Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Market 2018-2028: Merck KGaA Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials for PCOS, Followed by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co

This Market Spotlight report covers the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, patent information, and a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, as well as licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 112.2 million (NIH criteria) to 186.9 million ( Rotterdam criteria) prevalent cases of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in females aged 15-49 years worldwide, and expects that number to increase to between 118.0 million (NIH criteria) and 196.6 million ( Rotterdam criteria) by 2025.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for PCOS are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III. Therapies in the pipeline for PCOS focus on targets such as AMP-activated protein kinase, neurokinin receptor, and SGLT. All of the pipeline drugs are administered orally.

There was only one licensing agreement during 2013-18. The deal was an exclusive licensing agreement between Millendo and AstraZeneca for the worldwide development and commercialization rights to MLE4901.

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for PCOS have been in Phases III-IV, accounting for 82% of trials, while only 18% of trials are in Phase II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of PCOS clinical trials globally. Germany and the UK lead the major EU markets, while Indonesia and South Korea have the joint top spot in Asia .

Merck KGaA leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for PCOS, followed by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co.

