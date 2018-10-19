Global Political Tension, Terrorism Threat, and Digital Transformation Drive Investment in Global Security Industry

Integrated security systems and advanced intelligence surveillance to create significant growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Security Industry Outlook 2018, reveals that increasing terrorism, cyber-attacks, illicit trafficking, and global conflicts are pushing nations toward investing in safeguarding their borders, cities, critical national infrastructure, data, and mass transits through the adoption of advanced digital and automated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, blockchain, big data and analytics, quantum computing, biometrics, and cloud computing.

"Integrated security systems and advanced intelligence surveillance are expected to be deployed at a rapid rate in an attempt to streamline overall security operations while obtaining accurate intelligence through advanced self-learning algorithms," said Hemant Lamba, Senior Research Analyst, Aerospace, Defence and Security at Frost & Sullivan. "There will be a significant rise in the regular use of intelligent video analytics as performance starts to match expectations and solutions become cheaper."

Lamba expects key security technology innovations such as intelligent video analytics, augmented reality-based wearable heads-up displays, 3D holographic print for missions planning, semi-autonomous robots, AI-based threat analytics, and cyber-attack detection at inception technology to drive new growth opportunities in the security industry.

Five security trends shaping the security market include:

Airports and airlines adopting integrated security solutions that consist of perimeter security, advanced surveillance systems, and command and control; Cyber attackers looking to leverage AI and machine learning in their attacks in an attempt to out-maneuver the latest cybersecurity solutions; Increasing use of machine learning systems to manage the analysis of intelligent video data and automate responses; Extensive merger and acquisition activities with more than 180 mergers and acquisitions in 2017 alone; and Robust recruitment of data protection officers to carry out proactive protection of sensitive data against cyber-attacks.

"Although the security industry is facing significant growth prospects, challenges such as a lack of technologies to provide actionable insights for greater situation awareness and growing cyber-attacks still exist," noted Lamba. "Furthermore, allocated funds, in both the physical and cybersecurity domains, are not on par with the actual capital required to proactively improve security infrastructures."

Global Security Industry Outlook 2018 outlines the top security predictions for 2018, including key threats and security challenges. An analysis of cybersecurity infrastructure, border and maritime security, safe cities and law enforcement security, critical national infrastructure, and digital transformation across security and technology is also provided.

Global Security Industry Outlook 2018 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Security research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organisations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

Global Security Industry Outlook 2018

