global point-of-care diagnostics market. Key players operating in the global point-of-care diagnostics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global point-of-care diagnostics market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report

What is the scope of growth of companies in the global point-of-care diagnostics market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global point-of-care diagnostics market between 2017 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends on the global point-of-care diagnostics market?

Will North America be the most profitable market for point-of-care diagnostics providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global point-of-care diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global point-of-care diagnostics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Segment Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Key Insights

5.1. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries

5.2. Technological Advancements

5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Platform

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Platform, 2017-2028

6.3.1. Lateral Flow Assays

6.3.2. Dipsticks

6.3.3. Microfluidics

6.3.4. Molecular Diagnostics

6.3.5. Immunoassays

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Platform



7. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2028

7.3.1. Glucose Monitoring Products

7.3.2. Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

7.3.3. Infectious Disease Testing Products

7.3.4. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

7.3.5. Urinalysis Testing Products

7.3.6. Cholesterol Testing Products

7.3.7. Hematology Testing Products

7.3.8. Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products

7.3.9. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.3. Clinics/Physician Offices

8.3.4. Home Care

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. North America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

15.3.1.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.1.2. Financials

15.3.1.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. bioMerieux SA

15.3.2.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.2.2. Financials

15.3.2.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

15.3.3.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.3.2. Financials

15.3.3.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4. Cardinal Health, Inc.

15.3.4.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.4.2. Financials

15.3.4.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5. Siemens AG

15.3.5.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.5.2. Financials

15.3.5.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6. Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.3.6.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.6.2. Financials

15.3.6.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7. BD

15.3.7.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.7.2. Financials

15.3.7.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8. Abbott

15.3.8.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.8.2. Financials

15.3.8.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9. Danaher Corporation

15.3.9.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.9.2. Financials

15.3.9.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

15.3.10.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

15.3.10.2. Financials

15.3.10.3. Recent Developments & Strategy

15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis



