Global Polycarbonate Diols Market Research Report 2021-2027: Overview, Geographic Analysis, Focus on Key players, Trends & Drivers

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Diols - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Polycarbonate Diols Market to Reach $282.3 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polycarbonate Diols estimated at US$203.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$282.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$191.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Polycarbonate Diols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 45 Featured)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd.

Covestro Ag

Daicel Corporation

GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Haiyan Huashuaite Plastics Electric Appliances Co.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.

ICC Industries, Inc.

Ishii Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Perstorp Group

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Tosoh Corporation

Ube Industries Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Polycarbonate Diols by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Polycarbonate Diols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Solid by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Leather by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yib89h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

