Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Use Water Treatment Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Point of Use Water Treatment Systems estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Countertop Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Under the Sink Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Report Scope

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis:

The Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market is studied across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis provides independent assessments of annual sales in US$ million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the years 2014 through 2030. The market is expected to witness significant growth with a projected value of US$20 billion by the year 2030.

Table Top Pitchers, Faucet Mounted Filters, Countertop Units, and Under the Sink Filters Market Analysis:

Similarly, the Table Top Pitchers, Faucet Mounted Filters, Countertop Units, and Under the Sink Filters markets are also analyzed based on the same geographic regions. The independent analysis of annual sales and CAGR for the years 2014 through 2030 provides insights into the growth potential of these segments.

Residential and Non-Residential Market Analysis:

The Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market caters to both Residential and Non-Residential sectors. The analysis of annual sales in US$ million and the percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030 reveals the growth prospects for each of these segments.

Reverse Osmosis, Disinfection Systems, Filtration Methods, and Distillation Systems Market Analysis:

The market scope includes an analysis of the Reverse Osmosis, Disinfection Systems, Filtration Methods, and Distillation Systems segments. The data provides valuable insights into the performance and growth potential of these technologies across different geographic regions.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

