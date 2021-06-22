Global Polyester Resin Markets Report 2020: Increasing Demand in Buildings and Construction, Paint and Coatings, Tanks and Pipes, and in the Marine Industry

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyester Resin: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyester resin market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to increasing demand for polyester resin in buildings and construction, paint and coatings, tanks and pipes, and in the marine industry.

The continuous construction of skyscrapers and smart city projects in emerging economies, such as India and China, offer growth opportunities to the global polyester resin market. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the U.S.

Increasing demand for polyester resin from the paint, coatings, and energy industries drives the global polyester resin market. Good corrosion resistance, high-temperature tolerance, good mechanical properties, and ease of manufacturing are key benefits of using polyester resin.

According to Coatings World, the market value of coatings is continuously increasing, thereby initiating growth in the polyester resin market. Government projects in renewable energy offer growth to the market during the forecast period. For instance, in India, the PradhanMantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evamUtthaanMahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM) launched in 2019, aiming to add solar and other renewable capacities of 25,750 MW by 2022.

Continuous growth in the demand for packaged food items due to rising disposable income, along with the availability of different flavors, supports the growth of polyester resin in the packaging industry. The prospect of environmentally-friendly/bio-based polyester resin is expected to offer growth opportunities in the polyester resin market during the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers and organizations regarding the environmental impact and sustainability of chemical products minimizes the environmental footprint of chemicals, worldwide. Considerable growth can be expected in the polyester resin market with the widespread introduction of bio-based polyester resin soon.

However, certain factors impede global market growth: instability of raw material prices and characteristic disadvantages of polyester resin versus epoxy resins. There has been a recent spike in the price of raw materials (maleic anhydride) In 2019, methylmethacrylate prices increased by 30.0%, and polyester, epoxy, and polyurethane resin prices have also increased significantly. Due to fluctuating raw material prices, the cost of end-products of polyester resin will increase and consumption is expected to decrease, negatively affecting the market growth.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global polyester resin market and description of its applications in various sectors

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on polyester resins market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry

Analysis of market trends and explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth and a relevant patent analysis

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Deltech Corp., Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd., Polynt SpA, and SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Asia-Pacific Dominance

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Eco-friendly Products

COVID-19 and the Global Polyester Resin Market

Recent Product Launches

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Framework

New Source Performance Standards (NSPS)

National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) Standards

Plastics Material, Synthetic Resin and Nonvulcanizable Elastomer Manufacturing

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA)

SDAPCD Rule 67.12

REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) Regulation (EC) 1907/2006

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Limitations and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Global Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Polyester Resin Production and Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Polyester Resin Prices

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Vinyl Ester Resin

Applications of EVER

Alkyd Resin

Alkyd Resin in Paint

Saturated Polyester Resin

Applications of Saturated Polyester Resin

Key Developments

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Advantages of UPR

Disadvantages of UPR

Product Offerings in UPR

Orthophthalic Resin

Isophthalic Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Others (Gelcoat Resin and Terephthalic Resin)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Building and Construction

Growth Factors: Building and Construction

Marine

Paint and Coatings

Growth Drivers: Paint and Coatings Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Growth Factors: Electrical and Electronics Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Growth Factors: Automotive and Transportation Industry

Tanks and Pipes

Growth Factors: Tanks and Pipes Industry

Others (Wind Energy and Packaging)

Packaging

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Form

Liquid

Solid (Granules/Powder)

Expansion of Powder Polyester Resin Manufacturing Facility

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Patents, by Category and Region

Europe

Japan

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Competitive Dashboard

Key Activities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alchemie Ltd.

Allnex Netherlands B.V.

AOC LLC

Arkema Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bufa Gmbh & Co. Kg

Ciech S.A.

Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Crystic Resins India Pvt., Ltd.

Deltech Corp.

DIC Corp.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries Ag

Gremolith Ag

Huangshan Huizhou Kangjia Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ineos Ag

Interplastic Corp.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lerg S.A.

Macroocean Materials Europe Gmbh

Marte Spa

Mechemco Resins Pvt., Ltd.

Miles Chemical Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Orgichemie Fz Llc

Poliya Polyester Industry And Trade Ltd.

Polynt Spa

Polychem Resins Int. Industries Llc

Qualipoly Chemical Corp.

Ran Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

Reichhold Llc

Sabic

Satyen Polymers Pvt., Ltd.

Scott Bader Co., Ltd.

Serkim Resin

Showa Denko K.K.

Tianhe Co.

U-Pica Co., Ltd.

