Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Self-contained Microfluidic Devices to Enable Expanded Scope of POC Diagnostics

This research service also offers insights on the IP landscape and the key patents in the last six years.

Microfluidics which manipulate small volumes of fluid in microchannels enable gentle manipulation of cells and molecules and precise control of experimental conditions. It allows miniaturization of bulk assays in small devices requiring small volumes of samples and reagents and integration of several components for multiplexing analysis and achieving higher throughput.

This research explores the advantages and challenges of traditional as well as emerging materials and fabrication technologies for the point-of-care applications. Various nanofluidic phenomena being investigated for point-of-care diagnosis is also reported. The report also covers some of the remarkable innovations in different segments of the industry, and also lists OEM manufacturing companies supporting innovations in the field.

The drivers and challenges of the microfluidics and nanofluidics-based point-of-care diagnostics industry are explored in detail. Notable funding and acquisition activities in the last three years are also investigated. The growth opportunities offered by autonomous microfluidic devices, 3D printing, flexible microfluidics and integration with information technologies are discussed. Strategic recommendations to succeed in the space are also put forth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Microfluidics- and Nanofluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Scope of the Research

2.2 Research Methodology

3. Technology Snapshot

3.1 Microfluidics and Nanofluidics Scale down a Laboratory onto a Chip

3.2 Microfluidics Offers a Multitude of Benefits for Life Science Studies and Medical Devices

3.3 Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests Enable Better Patient Outcomes

3.4 Near Patient-Diagnosis at Several Point-of-Care Settings Has Become a Necessity

3.5 Microfluidics Can Enable Point-of-Care Diagnosis and Personalized Medicine

3.6 Materials for the Microfluidic Platforms Are Selected Based on the Application

3.7 Polymers are the Most Commonly Used Materials in Microfluidics

3.8 Hydrogels are Emerging Materials for Point-of-Care Platforms

3.9 The Choice of Fabrication Technique Depends on the Material and Design of the Platform

3.10 3D Printing is an Emerging Fabrication Technology for Production of Low-cost Microfluidic Chips

3.11 Microfluidic Manufacturing Companies Support Device Developers in Device Design, Development, and Manufacturing

3.12 Technology Segmentation: Microfluidic Platforms Are Being Utilized in Diverse Point-of-Care Diagnostics

3.13 Nanofluidics Phenomena in Point-of-Care Diagnostics

4. Microfluidics and Nanofluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics- Industry Overview and Assessment

4.1 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers of the Microfluidics and Nanofluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

4.2 Increase in Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases will Drive the Microfluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

4.3 Advances in Microfluidic and Sensor Technologies will Drive the Industry

4.4 Impact Mapping of Growth Challenges of the Microfluidics and Nanofluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

4.5 Competition from Other Point of Care Platforms is a Major Challenge for the Industry

4.6 Fabricating Commercial Scale Complex and Integrated Microfluidic Devices is Difficult

4.7 Decentralization of Healthcare Enables the Growth of the Microfluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

5. Technology Profiles

5.1 Technology Segment: Clinical Chemistry

5.1.1 Microfluidic Point of Care Diagnostic System for Dry Eye Disease

5.1.2 Microfluidic Cartridges Enable Measurement of Critical Clinical Chemistry Parameters at Patient's Bedside

5.2 Technology Segment: Cell Enumeration

5.2.1 Point of Care Complete Blood Count System

5.2.2 Cell Enumeration Platforms Enable Complete Blood Count Tests at the Point of Care

5.3 Technology Segment: Immunoassay

5.3.1 Hand-held Reader and Microfluidic Panels for Immunoassays

5.3.2 Microfluidic Immunoassay Platforms Enable Rapid Detection of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

5.4 Technology Segment: Nucleic Acid Detection

5.4.1 MicroPCR Enabling On-site Screening of COVID-19

5.4.2 Microfluidic PCR Platforms Enable Rapid and Accurate Identification of the Pathogen

6. Growth Opportunities in the Microfluidics- and Nanofluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics Industry

6.1 Microfluidics Enabling the Shift to Personalized Medicine

6.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Self-contained Microfluidic Devices to Enable Expanded Scope of POC Diagnostics

6.3 Growth Opportunity 2: 3D Printing to Enable Low-cost Disposable Point of Care Devices

6.4 Growth Opportunity 3: Flexible Microfluidics to Enable Real-time Assessment of Health

6.5 Growth Opportunity 4: Integration with Communication Technologies to Enable eHealth Diagnostics

6.6 Key Funding and Acquisition Activities in Microfluidic-based POC Diagnostic Devices

6.7 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations

7. Intellectual Property Landscape of Microfluidics- and Nanofluidics-based Point of Care Diagnostics

7.1 Increasing IP Activity Indicates Growing Interest in Microfluidic Point of Care Diagnosis

7.2 Key Patents to Check

8. Key Industry Participants

8.1 Database of Key Industry Participants

