Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market to Reach $227.76 Billion by 2032: Rising Adoption of POS Terminals in the Retail Sector Fuels Growth

04 Jul, 2023

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Sale Terminals Market 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market size is expected to reach USD 227.76 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In recent years, the POS terminal market has experienced substantial growth, primarily due to its potential to provide a higher return on investment (ROI) and ease of use. POS terminal systems have become critical for businesses in various industries, including retail, hospitality, transportation, and banking, as they facilitate transactions. As a result, these systems have gained significance among small and large-sized companies over time.

The POS terminal systems have transformed from transaction-oriented devices to integrated solutions that work with the company's financial solutions and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. This evolution has enabled end-users to leverage Business Intelligence (BI) tools to manage their revenue streams and inventory more effectively.

Accurate transactions, reduced maintenance costs, and real-time inventory tracking are among the critical benefits of POS systems. With the functional benefits that advanced POS systems offer, businesses have begun to replace traditional billing software with POS systems, ensuring the growth of the POS systems market.

Contemporary POS terminals can reduce deployment, setup, power consumption, and maintenance costs, lowering the overall ownership cost. Many vendors provide modular POS terminals with low power consumption and touchscreen displays, which aids in reducing ownership costs. Aures Technologies, Sharp Electronics, and many other companies offer fixed POS solutions with robust processors that enhance operations, reduce failures, and feature touchscreen displays.

The Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market encompasses the hardware and software systems that facilitate transactions between merchants and customers at the point of sale. These terminals are utilized across diverse industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment.

The POS terminal market has been experiencing a steady growth trajectory due to the rising adoption of electronic payments, technological advancements, and the demand for efficient and secure transaction processing. The market is fiercely competitive and continuously evolving, with fresh entrants joining the fray and established players developing new technologies to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a significant transformation in how consumers shop, which has impacted multiple market verticals. The retail industry, in particular, has drastically changed due to the pandemic. Consumers worldwide have increasingly adopted various sales methods, such as virtual consultations, contactless payments, curbside pickup, and social commerce, which involve shopping through different social media platforms. These trends have influenced the demand for point-of-sale (POS) terminals on a global scale.

Companies Mentioned

  • Verifone Systems Inc.
  • Ingenico Group
  • PAX Technology
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • NCR Corporation
  • Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
  • Square Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company
  • NEC Corporation

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Report Highlights

  • The hardware is expected to witness the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The hardware components to record transaction details include EFT-POS machines, barcode scanners, network devices, receipt printers, cash drawers, monitors, and tablets.
  • The cloud-based segment is anticipated to witness highest growth in 2022 due to the increasing adoption of SaaS technology and software integration.
  • The point-of-sale (POS) terminals market offers significant opportunities for the Asia Pacific. Due to the region's rapid e-commerce expansion and growing use of digital payments, the demand for POS terminals is anticipated to expand quickly.
  • North America has a huge market opportunity for point-of-sale (POS) terminals. The region's well-established retail sector, high rate of technological adoption, and robust economy make it a desirable market for POS terminal suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Insights
4.1. Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing Adoption of POS Terminals in the Retail Sector
4.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Platforms
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Data Security Concerns
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Component

6. Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Type

7. Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Deployment

8. Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Application

9. Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

