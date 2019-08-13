Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Report 2019 with Profiles of 50 Key Players
Aug 13, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Automotive
- Electronics/Electrical
- Others
The report profiles 50 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Almaak International GmbH (Germany)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)
- Covestro AG (Germany)
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Chang Chun Group (Taiwan)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Enviroplas, Inc. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Polyone Corporation (USA)
- Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- WinTech Polymer Ltd. (Japan)
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
- SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)
- Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) (Saudi Arabia)
- SRF Limited (India)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW - PBT
A Versatile Thermoplastic Engineering Polymer
Automotive and Electronics & Electrical Applications Fuel PBT Consumption
Asia-Pacific Leads the PBT Market in Terms of Production and Consumption
China
A Major PBT Market in Asia-Pacific
Production Scenario
A Glance at Select Production Plants of PBT Worldwide
Market Pricing and Trends
Competitive Landscape
Leading PBT Manufacturers Worldwide
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Growing Use of Engineered Plastics in Various End-Use Applications Bodes Well for PBT Market
Increasing Use of Electronics in Auto Industry Drives Opportunities for PBT
Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Benefits PBT Demand
Development of PBT with HR Grades Supports Overcoming Challenges
Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles (EVs)
An Opportunity for PBT Market
Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for PBT
Miniaturization Trend and PBT Grades with High Flow Characteristics Drive Electrical & Electronics Sector
Fiber Optic Cables: A Lucrative Growth Market
PBT Gains from the Resurgence in Demand in Household Appliances Sector
Manufacturer Focus on Production of Bio-based and Eco-Friendly PBT Grades Gains Traction
Compliance as Food and Water Contact Materials Result in Development of New PBT Grades
Growth in Sight for Nanoparticle-Based PBT Market
Ludwigshafen Introduces PBT Capsules to Retain Freshness in Coffee
Innovations in Usage of PBT in Production of Carpet Yarn
Market Challenges
Competition from Other Products
Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Poses a Challenge for PBT Growth
3. POLYBUTYLENE TEREPHTHALATE (PBT) - AN INTRODUCTION
Introduction
Physical & Chemical Properties of PBT
Advantages & Limitations of PBT
Advantages
Limitations
Historic Background
Similarity and Differences between PBT & PET
PBT vs. Polyester Alloy
Comparison of PBT with Other Polymers
Comparison of Polyester Properties of Other Linear Polyesters
Co-Polymer of PBT
PBT Value Chain
PBT Manufacturing Process
Continuous Polycondensation (DMT route)
Continuous Polycondensation (PTA route)
Comparison of PTA Process with DMT Process
Discontinuous Polycondensation
Solid-state Polycondensation (SSP)
Additives Used for Compounding PBT into Engineering Plastics
PET Upcycling
Major End-use Markets for PBT
Automotive Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial Applications
Consumer and Household Appliances
4. RAW MATERIAL MARKET REVIEW
1,4 Butanediol
An Introduction
End-Use Dynamics Influence Demand for BDO
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market
Production Scenario
Dimethyl Terephthalate: An Introduction
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
DSM Unveils Hydrolysis-Resistant Grades of PBT
BASF Launches PBT Grade for Coffee Capsules
BASF Develops Ultradur-based Window Prolife Material
Lanxess Develops Pocan AF4130 PBT Compound for Battery Compounds of EVs
Nantong Xingchen Unveils Second Generation PBT Resin
Parker Chomerics Introduces PREMIER PBT-225
BASF Launches Ultradur Grade B4340ZG2 High Speed (HSP) Connectors
LANXESS Unveils Pocan BFN Glass Fiber Reinforced Compounds
LANXESS Launches Pocan BF 4232 HR for Automotive Electronics
Evonik Industries Launches New VESTODUR Halogen-Free PBT Grade for Optical Fiber Jackets
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Celanese Takes Over Omni Plastics
BASF Expands Compounding Plant in Germany
Lanxess Invests in Chinese Compounding Plant
Panasonic Commences Mass Production of PBT
WinTech Polymer Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Polyplastics
BASF to Increase Production of PA and PBT in Germany
Sipchem Commences New PBT Plant
Bayer Names MaterialScience Division as Covestro
SEMIKRON Uses Ultradur PBT from BASF to Produce MiniSKiiP Dual Power Semiconductor Modules
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (9)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (16)
- Germany (8)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ko31g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
