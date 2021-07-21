Global Polycarbonate Diols Market Research Report 2021-2027: Overview, Geographic Analysis, Focus on Key players, Trends & Drivers
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Diols - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polycarbonate Diols Market to Reach $282.3 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polycarbonate Diols estimated at US$203.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$282.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$191.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Polycarbonate Diols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 45 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd.
- Covestro Ag
- Daicel Corporation
- GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.
- Haiyan Huashuaite Plastics Electric Appliances Co.
- Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.
- ICC Industries, Inc.
- Ishii Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Perstorp Group
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- Tosoh Corporation
- Ube Industries Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Polycarbonate Diols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Polycarbonate Diols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Solid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Leather by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 45
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yib89h
